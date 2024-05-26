Bella Hadid Just Wore This Forgotten Summer Accessory With the Simplest Dress Trend

I've long looked to Bella Hadid when on the hunt for new-season outfit inspiration. Often one of the first to debut a new trend, Hadid manages to weave interesting items into her daily outfits in a way that feels chic and wearable. With insider access to the fashion industry, her styling instincts have resulted in an enviably cool wardrobe full of stylish staples and personality pieces alike. She really has the balance of both down to a T.

Showcasing yet another great look, Hadid stepped out in Cannes wearing a simple outfit that delivered elegance in droves. Swapping out an LBD for a fresh white dress, the model chose an asymmetric style for her day on the French Riviera. Keeping her accessories minimal and relaxed, what stood out to me most was how she reached for a selection of gold bangles to elevate her look.

Bella Hadid styles a white dress with bangles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst gold bangles will never go out of style, the past few seasons have seen daintier bracelets take the lead—think the fine, welded chains everyone seemed to be adding to their wrists last year. However, it looks like '90s-style bangles are set for a revival, with Hadid using hers to add a point of difference to her classic ensemble.

Influencer wears a gold bangle.

(Image credit: @iamzoefoster)

Bangles are once again becoming a staple in the jewellery rotations of fashion people. The accessory allows the wearer to decorate themselves in some sparkle without relinquishing their minimalist or classy aesthetic. I've seen influencers opting for one more sizeable piece to several bangles stacked together. The one thing they all have in common? They all seem to be wearing them with simple outfits, which further adds to the bangle's throwback, '90s appeal.

Influencer wears a gold bangle.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Across high-street and designer brands, the bangle trend is back, and though I love COS' hammered design, Jil Sander's cuff is firmly on my wish list.

Influencer wears a gold bangle.

(Image credit: @thandimaq)

Scroll on to discover our edit of the best gold bangles and white dresses to get Bella Hadid's look.

SHOP GOLD BANGLES AND WHITE DRESSES:

Hammered Bangle
COS
Hammered Bangle

This oval-shaped bangle also comes in silver.

Smocked-Waist Cotton Dress
H&M
Smocked-Waist Cotton Dress

This pretty smocked-waist dress also comes in a blue striped design.

Gold-Tone Cuff
JIil Sander
Gold-Tone Cuff

This elevated bangle has shot to the top of my wish list.

Mango, Embroidered Cotton Dress
Mango
Embroidered Cotton Dress

Style with ballet flats or kitten heels.

Cuff Bracelet
H&M
Cuff Bracelet

This gold bangle comes in two sizes.

Balia Linen Dress Es
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress Es

Reformation is really outdoing itself with its dresses this summer.

Triple Coil Gold-Plated Bangle
Jennifer Fisher
Triple Coil Gold-Plated Bangle

This coiled bracelet resembles a perfectly curated stack.

Laana Gathered Cotton-Blend Poplin Midi Dress
ABADIA
Laana Gathered Cotton-Blend Poplin Midi Dress

This brand is a new discovery for me, and I'm so happy I found this dress.

bangle
Anthropologie
Ribbed Metal Bracelet

Style with a little white dress to get Hadid's look.

dress
Massimo Dutti
Strapless Pinstripe Dress

This bandeau silhouette would look great with a dramatic necklace.

Forged Cuff Bangle
Kitty Joyas
Forged Cuff Bangle

This pretty bracelet can be engraved on the inside.

Cutout Ribbed Wool Gown
Chloé
Cutout Ribbed Wool Gown

The drapery on this dress is sublime.

Siren Muse Bangle Set
Monica Vinader
Siren Muse Bangle Set

A three-piece stack will never go out of style.

Karen Millen, Plus Size Shirred Bodice Tie Woven Midi Dress
Karen Millen
Plus Size Shirred Bodice Tie Woven Midi Dress

This looks so high-end.

9ct Gold Signature Bangle
Dinny Hall
9ct Gold Signature Bangle

A single gold bangle always looks elegant.

Katherina Shirred Cotton-Voile Midi Dress
Dôen
Katherina Shirred Cotton-Voile Midi Dress

You can always count on Dôen to deliver when it comes to pretty white dresses.

bracelet
Mejuri
Bold Flexi Bangle

This 14k-gold bracelet adds an elegant edge to your daily styling.

dress
Nobodys Child
White Seersucker Starlight Midi Dress

Puff-sleeve dresses will be everywhere this season.

Medium Plain Gold Bangle - Tilly Sveaas Jewellery
Tilly Sveaas
Medium Plain Gold Bangle

This simple bracelet looks chic on its own or stacked up.

Cherise Linen Dress
Reformation
Cherise Linen Dress

This also comes in blue and black.

Thorn Gold-Tone Cuff
Alexander McQueen
Thorn Gold-Tone Cuff

A sleek sculptural design.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

