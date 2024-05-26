Bella Hadid Just Wore This Forgotten Summer Accessory With the Simplest Dress Trend
I've long looked to Bella Hadid when on the hunt for new-season outfit inspiration. Often one of the first to debut a new trend, Hadid manages to weave interesting items into her daily outfits in a way that feels chic and wearable. With insider access to the fashion industry, her styling instincts have resulted in an enviably cool wardrobe full of stylish staples and personality pieces alike. She really has the balance of both down to a T.
Showcasing yet another great look, Hadid stepped out in Cannes wearing a simple outfit that delivered elegance in droves. Swapping out an LBD for a fresh white dress, the model chose an asymmetric style for her day on the French Riviera. Keeping her accessories minimal and relaxed, what stood out to me most was how she reached for a selection of gold bangles to elevate her look.
Whilst gold bangles will never go out of style, the past few seasons have seen daintier bracelets take the lead—think the fine, welded chains everyone seemed to be adding to their wrists last year. However, it looks like '90s-style bangles are set for a revival, with Hadid using hers to add a point of difference to her classic ensemble.
Bangles are once again becoming a staple in the jewellery rotations of fashion people. The accessory allows the wearer to decorate themselves in some sparkle without relinquishing their minimalist or classy aesthetic. I've seen influencers opting for one more sizeable piece to several bangles stacked together. The one thing they all have in common? They all seem to be wearing them with simple outfits, which further adds to the bangle's throwback, '90s appeal.
Across high-street and designer brands, the bangle trend is back, and though I love COS' hammered design, Jil Sander's cuff is firmly on my wish list.
Scroll on to discover our edit of the best gold bangles and white dresses to get Bella Hadid's look.
SHOP GOLD BANGLES AND WHITE DRESSES:
Style with ballet flats or kitten heels.
Reformation is really outdoing itself with its dresses this summer.
This coiled bracelet resembles a perfectly curated stack.
This brand is a new discovery for me, and I'm so happy I found this dress.
This bandeau silhouette would look great with a dramatic necklace.
You can always count on Dôen to deliver when it comes to pretty white dresses.
Puff-sleeve dresses will be everywhere this season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
