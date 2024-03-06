The Anti–It Bags Fashion People Are Just Really Into

Whether or not you're looking to get your hands on the buzziest bags to hit the fashion scene, you can always count on one core anti–It bag to stock in your closet: the tote. A forever favorite among fashion insiders, this discreet accessory is a true classic with major staying power. No matter which trends arrive on the runways or in the wardrobes of celebs, the tote bag is a practical piece that will always come in handy whether you're going on a grocery run or need a little extra room for a laptop. Whether it's an Hermès tote, Loewe bucket bag, or beach-approved Prada purse, there's something for everyone.

Diving into the best tote bags on the fashion scene right now, there are some styles that deserve attention. From simple canvas bags to market totes to structured investment bags, I'm highlighting those worth adding to your wardrobe. Ahead, see why the best tote bags—including the viral Bottega Veneta bag—made the cut, and shop my edit.

Canvas

Canvas totes are the ultimate carry-anywhere bags. Perfect for a trip to the grocery store or carrying to a workout, they're the casual staple approved by fashion people.

MM6 Maison Margiela Shopping Canvas Tote $490 SHOP NOW

A.P.C. Indigo Lou Denim Tote

Chloé Medium Woody Linen Canvas Tote $1450 SHOP NOW

Maison Kitsuné Off-White Logo Tote Bag

Sporty & Rich Logo Print Canvas Tote Bag $125 SHOP NOW

Woven

I once considered woven straw and raffia bags to be a classic summer staple, but now that I've been seeing them on the arms of fashion people year-round, I'm convinced they're seasonless.

Shop the bags:

Loewe Small Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote $590 SHOP NOW

Isabel Marant Bayia Raffia Bucket Bag $690 SHOP NOW

Kayu Colbie Bag $135 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Rive Gauche Logo Crochet Tote $2150 SHOP NOW

DeMellier London New York Bucket Bag $575 SHOP NOW

Structured

With the recent uptick in investment-bag purchases, retailers are seeing more sales of classic, structured totes. More than a trend, though, it's a return to timeless pieces. These are forever items you can count on having in your closet for a long time.

Saint Laurent Grained Calfskin Small Sac De Jour Black $3300 $1620 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Double Bag $1098 SHOP NOW

The Row Extra Large Park Leather Tote Bag $2770 SHOP NOW

Hermès Togo Kelly Retourne 35 $11735 SHOP NOW

Netted

Netted bags are the practical piece that has been adopted into the wardrobes of fashion's coolest dressers. With a range of styles on the market, you can buy anything from a true market bag to a reimagined designer version.

Shop the bags:

SIMKHAI Myla Frame Handle Mini Leather Market Tote $179 SHOP NOW

EWP Net Bags (Set of 2) $55 SHOP NOW

Urban Outfitters To-Go Market Bag $12 SHOP NOW

Dries Van Noten Fringe MacRame Top-Handle Bag $905 SHOP NOW

Leather

In my opinion, you can never go wrong with a great leather tote. It's a versatile piece that comes in handy whether you need to carry around a laptop or pack a light weekend bag.

Bottega Veneta Andiamo Embellished Intrecciato Leather Tote $4900 SHOP NOW

The Row Sofia 10 Leather Crossbody Bag $3750 SHOP NOW

Melie Bianco Brigitte Large Satchel $128 SHOP NOW

Loewe Anagram Small Debossed Textured-Leather Tote $1990 SHOP NOW