The Best Jeans to Wear With Going-Out Tops? Anything Other Than *This* Style Is a Mistake

Going-out tops are one of the trickier pieces to style in the world of fashion, not because there aren't cool options, but because, if styled incorrectly, they can easily look cheap, or, at least, not super chic. It's hard to get them right, but there is one easy trick to mastering the shirt genre, and you probably already own everything you need to introduce it into your weekend wardrobe. To tone down a going-out top, all you have to do is pair it with high-waisted jeans, preferably in a timeless fit, like straight-leg, fitted cigarette, or subtle bootcut. Denim immediately makes any going-out top, even the not-so-tame ones, feel approachable and effortless.
For inspiration, look to Daisy Edgar-Jones, whose personal style screams nonchalant and cool. Earlier this week, the Normal People actress posted a slideshow from a shoot she worked on for Estée Lauder alongside models Carolyn Murphy and Imaan Hammam. For it, Edgar-Jones was styled by Dani Michelle, who proved the effectiveness of the aforementioned going-out-top theory, putting her client in a pair of high-waisted, slightly cropped jeans and a vintage Dior romantic, black going-out top, sourced from REALLIST. She accessorized with mostly vintage pieces, including a Prada clasp bag and Manolo Blahnik slingback heels, both sourced from the Vintage Marché.
On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Vintage Dior top; Fleur du Mal top; Vintage Prada bag; vintage Manolo Blahnik heels
Her top could so easily steer too dressed up for a casual event, but by pairing it with jeans, especially high-waisted ones sans distressing or embellishments, kept her whole ensemble feeling low-key, yet still put-together and elegant. This outfit hack has been a long-standing solution for fashion girls, especially in Los Angeles, where Edgar-Jones' campaign was shot. In New York City, maybe she would have worn the top with a pencil skirt or low-rise tailored trousers, but in L.A., a more easy-going, laidback feel is preferred.
Keep scrolling to recreate Edgar-Jones' denim look.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.