I Spoke to the Experts—These 7 Engagement Ring Trends Will Dominate in 2025

For a jewellery enthusiast, few purchases carry as much weight as the engagement ring. Not only is it a piece you'll wear every day for the rest of your life, but it’s also likely to be one of the most significant investments in your collection—both financially and sentimentally. With this in mind, choosing the right ring involves a great deal of thought and research.

Even if you've trusted your partner with choosing your engagement ring, it's worth dropping occasional subtle (or not-so-subtle) hints about your preferences. Chances are, they'll be grateful to have some guidance. If you've always pictured a timeless solitaire diamond on your ring finger, don't be afraid to make it known—no one wants you to end up with a fussy ring that's not to your taste.

Of course, it's a different story when you yourself have no idea what you'd like. That's where engagement ring trends can be helpful in sparking ideas. If conventional designs don't resonate with you, the good news is that the world of engagement rings has never been more diverse or creative. From striking cocktail-style designs to sculptural pieces that break away from tradition, there’s a perfect option to suit every bride-to-be.

I reached out to trailblazers in engagement ring design to learn about the trends set to shine over the coming year. If you're hoping to say ‘yes’ in 2025, keep reading for their expert insights.

The 7 Engagement Ring Trends That Will Dominate 2025:

1. Diamond Clusters

“In 2025, I predict we'll see more mixed setting styles, and potentially a shift toward hybrid designs where the ring neither looks too much like a typical engagement nor wedding ring. Think multi-stone clusters that spread horizontally so there is less emphasis on one large centre stone.” — Michelle Oh, founder, Michelle Oh Jewellery

“Clusters remain a popular choice, particularly those featuring green stones and mixed cuts, offering a dynamic and visually striking finish.” — Laura Kay, director and buyer, Tomfoolery London

“An antique design that’s having a moment for us is the ‘trefoil’ which features a central oval or round-cut stone with a cluster of three smaller stones set on either side. It comes from the Latin trifolium, meaning ‘three-leaved plant’—and that’s how it looks! The trefoil has strong romanticism roots, as it was adopted as masonry ornamentation during the Middle Ages.” – Eliza Walter, founder, Lylie Jewellery

Michelle Oh Soraya Ring £5950 SHOP NOW

Ruth Tomlinson Emerald & Diamond Sweeping Cluster Art Ring £7200 SHOP NOW

LYLIE Jewellery Celeste Diamond Ring £8495 SHOP NOW

2. Yellow Gold

“This year, yellow gold has been very popular, often paired with white gold detailing. I believe this trend will continue into 2025, as it's great for those who like mixing their metals. Additionally, I expect to see an increase in demand for platinum pieces due to rising gold prices, so we look forward to working more with platinum while still having a little flash of yellow.” — Lucy Crowther, founder, Minka Jewels

“For 2025, there’s something about yellow gold that feels fresh and modern, while still being super timeless.” — Jessie Thomas, founder, Jessie Thomas Jewellery

Minka Jewels Atlantis: 3.00ct Yellow Sapphire & Diamond Mermaid Ring £6500 SHOP NOW

Jessie Thomas Jewellery Gold and Diamond Bombe Ring £3500 SHOP NOW

Kojis 18ct Gold Antique Sapphire and Diamond Twist Toi Et Moi Ring £1500 SHOP NOW

3. Antique Diamonds

“Free from mining, recycled and repurposed diamonds are kinder to the planet. Antique stones exude old-world charm because they have been cut by hand (versus today's brilliant-cuts which are faceted by machine), and have a real romance about them with your love story being only part of their journey through time. Our clients are often drawn to the idea of repurposed diamonds, agreeing with us that reusing something already in circulation is perhaps the most sustainable choice of all.” — Eliza Walter, founder, Lylie Jewellery

“Discerning customers are becoming increasingly aware about supply chain issues when it comes to buying new diamonds, and sustainability concerns are at the forefront of their buying decisions. Using antique diamonds and recycling heirloom stones is a great way to create jewellery in a transparent and ethical way, as it doesn't require any new resources to be extracted in the process. I also love the charm of these older, hand-cut diamonds: they each have a very distinct character, which makes them all the more special. In this spirit, we've recently released a new collection only featuring recycled and antique diamonds.” — Rachel Boston, founder, Rachel Boston Jewellery

LYLIE Jewellery Audley Solitaire Ring - Oval £3985 SHOP NOW

Rachel Boston Pascal Ring £15000 SHOP NOW

Ellibelle Jewellery Antique Art Deco Old Cut Diamond & Platinum Solitaire Ring (0.75ct £1950 SHOP NOW

4. Coloured Gems

“This year, we've had a lot of demand for subtly coloured diamonds—think pale, buttery yellow, light champagne, or even cool grey and caramel-coloured stones. Combining these pale central diamonds with traditional white diamond side stones is a really effective way to infuse a lot of character into a piece, with it still reading as a classic and timeless engagement ring. The colour is definitely there, but the overall result looks tonal and elevated. Even better if the side stones are a more unusual shape!” — Rachel Boston, founder, Rachel Boston Jewellery

“There is a noticeable trend of customers opting for bright, bold-coloured stones, shifting away from traditional diamonds and mixing in vibrant hues. Emerald green remains a favourite, but we've recently had a rise in requests for orange, peach, purple, and even a few rubies. We love that this creates individuality with every design.” — Michelle Oh, founder, Michelle Oh Jewellery

Rachel Boston Avenay Ring £2300 SHOP NOW

Michelle Oh Darya Ring £6750 SHOP NOW

Dinny Hall 14ct White Gold Iris Tanzanite and Diamond Ring £1436 SHOP NOW

5. Cocktail Style

“Engagement rings are evolving to look more like right-hand or cocktail rings, emphasising unique design over traditional centre stones. Couples are drawn to these non-traditional styles because they express individuality and creativity. It's all about showcasing stunning craftsmanship and artistic flair, allowing for a more personal touch in their jewellery.” — Shahla Karimi, founder, Shahla Karimi Jewellery

“I’m seeing more couples leaning into bold, cocktail-style engagement rings with oversized and coloured stones. These rings are for people who want something that stands out but still has that heirloom feel.” — Jessie Thomas, founder, Jessie Thomas Jewellery

Shahla Karimi Gap Band With Baguettes £2556 SHOP NOW

Jessie Thomas Jewellery Sapphire Chunky Ring £7500 SHOP NOW

Maria Manola One-Of-A-Kind Emerald Faceted Signet Ring £1625 SHOP NOW

6. Art Deco

“2025 marks 100 years of Art Deco, a style known for its geometric motifs. As more people are buying with longevity in mind, I think we’ll see even more modern brides applying their own contemporary take on Art Deco-inspired designs.” — Laura Vann, founder, V by Laura Vann

“Art Deco designs are still highly sought after, continuing to lead most of our sales. They are appreciated for their timeless elegance and geometric appeal.” — Laura Kay, director and buyer, Tomfoolery London

V By Laura Vann Deco Cascading Emerald & Baguette Cut Diamond Ring in Yellow Gold £3580 SHOP NOW

tf House - Art Echo Empire Green Sapphire Step Baguette Diamond Ring £3495 SHOP NOW

LYLIE Jewellery Reunion Trilogy Ring £7250 SHOP NOW

7. Asymmetry

“We predict bold, avant-garde engagement rings that break from traditional expectations will increase in demand over 2025. Personal expression and individuality will be celebrated through sculptural and asymmetric shapes alongside textural metal crafted by our goldsmiths.” — Eliza Walter, founder, Lylie Jewellery

“The idea of a ‘traditional’ diamond engagement ring is being steadily replaced with customers seeking unique designs that reflect their personality. People are buying more playful, less conventional designs and a great way of doing this is with an asymmetric ring. You can mix cuts and colours to create a truly unique piece.” — Laura Kay, director and buyer, Tomfoolery London

LYLIE Jewellery Aphrodite Solitaire Ring £6470 SHOP NOW

Sarah Straussberg One-Of-A-Kind Asymmetric Ice Diamond Ring £2975 SHOP NOW

MATEO 14-Karat Gold, Amethyst and Diamond Ring £2960 SHOP NOW