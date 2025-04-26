Is It Just Me, Or Are These “Weird” Spring Color Combinations Actually Incredibly Elegant?

Photo of model wearing khaki, baby blue, and orange spring color combination on runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

There seems to be a prevailing notion amongst fashion people that chic outfits are often reserved for a specific look: buttoned-up, timeless, and neutral-toned looks that withstand the test of time (and any micro-trend cycle.) Nude, black, white, and brown tones are easy to wear, usually being the go-to color palettes for busy elegant people leading busy, elegant lives. And, while it's easy to fall into the trap of an all-black outfit being the only thing you wear on repeat to look together, I'm here to show you the light: colorful, fun outfits can be chic if you're willing to step out of the box of the drab, all-neutrals your For You Page can push.

Spring is around the corner and there's no better time than now to spice up your wardrobe and introduce colorful pieces for the warmer months ahead. While these spring color combinations might be weird or kooky to some, they have the stamp of approval from luxury brands like Prada, Jil Sander, Auralee and Tibi. Honestly, if it's good enough for Miuccia, it's good enough for me!

Below, scroll through some "weird" color combinations, past and present, fashion people love when it comes to creating an eye-catching, neck-turning, head-scratching outfit. You might be divided on some of these, but trust me, they're pretty chic and elegant if I do say so myself.

Mint Green and Peach

Photo of controversial spring color trends from fashion runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Georgina Dress
Anna October
Georgina Dress

Modal-Linen Scarf With Silk in Neutral
Reiss
Modal-Linen Scarf With Silk in Neutral

Hot Pink and Tan

Photo of model wearing weird spring color combination on runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Aritzia, Barnett Lightweight Chore Jacket
Aritzia
Barnett Lightweight Chore Jacket

Women's Cardigan Vitow
American Vintage
Women's Cardigan Vitow

Matcha Green and Mocha

Photo of controversial spring color trends from fashion runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Steinem Knit Turtleneck in Fluorescent Green Cashmere Silk
Gabriela Hearst
Steinem Knit Turtleneck in Fluorescent Green Cashmere Silk

Mid-Rise Slouchy Belt Loop Jeans
Zara
Mid-Rise Slouchy Belt Loop Jeans

Cobalt and Butter Yellow

Photo of controversial spring color trends from fashion runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Fitted Tailored Jacket - Mimosa
Stine Goya
Fitted Tailored Jacket

Babywool Polo - Cobalt
W24D1B
Babywool Polo in Cobalt

Pink and Red

Photo of model wearing pink and red spring color combination.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Wool Blend Double Breasted Coat Zw Collection
Zara
Wool Blend Double Breasted Coat ZW Collection

Khaite, Simona Shoulder Bag in Rebel Suede
Khaite
Simona Shoulder Bag in Rebel Suede

Merlot and Mint Green

Photo of controversial spring color trends from fashion runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Bonded Viscose Easy V-Neck - Crimson / Xxs / S125bv7916
Tibi
Bonded Viscose Easy V-Neck

Layla Linen Skirt
Reformation
Layla Linen Skirt

Camel, Yellow, and Pastel Pink

Photo of controversial spring color trends from fashion runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Varley, Morven Blouson Jacket
Varley
Morven Blouson Jacket

Striped Poplin Shirt
Zara
Striped Poplin Shirt

Mango, Cotton Culotte Trousers
Mango
Cotton Culotte Trousers

Purple and Grass Green

Photo of controversial spring color trends from fashion runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Brooks Brothers, Supima Cotton Jersey Short-Sleeve Sweater
Brooks Brothers
Supima Cotton Jersey Short-Sleeve Sweater

Phoebe Satin Midi Skirt
ALC
Phoebe Satin Midi Skirt

Camel, Baby Blue, and Orange

Photo of controversial spring color trends from fashion runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Bea Crepe Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Bea Crepe Blazer

Sheer Knit Skirt
Ziah
Sheer Knit Skirt

Patent Leather Mules
Gianvito Rossi
Patent Leather Mules

Butter Yellow, Bright Blue and Green

Photo of controversial spring color trends from fashion runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Boden, Chiswick Velvet Pants-Glade
Boden
Chiswick Velvet Pants-Glade

Regular Longline Linen-Blend Blazer
COS
Regular Longline Linen-Blend Blazer

Sid Crewneck Sleeveless Pullover
Veronica Beard
Sid Crewneck Sleeveless Pullover

Powder Blue and Mocha

Photo of controversial spring color trends from fashion runway.

(Image credit: @katyaklema)

Blaire Trench
Soia & Kyo
Blaire Trench

All Colors 50 Opaque Tights
All Colors 50 Opaque Tights

Brown Boat Wide Mini Bag
OSOI
Brown Boat Wide Mini Bag

Ana Escalante
Ana Escalante
Associate Features Editor

Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.

Latest
