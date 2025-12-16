If You Want to Look Like an It Girl in a Blazer, Wear It With the Buzzy Accessory Trend Everyone Wants RN

I think we all know by now that if Elsa Hosk wears something, it's cool. And if she wears something we already knew was cool, it just solidifies the fact. In this case, that item is a fur scarf, which is the buzzy accessory trend everyone is wearing to dress up their winter outfits. Specifically, Hosk wore a slim gray fur scarf to dress up a blazer. The blazer was a camel-colored fitted-waist blazer from her line Helsa, which she paired with a suede column skirt (also Helsa), suede bowling bag, and slingback heels, all in the same caramel hue. And as you'll see in the photos below, which she recently posted to her Instagram, the chic gray scarf ensured that the monochromatic outfit was anything but boring (not that that's ever a risk with Hosk's outfits).
Keep scrolling to see how Hosk expertly styled her blazer and fur scarf, and shop a few of the best fur scarves on the market before they inevitably sell out.
