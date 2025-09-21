Swerving Pointed-Toes, This is the Old-School Shoe Trend I've Seen Countless Stylish Women Wearing Instead

Sometimes, despite being right in the weeds of fashion's trend cycle, a silhouette sneaks up on me. One moment, it feels long forgotten, and the next, I’m seeing it everywhere. That’s exactly what happened this week when, scrolling through a stream of celebrity looks, I realised that countless women had quietly shelved their sleek pointed-toe heels in favour of a decidedly old-school shoe I hadn’t clocked in years. Swerving the sharp silhouettes that dominated for so long, all of a sudden, celebrities are opting for peep-toes instead.
At first, it was Margot Robbie who caught my eye. Pairing a relaxed denim look with peep-toe heels, she broke up the polish of structured tailoring with a touch of lightness. The open-toe detail gave her outfit a breezier, more wearable feel that modernised her ensemble.
Then came Paloma Elsesser. At a Fashion Week event in New York, she styled a black pair with a leg-skimming pencil skirt and a sheer high-neck top. The shoes echoed her subtly skin-baring look and lent a chicness that felt right at home in New York's Fashion Week setting.
Tracee Ellis Ross proved the style’s versatility, pairing her peep-toes with long-line denim shorts and a graphic tee—an easy, everyday outfit elevated by a shoe once deemed too “ugly” to be desirable.
Long dismissed and relegated to the sidelines, peep-toes are getting their redemption arc this season. And if the celebrity style crowd is anything to go by, this is one throwback trend is well worth a second chance.
Inspired by the style set swapping closed-toe polish for this playful upgrade, I’ve pulled together an edit of the best peep-toe heels to shop now. Read on to discover my edit.
Shop Pointed-Toe Heels:
H&M
Heeled Sandals
Honestly, these look much more expensive than they actually are.
Zara
Open-Toe Sandals
Add a pop of colour to your autumn rotation.
Zara
Faux Patent Open-Toe Slingback Heels
This rich khaki hue is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Lemaire
Leather Sandals
With a thick block heel and sleek strap design, these are comfortable enough to style all day.
Victoria Beckham
Harlow Leather Slingback Sandals
Style with a LBD or pair with tailored trousers.
Khaite
Cloak Leather Mules
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Reformation
Wisdom Peep Toe Mule
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
