Prediction: This Will Be the First It Item of 2026

As someone who studies celebrity outfits daily, I can confirm that few celebs are as ahead of the curve when it comes to trends and It items as Rihanna is. And when she wears a particular item—especially when it's a new arrival from a buzzy brand such as Miu Miu—you can pretty much guarantee it's about to sell out. Because of the outfit she just wore to dinner at her go-to spot, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, I'm placing bets that Miu Miu's Checked Teddy Jacket is going to be the first It item of 2026.
Rihanna opted for the Miu Miu fleece logo jacket in the navy-and-gray plaid iteration. (It also comes in a darker colorway and a cropped version.) Understandably, all are selling out. And in addition to the Rihanna spotting, the prolific fashion sourcer Gab Waller just named the jacket in her latest The Hot List column for Vogue. In the article, she said, "Within Miu Miu’s newest collection, there is an all new checked teddy fleece that dare I say, may be one of its best yet. Sizes are already going quickly." I don't know about you, but that's all the It-item confirmation I need.
Scroll on to shop Rihanna's jacket (which she expertly paired with track pants and snakeskin boots), and shop more of Miu Miu's covetable checked jackets in its current lineup.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.