The Anti–It Bags Fashion People Are Just Really Into

Whether or not you're looking to get your hands on the buzziest bags to hit the fashion scene, you can always count on one core anti–It bag to stock in your closet: the tote. A forever favorite among fashion insiders, this discreet accessory is a true classic with major staying power. No matter which trends arrive on the runways or in the wardrobes of celebs, the tote bag is a practical piece that will always come in handy whether you're going on a grocery run or need a little extra room for a laptop. Whether it's an Hermès tote, Loewe bucket bag, or beach-approved Prada purse, there's something for everyone.

Diving into the best tote bags on the fashion scene right now, there are some styles that deserve attention. From simple canvas bags to market totes to structured investment bags, I'm highlighting those worth adding to your wardrobe. Ahead, see why the best tote bags—including the viral Bottega Veneta bag—made the cut, and shop my edit.

Canvas

best-tote-bags-291231-1611283651835-image

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Canvas totes are the ultimate carry-anywhere bags. Perfect for a trip to the grocery store or carrying to a workout, they're the casual staple approved by fashion people.

MM6 Maison Margiela
Shopping Canvas Tote

A.P.C. + Indigo Lou Denim Tote

A.P.C.
Indigo Lou Denim Tote

Medium Woody Linen Canvas Tote
Chloé
Medium Woody Linen Canvas Tote

Maison Kitsuné + Off-White Logo Tote Bag

Maison Kitsuné
Off-White Logo Tote Bag

Logo Print Canvas Tote Bag
Sporty & Rich
Logo Print Canvas Tote Bag

Woven

best-tote-bags-291231-1611279717410-image

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

I once considered woven straw and raffia bags to be a classic summer staple, but now that I've been seeing them on the arms of fashion people year-round, I'm convinced they're seasonless.

Loewe + Small Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote
Loewe
Small Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote

Bayia Raffia Bucket Bag
Isabel Marant
Bayia Raffia Bucket Bag

Kayu + Colbie Bag
Kayu
Colbie Bag

Rive Gauche Logo Crochet Tote
Saint Laurent
Rive Gauche Logo Crochet Tote

New York Bucket Bag
DeMellier London
New York Bucket Bag

Structured

best-tote-bags-291231-1686275168422-main

(Image credit: @threadsstyling)

With the recent uptick in investment-bag purchases, retailers are seeing more sales of classic, structured totes. More than a trend, though, it's a return to timeless pieces. These are forever items you can count on having in your closet for a long time.

Saint Laurent Grained Calfskin Small Sac De Jour Black
Saint Laurent
Grained Calfskin Small Sac De Jour Black

Tory Burch + Lee Radziwill Double Bag
Tory Burch
Lee Radziwill Double Bag

Extra Large Park Leather Tote Bag
The Row
Extra Large Park Leather Tote Bag

Hermes + Togo Kelly Retourne 35
Hermès
Togo Kelly Retourne 35

Netted

best-tote-bags-291231-1611279535371-image

(Image credit: @champagnemani)

Netted bags are the practical piece that has been adopted into the wardrobes of fashion's coolest dressers. With a range of styles on the market, you can buy anything from a true market bag to a reimagined designer version.

Myla Frame Handle Mini Leather Market Tote
SIMKHAI
Myla Frame Handle Mini Leather Market Tote

EWP + Net Bags (Set of 2)
EWP
Net Bags (Set of 2)

Urban Outfitters + To-Go Market Bag
Urban Outfitters
To-Go Market Bag

Dries Van Noten + Fringe MacRame Top-Handle Bag
Dries Van Noten
Fringe MacRame Top-Handle Bag

Leather

best-tote-bags-291231-1686275235700-main

(Image credit: @monikh)

In my opinion, you can never go wrong with a great leather tote. It's a versatile piece that comes in handy whether you need to carry around a laptop or pack a light weekend bag.

Bottega Veneta + Andiamo Embellished Intrecciato Leather Tote
Bottega Veneta
Andiamo Embellished Intrecciato Leather Tote

Sofia 10 Leather Crossbody Bag
The Row
Sofia 10 Leather Crossbody Bag

Melie Bianco + Brigitte Large Satchel
Melie Bianco
Brigitte Large Satchel

Loewe + Anagram Small Debossed Textured-Leather Tote
Loewe
Anagram Small Debossed Textured-Leather Tote

Khaite + Envelope Pleat Medium Leather Tote
Khaite
Envelope Pleat Medium Leather Tote

Kristen Nichols
Associate Director, Special Projects

