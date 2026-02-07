Wearing frumpy layers is no fun. Whether you’re taking on the slopes in Colorado or schlepping through a walkable city in the snow, looking chic while doing it is the main concern. If I’m going to shed even one layer in the name of being fashionable, it’d be a sweater. What would I replace it with? The trend Tessa Thompson recently wore in chilly Aspen.
She wore a head-to-toe green Moncler outfit consisting of a fur-trimmed down jacket, cargo pants, and combat boots. To accessorize, she wore a pair of sunglasses and a leather handbag. The shirt trend she wore instead of a traditional winter sweater was a sheer turtleneck, which is sure to re-enter the trend cycle once spring weather arrives.
I’ve seen this trend IRL in the city, online on influencers, and now on celebrities, so it’s time for me to try it out. If you’re open to it too, keep scrolling to recreate Thompson’s look and shop similar items.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.