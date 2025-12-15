Lily Collins Just Wore the 2026 Trend I Never Expected to Spot at a Train Station (Even in Paris)

If I hadn't already known that the new season of Emily in Paris was coming soon, thanks to the little red notification on my Netflix account, the fact that the cast had arrived at Gare d’Austerlitz, a train station in Paris, wearing peak French fashion would have given it away. If it weren't for the series's signature out-there wardrobe choices, I would have questioned the outfit star Lily Collins was spotted in at the station, but because Emily Cooper's been known to walk on the bold side sartorially ever since season one, her lingerie-esque ensemble fit right in.
For the press event ahead of the show's season five premiere on December 18, Collins chose a blush-pink, lace-trimmed romper (not unlike a teddy) from Saint Laurent, paired with sheer tights, sculptural pointed-toe pumps, a single-breasted duster, and a patent-leather clutch, all also by the House. Her long trench did make the NSFW one-piece feel more appropriate for railway travel, but for any occasion other than the one Collins got dressed for, the look would be a stretch. Luckily, she wasn't really setting off on a regional journey to one of the many French destinations available to other guests at Gare d’Austerlitz, like Bordeaux and Toulouse, but instead, just getting the world excited about another set of adventures for her unpredictable character.
For a press tour, Collins' lace look is actually perfect, especially given the overall lingerie-adjacent trend that's been garnering popularity for years now. Lace-trimmed shorts, skirts, pants, and dresses are everywhere right now, both for the holiday season and beyond into 2026, with brands ranging from Reformation and Doên to Prada and Saint Laurent all leaning into dainty, sheer, and bedtime-friendly pieces for everyday wear. Before all the good versions sell out, keep scrolling. The best lace-trimmed fashion items are waiting below.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.