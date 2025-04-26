Is It Just Me, Or Are These “Weird” Spring Color Combinations Actually Incredibly Elegant?
There seems to be a prevailing notion amongst fashion people that chic outfits are often reserved for a specific look: buttoned-up, timeless, and neutral-toned looks that withstand the test of time (and any micro-trend cycle.) Nude, black, white, and brown tones are easy to wear, usually being the go-to color palettes for busy elegant people leading busy, elegant lives. And, while it's easy to fall into the trap of an all-black outfit being the only thing you wear on repeat to look together, I'm here to show you the light: colorful, fun outfits can be chic if you're willing to step out of the box of the drab, all-neutrals your For You Page can push.
Spring is around the corner and there's no better time than now to spice up your wardrobe and introduce colorful pieces for the warmer months ahead. While these spring color combinations might be weird or kooky to some, they have the stamp of approval from luxury brands like Prada, Jil Sander, Auralee and Tibi. Honestly, if it's good enough for Miuccia, it's good enough for me!
Below, scroll through some "weird" color combinations, past and present, fashion people love when it comes to creating an eye-catching, neck-turning, head-scratching outfit. You might be divided on some of these, but trust me, they're pretty chic and elegant if I do say so myself.
Mint Green and Peach
Hot Pink and Tan
Matcha Green and Mocha
Cobalt and Butter Yellow
Pink and Red
Merlot and Mint Green
Camel, Yellow, and Pastel Pink
Purple and Grass Green
Camel, Baby Blue, and Orange
Butter Yellow, Bright Blue and Green
Powder Blue and Mocha
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.
