Wear This Elegant Accessory With Pants This Summer If You Want To Look Expensive

Coming up with unique outfits can be difficult when you live in New York City, like I do. There’s always someone walking past you looking effortlessly elegant. But there are certain trends that can add that extra oomph to an outfit that sets it apart. And the Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung just wore one of them. Wear a scarf with your pants instead of a belt.

The actress was recently spotted in midtown while promoting the new season of the series in a full Coach outfit. The heat didn’t stop her from choosing to wear a pair of patterned trousers with her tank top, and with it a monogrammed Coach silk scarf tied around her waist. She completed her look with a sustainable, upcycled Alter/Ego bag from the label’s latest sustainability endeavor, Coachtopia. Wearing a scarf as a belt has become a major trend this season because it adds an unexpected, rich feel to a look, even if you’re just wearing a plain white tank top and pants.

If you’re looking for a way to elevate your basic outfits like Tung’s, keep scrolling to see her styling and shop cool scarves to wear as belts.

Lola Tung wearing a white tank top, plaid pants, and a patterned scarf

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

On Lola Tung: Coach Ribbed Script Tank Top ($45), Wide Leg Patterned Trousers ($148), Textured Signature Print Silk Square Scarf ($95), and Alter/Ego Small Shoulder Bag($225)

Get the Look

Ribbed Coach Script Tank Top

Textured Signature Print Silk Square Scarf

Wide Leg Patterned Trousers

Alter/Ego Small Shoulder Bag

Shop More Scarves to Wear as Belts

Signature Rose Meadow Print Silk Square Scarf

Zebra-Print Scarf

Print Silk Square Scarf

Oversized Silk Bandana

Signature Logo Square Silk Scarf

Printed Silk Twill Scarf

Fontane Silk Twill Scarf

Shop Pants to Wear Them With

Hayden High Waist Wide Leg Trousers

Sloane Low Rise Tailored Wide Leg Pants

By Marianna the High Waist Trousers

The Favorite Pants

Wide Leg Suit Pants

Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pants

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

