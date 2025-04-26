Is It Just Me, Or Are These “Weird” Spring Color Combinations Actually Incredibly Elegant?

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

There seems to be a prevailing notion amongst fashion people that chic outfits are often reserved for a specific look: buttoned-up, timeless, and neutral-toned looks that withstand the test of time (and any micro-trend cycle.) Nude, black, white, and brown tones are easy to wear, usually being the go-to color palettes for busy elegant people leading busy, elegant lives. And, while it's easy to fall into the trap of an all-black outfit being the only thing you wear on repeat to look together, I'm here to show you the light: colorful, fun outfits can be chic if you're willing to step out of the box of the drab, all-neutrals your For You Page can push.

Spring is around the corner and there's no better time than now to spice up your wardrobe and introduce colorful pieces for the warmer months ahead. While these spring color combinations might be weird or kooky to some, they have the stamp of approval from luxury brands like Prada, Jil Sander, Auralee and Tibi. Honestly, if it's good enough for Miuccia, it's good enough for me!

Below, scroll through some "weird" color combinations, past and present, fashion people love when it comes to creating an eye-catching, neck-turning, head-scratching outfit. You might be divided on some of these, but trust me, they're pretty chic and elegant if I do say so myself.

Mint Green and Peach

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Hot Pink and Tan

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Matcha Green and Mocha

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Cobalt and Butter Yellow

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Pink and Red

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Merlot and Mint Green

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Camel, Yellow, and Pastel Pink

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Purple and Grass Green

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Camel, Baby Blue, and Orange

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Butter Yellow, Bright Blue and Green

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Powder Blue and Mocha

