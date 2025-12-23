Found: The Rich-Looking Coat Trend That Will Elevate Any Black Outfit

By
published
in News
Zoe Kravitz fur collar coat rome style
(Image credit: Backgrid)

Zoë Kravitz's gift to us for the season is the infinite winter wardrobe inspiration she's providing during her Roman holiday with Harry Styles.

Most recently, the outfit of hers we're hyper fixated on is an all-black look—a black long sleeve shirt tucked into a pair of sleek black pants—with loafers, a woven brown bag and an elegant beige suede coat with a large fur collar.

Fur Lined Collar Coat

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The look is a reminder that an all-black outfit doesn't have to be just that. It isn't basic or boring if you use it as a simple canvas for which to drape dramatic accessories and outer layers that add glamorous drama.

A coat like Kravitz's with a large fur collar is luxurious. It feels rich and makes you look rich, like you could be a world renowned actress who is currently dating one of the world's most famous artists while out in Italy with one of the world's most beloved designers (that's Valentino's Alessandro Michele to the right). But best of all, it's extremely easy to throw on over anything, which is exactly what we'll be doing from now until March.

Shop similar coats, below.

Tara Gonzalez
Senior Fashion & Social Editor