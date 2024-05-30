Sienna Miller Just Wore the Perfect Casual Jeans Outfit, and I Already Own Every Single Item
I have long been an admirer of Sienna Miller's effortlessly cool sense of style, and it seems that this won't be changing any time soon. After a whirlwind trip to Cannes Film Festival where the actress stole our attention in a boho-inspired Chloé gown, she's once again becoming a talking point in the Who What Wear office—this time for her elevated take on off-duty style.
Stepping out in London this week, the actor crafted a polished ensemble that's just become my template for easy, weekday elegance. Contrasting the formal nature of the grey blazer that she chose to wear, Miller wore the sleeves casually scrunched up to her elbow—showing some skin and relaxing the energy of the neat garment. Leaning further towards the casual side, the actor selected a pair of billowing horseshoe jeans to add volume to her look, and a slouchy suede bag from Jimmy Choo to accessories in a relaxed yet practical manner.
Finessing her outfit with some polished additions, Miller layered on two gold chain necklaces and selected a smart pair of pointed-toe boots to add an angular element and contrast the casual spirit of her jeans and bag choice.
Inspired by Miller's styling choices, I'm eager to emulate this look at home—luckily for me, my wardrobe already contains all of the staple items that make up the actor's chic outfit. To capture Miller's effortless essence, style a blazer over your favourite wide-leg jeans and reach for a well-loved slouchy bag to finish it off. If, however, you're in the market for some fresh wardrobe additions, read on to discover the actor's style below, as well as find out edit of the best wide-leg and horseshoe jeans to shop this season.
SHOP SIENNA'S STYLE HERE:
Style over a white tee or wear with a square neck vest à la Sienna.
These also come in three other shades.
SHOP OUR FAVOURITE WIDE-LEG AND HORSESHOE JEANS HERE:
Alaia's barrel leg jeans are a fashion persons favourites.
These are already on their way to selling out.
I always come back to Reformation for its elevated basics.
Style with a pointed toe shoe to add a polished effect.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
