Sienna Miller Just Wore the Perfect Casual Jeans Outfit, and I Already Own Every Single Item

I have long been an admirer of Sienna Miller's effortlessly cool sense of style, and it seems that this won't be changing any time soon. After a whirlwind trip to Cannes Film Festival where the actress stole our attention in a boho-inspired Chlo é gown, she's once again becoming a talking point in the Who What Wear office—this time for her elevated take on off-duty style.

Stepping out in London this week, the actor crafted a polished ensemble that's just become my template for easy, weekday elegance. Contrasting the formal nature of the grey blazer that she chose to wear, Miller wore the sleeves casually scrunched up to her elbow—showing some skin and relaxing the energy of the neat garment. Leaning further towards the casual side, the actor selected a pair of billowing horseshoe jeans to add volume to her look, and a slouchy suede bag from Jimmy Choo to accessories in a relaxed yet practical manner.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finessing her outfit with some polished additions, Miller layered on two gold chain necklaces and selected a smart pair of pointed-toe boots to add an angular element and contrast the casual spirit of her jeans and bag choice.

Inspired by Miller's styling choices, I'm eager to emulate this look at home—luckily for me, my wardrobe already contains all of the staple items that make up the actor's chic outfit. To capture Miller's effortless essence, style a blazer over your favourite wide-leg jeans and reach for a well-loved slouchy bag to finish it off. If, however, you're in the market for some fresh wardrobe additions, read on to discover the actor's style below, as well as find out edit of the best wide-leg and horseshoe jeans to shop this season.

SHOP SIENNA'S STYLE HERE:

Jimmy Choo Cinch M £1495 SHOP NOW Sienna has just bumped this slouchy tote to the top of my wishlist.

& Other Stories Single-Breasted Blazer £165 SHOP NOW Style over a white tee or wear with a square neck vest à la Sienna.

Marks & Spenver Pure Cotton Fitted Vest £9 SHOP NOW This casual vest is ideal for summer layering.

Citizens of Humanity Horseshoe Distressed High-Rise Tapered Jeans £370 SHOP NOW These also come in three other shades.

Vagabond Shoemakers Alina £155 SHOP NOW Style with baggy jeans or wear with your favourite trousers.

SHOP OUR FAVOURITE WIDE-LEG AND HORSESHOE JEANS HERE:

COS Column Jeans £85 SHOP NOW These comfortable jeans also come in four other shades.

Arket Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW Style with ballet flats or wear with a small kitten heel.

H&M Baggy Wide Low Jeans £38 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 4-22.

Alaia Acid-Wash High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans £1000 SHOP NOW Alaia's barrel leg jeans are a fashion persons favourites.

Mango Low-Rise Loose-Fit Wideleg Jeans £50 SHOP NOW Dark wash denim looks so good with whites, creams and cred.

Zara Collection Relaxed Fit Wide-Leg Extra-Long Mid-Rise Jeans £50 SHOP NOW These are already on their way to selling out.

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans £168 SHOP NOW I always come back to Reformation for its elevated basics.