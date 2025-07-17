Wear This Elegant Accessory With Pants This Summer If You Want To Look Expensive

Coming up with unique outfits can be difficult when you live in New York City, like I do. There’s always someone walking past you looking effortlessly elegant. But there are certain trends that can add that extra oomph to an outfit that sets it apart. And the Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung just wore one of them. Wear a scarf with your pants instead of a belt.
The actress was recently spotted in midtown while promoting the new season of the series in a full Coach outfit. The heat didn’t stop her from choosing to wear a pair of patterned trousers with her tank top, and with it a monogrammed Coach silk scarf tied around her waist. She completed her look with a sustainable, upcycled Alter/Ego bag from the label’s latest sustainability endeavor, Coachtopia. Wearing a scarf as a belt has become a major trend this season because it adds an unexpected, rich feel to a look, even if you’re just wearing a plain white tank top and pants.
If you’re looking for a way to elevate your basic outfits like Tung’s, keep scrolling to see her styling and shop cool scarves to wear as belts.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.