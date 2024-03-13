Prediction: These 6 Sandal Trends Will Reach Their Peak by Summer 2024

(Image credit: @anaasaber, @alyssainthecity, @annelauremais, Hermes via Imaxtree, Tory Burch via Imaxtree)
By Sierra Mayhew
published

There are many things I look forward to about summer—vacations with my family, weekends in the city with my friends—but most importantly the fashion that comes along with it. For months leading up to summer, I fantasize about getting dressed without considering the weather and wearing whatever I want. A summer staple that I never neglect is a good pair of sandals. When the humidity of New York City summer gets to me, it’s nice to know that my feet won’t be stuck in thick socks and sneakers. For me, it simply has to be sandals.

I’ve been looking forward to this summer so much that I’ve taken the time to review the sandal trends a bit early, and I have some predictions. After scouring both the runways and my instagram feed, I’m convinced that these six styles have staying power. Below, discover the pairs that I’d like to shop first this season.

(Image credit: @annelauremais, Chanel via Imaxtree)

I used to think flip-flops were way too boring for my wardrobe, but lately, simplicity has been key, and I’ve fallen back in love with the style. It’s no longer just for the beach, as adding a heel is my favorite way to wear it, but the unexpected styling of a button-down shirt and trousers is even more eye-catching.

(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols, Tory Burch via Imaxtree)

When I first think of sandals, I think of them as a dainty accessory, so I absolutely love what a piercing can do to them. There have been notes of gold and silver hardware across the sandal category for a few months now, and it’s something I’m looking forward to exploring.

(Image credit: @meccajw, Hermes via Imaxtree)

A pop of red was once all that anyone could talk about, but lately, our minds have moved into the merlot category. If you like a generous pour of red wine, you’ll like this color trend just as much. While I was initially thinking of wearing a merlot dress or pants, I’d like to update my sandal collection first.

(Image credit: @anaasaber, Bottega Veneta via Imaxtree)

What Bottega Veneta says goes, goes. After seeing its runway collection that spotlighted a pair of asymmetrical sandals (that haven’t even come out yet!), I’m searching for similar pairs. There’s really no wrong way to wear this trend.

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity, Coperni via Imaxtree)

The ’90s are calling, and they’re begging for their favorite pair of shoes back. The minimalist buckles that we once saw reign supreme have made their way back into the fashion crowd’s shoe collection, and I couldn’t be happier about it. At the helm of this trend is Miu Miu, whose buckled pumps are already an It buy among the fashion crowd.

(Image credit: @thatgirlyusra, Chanel via Imaxtree)

Socks with sandals were once a fashion faux pas, but lately, they’ve been on the absolute come-up. While my preference is tights, I also love to see people style a pair of socks in unique ways with heeled sandals. Switch up your look by trying this one out.

