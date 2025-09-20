Celebrities Have Forgotten About All-Black Outfits—They’re Head-to-Toe In this Expensive-Looking Shade Instead

Whenever I’m stuck on what to wear (read: most mornings when the clock is ticking and I’m running late), I reach for all black. Uncomplicated, chic and reliable, it’s the styling shortcut I’ve relied on for years. And while I thought I was nodding to a long line of celebrities who swear by the same uniform, lately I’ve noticed the grip of head-to-toe black loosening. In its place? Another luxe neutral that’s quickly taking over.
In it's place, fashion people are favouriting rich shades of chocolate brown, and celebrities are leading the charge. Elsa Hosk doubled down on glossy brown, styling a boxy chocolate jacket with a matching knee-length skirt just this week. Iris Law followed suit in New York swapping the predictable LBD for a deep-brown dress layered under an equally rich overcoat—a look that felt cohesive, polished and anything but boring.
Meanwhile, Jodie Turner-Smith made the case for the shade, pairing a tailored, long-line blazer with a sheer tonal skirt for an ensemble that felt as directional as it was wearable.
As subtle as it is striking, the all-brown outfit is emerging as autumn’s most effortless trend. It’s unfussy, easy to recreate and—thanks to the sumptuous tone—always reads as expensive. Simply layer up your favourite shades of brown—from espresso to caramel—and you’ll tap into the uncomplicated elegance celebrities are championing right now.
If your wardrobe could use a tonal refresh, keep scrolling for my edit of the chicest brown pieces to shop now.
Shop the Brown Colour Trend:
Massimo Dutti
Knit Wool Blend Sweater With Short Sleeves
Style these with tailored trousers for an un-fussy and extremely chic silhouette.
H&M
Tailored Skirt
The column skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Massimo Dutti
High-Waist Wide-Leg Linen Trousers
The linen composition ensures a light and comfortable finish.
& Other Stories
Boxy Nappa Leather Jacket
I recommend you act quickly! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Arket
Suede Ballerina
These previously sold-out ballerinas are back in stock, but I can't see this staying the case for long.
DeMellier
The New York
DeMellier's New York tote is a fashion person's favourite.
Reformation
Calloway Regenerative Wool Crew
Stay cosy in style.
With Nothing Underneath
The Weekend Shirt
Style with white trousers or pair with your favourite jeans.
Mango
High-Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans
These run a little large, so consider sizing down.
