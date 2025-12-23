Instead of Sneakers, It Girls in L.A. Are Wearing Baggy Jeans With These "Boring" Flats

If you're feeling burnt out about baggy jeans, given how long they've been "in", how about wearing them with something besides sneakers? And what if I told you that the shoes I'm recommending are just as chill and comfortable as sneakers, but with a more elevated look? Not only that, the trend is a celebrity favorite. Kendall Jenner has been wearing them on repeat lately, and Margot Robbie and Riley Keough both just wore them in L.A. with baggy jeans (and cool long-sleeve tops).
The trend is glove flats, which can be described as minimalist ballet flats made of soft leather that molds to the foot. Some would call them "boring", but boring shoes are cool, so consider it a good thing. Two of the influential brands that are strongly endorsing the glove flats trend right now are The Row and Phoebe Philo, which happen to be the designers of the shoes Robbie and Keough wore with their baggy jeans. Keep scrolling to see the very similar looks for yourself and shop glove flats to pair with your own baggy jeans.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.