Not Suede, Not Leather: The "Just Right" Winter Sneaker Trend Tate McRae Wore With Wide-Leg Jeans

Tate McRae is once again sparking dating rumors, this time with NHL star Jack Hughes. On Sunday, she was spotted at his New Jersey Devils game, and just a day later, they were seen walking together in New York City, fueling speculation. The new sighting has fans buzzing, not only for their potential relationship but also for McRae's chic winter outfit. On their stroll today, she sported wide-leg jeans with an elegant sneaker trend: suede-and-leather sneakers.
Before we talk about the shoes, let's get into the specifics of her winter look. As mentioned, McRae wore white-and-tan suede-and-leather sneakers with light-wash, wide-leg jeans. She grounded the look with a black trench coat layered over a simple black crewneck sweater, keeping the palette clean and understated. For accessories, she mixed the casualness of a baseball cap with the elegance of her chestnut-colored Chloé Paddington bag. Overall, the look felt on-brand for McRae, whose off-duty style this winter so far has been pared-back yet stylish and attainable.
The suede-and-leather sneaker trend, as the name suggests, doesn't rely on just one material. Instead, it blends both in a way that feels intentional and refined. The contrast between the smooth leather and soft suede adds depth and texture, instantly elevating even the simplest outfit. Whether you opt for a designer pair or an affordable style, this mix delivers a polished appearance.
Scroll down to shop similar leather-and-suede sneakers and the pieces needed to re-create the singer's elevated winter outfit.
