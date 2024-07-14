Ask Any Fashion Person—This '90s Shorts Trend Is Going to Be Summer's Next Big Thing

With summer conjuring the jorts trend and the revival of bermuda shorts, at this point I shouldn't be the least bit surprised to hear that another "ugly" short style is back on the up right now. Ushered in by the enduing '90s and '00s nostalgia that has been dominating the style scene for several seasons now, the cargo shorts trend is the latest throwback-inspired item to sweep through fashion crowds this season.

Reminiscent of the cargo trouser trend that's continued to prove popular this year (even in the face of extreme elegance), summer's new take sees cargos cropped to shorter lengths. Although I might have had early reservations—I had wondered if this was a '90s trend too far—cargo shorts have already proven themselves to be surprisingly versatile. I've seen the trend styled with closed, pointed-toe heels and fitted tank tops in way a that feels inherently Carrie Bradshaw. Naturally, however, cargo shorts loan themselves well to off-duty ensembles, worn with boxy tees and roomy knits to see you through relaxed summer days.

Practical and comfortable, the cargo shorts trend is making its mark, not just on social media, but Google searches too. Just this week, cargo shorts queries are up by 300%, so it seems there's a real-life appetite for them. Unless that's just traffic coming directly from Adam Sandler who, when he's not wearing basketball shorts, will absolutely be wearing cargo shorts.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Yes, cargo shorts may traditionally be a "dad" trend but that's part of their charm. Fortunately there are plenty of fashionable brands are coming out with chic iterations of the short. I'm currently into H&M's black cotton pair (which I've also spotted in cream and beige), as well as R13's daring mini pair.

If you're keen to dip your toe into the latest Y2K trend to take over, scroll on to discover the best cargo shorts to shop for summer 2024.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CARGO SHORTS:

H&M Cotton Cargo Shorts £35 SHOP NOW These also come in grey and beige.

H&M Twill Cargo Shorts £22 SHOP NOW Wear with a boxy tee or style with a fitted tank.

Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Cargo Shorts £33 SHOP NOW I always come back to M&S for their reliable summer staples.

R13 Bubble Herringbone Cotton Shorts £585 SHOP NOW The khaki colour trend is taking off this summer.

BDG Sasha Longline Cargo Khaki Jorts £46 SHOP NOW Style with a heeled sandal or wear with a retro trainer.

We The Free Reina Cargo Shorts £140 SHOP NOW Wear with a bikini top or style with a baggy tee.