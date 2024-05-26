Bella Hadid Just Wore This Forgotten Summer Accessory With the Simplest Dress Trend

I've long looked to Bella Hadid when on the hunt for new-season outfit inspiration. Often one of the first to debut a new trend, Hadid manages to weave interesting items into her daily outfits in a way that feels chic and wearable. With insider access to the fashion industry, her styling instincts have resulted in an enviably cool wardrobe full of stylish staples and personality pieces alike. She really has the balance of both down to a T.

Showcasing yet another great look, Hadid stepped out in Cannes wearing a simple outfit that delivered elegance in droves. Swapping out an LBD for a fresh white dress, the model chose an asymmetric style for her day on the French Riviera. Keeping her accessories minimal and relaxed, what stood out to me most was how she reached for a selection of gold bangles to elevate her look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst gold bangles will never go out of style, the past few seasons have seen daintier bracelets take the lead—think the fine, welded chains everyone seemed to be adding to their wrists last year. However, it looks like '90s-style bangles are set for a revival, with Hadid using hers to add a point of difference to her classic ensemble.

Bangles are once again becoming a staple in the jewellery rotations of fashion people. The accessory allows the wearer to decorate themselves in some sparkle without relinquishing their minimalist or classy aesthetic. I've seen influencers opting for one more sizeable piece to several bangles stacked together. The one thing they all have in common? They all seem to be wearing them with simple outfits, which further adds to the bangle's throwback, '90s appeal.

Across high-street and designer brands, the bangle trend is back, and though I love COS' hammered design, Jil Sander's cuff is firmly on my wish list.

Scroll on to discover our edit of the best gold bangles and white dresses to get Bella Hadid's look.

SHOP GOLD BANGLES AND WHITE DRESSES:

COS Hammered Bangle £35 SHOP NOW This oval-shaped bangle also comes in silver.

H&M Smocked-Waist Cotton Dress £38 SHOP NOW This pretty smocked-waist dress also comes in a blue striped design.

JIil Sander Gold-Tone Cuff £560 SHOP NOW This elevated bangle has shot to the top of my wish list.

Mango Embroidered Cotton Dress £56 SHOP NOW Style with ballet flats or kitten heels.

H&M Cuff Bracelet £10 SHOP NOW This gold bangle comes in two sizes.

Reformation Balia Linen Dress Es £298 SHOP NOW Reformation is really outdoing itself with its dresses this summer.

Jennifer Fisher Triple Coil Gold-Plated Bangle £570 SHOP NOW This coiled bracelet resembles a perfectly curated stack.

ABADIA Laana Gathered Cotton-Blend Poplin Midi Dress £645 SHOP NOW This brand is a new discovery for me, and I'm so happy I found this dress.

Anthropologie Ribbed Metal Bracelet £30 SHOP NOW Style with a little white dress to get Hadid's look.

Massimo Dutti Strapless Pinstripe Dress £150 SHOP NOW This bandeau silhouette would look great with a dramatic necklace.

Kitty Joyas Forged Cuff Bangle £300 SHOP NOW This pretty bracelet can be engraved on the inside.

Chloé Cutout Ribbed Wool Gown £2300 SHOP NOW The drapery on this dress is sublime.

Monica Vinader Siren Muse Bangle Set £450 SHOP NOW A three-piece stack will never go out of style.

Karen Millen Plus Size Shirred Bodice Tie Woven Midi Dress £119 SHOP NOW This looks so high-end.

Dinny Hall 9ct Gold Signature Bangle £595 SHOP NOW A single gold bangle always looks elegant.

Dôen Katherina Shirred Cotton-Voile Midi Dress £387 SHOP NOW You can always count on Dôen to deliver when it comes to pretty white dresses.

Mejuri Bold Flexi Bangle £498 SHOP NOW This 14k-gold bracelet adds an elegant edge to your daily styling.

Nobodys Child White Seersucker Starlight Midi Dress £85 SHOP NOW Puff-sleeve dresses will be everywhere this season.

Tilly Sveaas Medium Plain Gold Bangle £285 SHOP NOW This simple bracelet looks chic on its own or stacked up.

Reformation Cherise Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW This also comes in blue and black.