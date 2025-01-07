Instead of Jeans, Zendaya and Kendall’s January Outfits Centre Around This Risky Skirt Trend

Hear me out—in my opinion, there's no better time of year to style a miniskirt than January. While some regard the month as cold and lethargic, others tackle it with a renewed sense of self expression. Rather than falling neatly into either camp, I tend to take a fairly split approach. Trying my best to fight off the winter blues and embrace the new year with a fresh bout of energy, I always like to get a little more experimental in the coldest, darkest month by digging out some of the items in my wardrobe that have been overlooked for a while and, like unlike myself, try to breathe some new life into them.

My favourite item to revisit at this time of year is a classic miniskirt, and apparently I'm not alone. Suddenly cropping up in the wardrobes of celebrities everywhere, this unconventional winter buy is undoubtedly having a moment right now. Zendaya, Kendall Jenner and Lily Allen all stepped out wearing variations of the miniskirt within hours of one another, so I think it's fair to say we're going to see a whole lot more of them as a result.

A playful alternative to the heavy trousers and jeans that I typically style throughout the coldest months, a chic miniskirt feels fresh in any winter rotation. Naturally, miniskirts will leave your legs more exposed than trousers, but that doesn't mean you should rule them out.

Yes, you'll have to work a little harder to stay insulated, which does make the miniskirt a risky choice for the winter months if you don't take the proper precuations. However, with a thick pair of tights—or even a thermal pair—you can comfortably embrace the playful side of your aesthetic once more. Inspired to get up-to-date with the new miniskirt trends that celebrities are styling right now, read on to discover the outfits I'll be copying this season.

3 CELEBRITY MINISKIRT OUTFITS TO COPY THIS SEASON

1. ZENDAYA'S PUFFBALL MINISKIRT

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Keeping to a neutral colour palette, Zendaya elevated her all-black outfit with a wash of texture and volume. Styling a form-fitting leather jacket with sleek pointed-toe flats, it was the actor's statement puffball miniskirt that entirely energised her outfit. A playful alternative to the pencil skirt styles that are trending right now, puffball skirts add volume and intrigue in the easiest way.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST PUFFBALL MINISKIRTS:

H&M Bubble-Hem Mini Skirt £22 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes 4—22.

Urban Outfitters Puffball Mini Skirt £36 SHOP NOW A puffball mini is such an easy way to add some personality into a simple outfit.

Marni Pleated Wool Mini Skirt £595 SHOP NOW Style with grey knit for a polished tonal look.

2. KENDALL JENNER'S BLACK MINISKIRT

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Styling a mini in the most grown-up way, Kendall Jenner's elegant outfit consisted of a simple black miniskirt elevated by an asymmetric jacket and pointed-toe heels. Catering to the chilly climate, Jenner paired her simple skirt with semi-sheer tights and accessorised with a simple black clutch.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK MINISKIRTS:

Arket Wool Mini Skirt £87 SHOP NOW The wool composition gives these an expensive looking energy.

& Other Stories High-Waist Mini Skirt £57 SHOP NOW This also comes in chocolate brown.

Reformation Brandy Skirt £98 SHOP NOW Style with a tall heel or wear with knee-high boots.

3. LILY ALLEN'S LEATHER MINI SKIRT

Style Notes: Contrasting the sporty nature of her voluminous bomber jacket, Lily Allen side-stepped the leggings or jeans that one usually pairs with the jacket trend and opted for a sleek leather miniskirt instead. Polishing her outfit, without overcomplicating it, Allen's elegant skirt outfit felt easy and elegant and perfect for everyday wear.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LEATHER MINI SKIRTS:

Sézane Harlow Skirt £125 SHOP NOW Add a wash of texture to your winter wardrobe.

Maeve Colette Faux Leather Mini Skirt £98 SHOP NOW Style with a chunky knit or wear with a fitted style.