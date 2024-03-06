The Anti–It Bags Fashion People Are Just Really Into
Whether or not you're looking to get your hands on the buzziest bags to hit the fashion scene, you can always count on one core anti–It bag to stock in your closet: the tote. A forever favorite among fashion insiders, this discreet accessory is a true classic with major staying power. No matter which trends arrive on the runways or in the wardrobes of celebs, the tote bag is a practical piece that will always come in handy whether you're going on a grocery run or need a little extra room for a laptop. Whether it's an Hermès tote, Loewe bucket bag, or beach-approved Prada purse, there's something for everyone.
Diving into the best tote bags on the fashion scene right now, there are some styles that deserve attention. From simple canvas bags to market totes to structured investment bags, I'm highlighting those worth adding to your wardrobe. Ahead, see why the best tote bags—including the viral Bottega Veneta bag—made the cut, and shop my edit.
Canvas
Canvas totes are the ultimate carry-anywhere bags. Perfect for a trip to the grocery store or carrying to a workout, they're the casual staple approved by fashion people.
Woven
I once considered woven straw and raffia bags to be a classic summer staple, but now that I've been seeing them on the arms of fashion people year-round, I'm convinced they're seasonless.
Shop the bags:
Structured
With the recent uptick in investment-bag purchases, retailers are seeing more sales of classic, structured totes. More than a trend, though, it's a return to timeless pieces. These are forever items you can count on having in your closet for a long time.
Netted
Netted bags are the practical piece that has been adopted into the wardrobes of fashion's coolest dressers. With a range of styles on the market, you can buy anything from a true market bag to a reimagined designer version.
Shop the bags:
Leather
In my opinion, you can never go wrong with a great leather tote. It's a versatile piece that comes in handy whether you need to carry around a laptop or pack a light weekend bag.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear with over a decade of experience in fashion, editorial, and publishing. She oversees luxury content and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. She also contributes to podcast recordings, social media, and branded content initiatives. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, MyTheresa, and Luisa Via Roma, and rising designers such as Refine and Tove, and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Before Who What Wear, Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on assistant styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.
-
I'm Making Some Designer Investments This Year—30 Items I'm Eyeing From MyTheresa
No gatekeeping here.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
Lily James Debuted Prada's 2024 It Bag in the Departure Area of Milan's Airport
Consider it TSA approved.
By Eliza Huber
-
Fashion Month Is My Super Bowl: 27 Show-Worthy Picks I'm Adding to the Wish List
Go sports!
By Yusra Siddiqui
-
19 Epic Under-$250 Finds I Just Added to My Mytheresa Cart
Little luxuries.
By Allyson Payer
-
9 Spring Trends Every Fashion Person Will Wear Because of Prada and Miu Miu
Influential is an understatement.
By Allyson Payer
-
The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for Finding Exactly What You Need
Easy-peasy.
By Nayiri Mampourian
-
Trust Me: This Elegant, Anti-Trend Handbag Brand Is About to Be Everywhere
And it's celebrity-approved.
By Florrie Alexander
-
The First Big Drop of Spring 2024 Has Arrived—8 Items I'm Recommending
These are the most important buys of the season.
By Kristen Nichols