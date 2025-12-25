From Dua Lipa to Zendaya, These are all of the Best Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2025

While summer may reign supreme for weddings, it’s the twinkling, fairy-light-lit weeks of Christmas and New Year that have long been prime time for engagements. With romance in the air and a new year on the horizon, it feels only right to take stock of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings that emerged over the course of 2025.
From under-the-radar proposals to headline-making announcements, this year delivered a bumper crop of celebrity engagements. Stars including Dua Lipa, Zendaya and Elsa Hosk all revealed they’ll be walking down the aisle in the not-too-distant future—and naturally, my attention turned immediately to the rings. Read on for the most jaw-dropping celebrity engagement rings of 2025.
The Best Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2025
1. Elsa Hosk
Style Notes: Model Elsa Hosk got engaged to her longtime partner Tom Daley, on 10 September 2025, sealing the moment with a truly show-stopping ring. Her Tiffany & Co. design features a 5.34-carat brilliant-cut oval diamond with an estimated value of £262,000.
2. Dua Lipa
Style Notes: While Dua Lipa initially kept her engagement under wraps, only confirming the news in a June 2025 interview, fans had already begun speculating thanks to a series of hinting Instagram posts. The singer’s ring, set on a chunky 18ct yellow-gold band, departs from tradition in favour of a bolder, modern aesthetic. Commenting on the wider trend, jeweller Rachel Boston, Founder of Rachel Boston, noted that “in the past year or two, we’ve seen clients increasingly gravitate towards wider, more gold-heavy bands”—making Dua’s choice feel particularly of-the-moment.
3. Winnie Harlow
Style Notes: Confirming her engagement in February, Winnie Harlow announced her forthcoming nuptials to NBA star Kyle Kuzma with an elegant diamond ring. The oval-cut centre stone, estimated at between 8 and 10 carats, is flanked by matching pear-shaped side stones on a platinum or white-gold band. According to Justin Daughters, jewellery expert and Managing Director at Berganza, the ring is valued between £750,000 and £1 million.
4. Zendaya
Style Notes: True to form, Zendaya kept her engagement firmly under the radar. News broke only when she stepped onto the red carpet at the January 2025 Golden Globes, wearing a striking east-west set engagement ring. Minimal yet distinctive, the simple ring has likely made its way onto many a vision board by now.
5. Miley Cyrus
Style Notes: Miley Cyrus confirmed her engagement to Maxx Morando at the Avatar: Fire and Ash world premiere in Los Angeles, debuting a refined cushion-cut diamond ring. Estimated at 4–5 carats, the elegant design retains an elevated glamour—very much in line with Miley’s evolved aesthetic.
6. Georgina Rodríguez
Style Notes: Georgina Rodríguez briefly broke the internet when she shared her engagement ring on Instagram—and it’s easy to see why. Valued at up to £1.5 million, it’s one of the most extravagant engagement rings seen in recent years. The design centres on an enormous oval-cut diamond, estimated at 10–15 carats, set on a platinum or white-gold band and flanked by tapered side stones. As Justin Daughters notes, the result is pure, high-impact brilliance.
7. Taylor Swift
Style Notes: Letting us in on her engagement to partner Travis Kelcee, Taylor debuted her ring in a late-August announcement, showcasing "an elongated cushion-cut diamond in a vintage-style setting, likely an old mine cut set in yellow gold,” noted Eliza Walter, Founder of Lylie. Elegant and timeless, the design perfectly reflects Taylor’s romantic style.
8. Camilla Mendes
Style Notes: Camila Mendes’s engagement makes a case for the most classic round design. Estimated between £30,000 and £50,000, the ring features a round brilliant-cut diamond, the most traditionally romantic of shapes, set on a white-gold or platinum band.
