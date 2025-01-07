Instead of Jeans, Zendaya and Kendall’s January Outfits Centre Around This Risky Skirt Trend
Hear me out—in my opinion, there's no better time of year to style a miniskirt than January. While some regard the month as cold and lethargic, others tackle it with a renewed sense of self expression. Rather than falling neatly into either camp, I tend to take a fairly split approach. Trying my best to fight off the winter blues and embrace the new year with a fresh bout of energy, I always like to get a little more experimental in the coldest, darkest month by digging out some of the items in my wardrobe that have been overlooked for a while and, like unlike myself, try to breathe some new life into them.
My favourite item to revisit at this time of year is a classic miniskirt, and apparently I'm not alone. Suddenly cropping up in the wardrobes of celebrities everywhere, this unconventional winter buy is undoubtedly having a moment right now. Zendaya, Kendall Jenner and Lily Allen all stepped out wearing variations of the miniskirt within hours of one another, so I think it's fair to say we're going to see a whole lot more of them as a result.
A playful alternative to the heavy trousers and jeans that I typically style throughout the coldest months, a chic miniskirt feels fresh in any winter rotation. Naturally, miniskirts will leave your legs more exposed than trousers, but that doesn't mean you should rule them out.
Yes, you'll have to work a little harder to stay insulated, which does make the miniskirt a risky choice for the winter months if you don't take the proper precuations. However, with a thick pair of tights—or even a thermal pair—you can comfortably embrace the playful side of your aesthetic once more. Inspired to get up-to-date with the new miniskirt trends that celebrities are styling right now, read on to discover the outfits I'll be copying this season.
3 CELEBRITY MINISKIRT OUTFITS TO COPY THIS SEASON
1. ZENDAYA'S PUFFBALL MINISKIRT
Style Notes: Keeping to a neutral colour palette, Zendaya elevated her all-black outfit with a wash of texture and volume. Styling a form-fitting leather jacket with sleek pointed-toe flats, it was the actor's statement puffball miniskirt that entirely energised her outfit. A playful alternative to the pencil skirt styles that are trending right now, puffball skirts add volume and intrigue in the easiest way.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST PUFFBALL MINISKIRTS:
A puffball mini is such an easy way to add some personality into a simple outfit.
2. KENDALL JENNER'S BLACK MINISKIRT
Style Notes: Styling a mini in the most grown-up way, Kendall Jenner's elegant outfit consisted of a simple black miniskirt elevated by an asymmetric jacket and pointed-toe heels. Catering to the chilly climate, Jenner paired her simple skirt with semi-sheer tights and accessorised with a simple black clutch.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK MINISKIRTS:
3. LILY ALLEN'S LEATHER MINI SKIRT
Style Notes: Contrasting the sporty nature of her voluminous bomber jacket, Lily Allen side-stepped the leggings or jeans that one usually pairs with the jacket trend and opted for a sleek leather miniskirt instead. Polishing her outfit, without overcomplicating it, Allen's elegant skirt outfit felt easy and elegant and perfect for everyday wear.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LEATHER MINI SKIRTS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
