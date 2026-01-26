Welcome to Who What Wear Weddings, the destination for style-minded weddings. Expect insightful tips straight from the newlyweds, shoppable elements, and plenty of must-save imagery as we share the nuptials of our favorite fashion people getting married. For upcoming features, share your submissions here.
"We met, or well, didn't meet, at my 21st birthday party," RLT brand director Sophia Winnikoff tells Who What Wear, reflecting on how their love story with Mikayel Nguyen, a producer at Dazed Studio, began. "Our mutual friend thought we would get along, but didn’t know I was in a relationship at the time," they added. Nguyen attended Winnikoff's celebration with their friend, but rather than meeting they, he met their dog Kato and then left soon after.
While the timing wasn't exactly right, the interest was there—and curiosity followed. That summer, when Winnikoff was no longer in a relationship, Nguyen took to social media to connect with they. "He followed me on Instagram—the best way to keep tabs on someone in 2018," Winnikoff says. "We started chatting via DM over music. Messages became calls, and calls became a date."
That summer, when the two were both living in California—Winnikoff in Santa Barbara, helping care for their terminally ill mother, and Nguyen in Los Angeles—they met at Winnikoff's grandparents’ house in Malibu. "On our first date, Mik whipped up some handmade pappardelle, and I brought homemade cookies," Winnikoff shares. "We sat under the stars talking about everything and nothing, and then walked down to the nearby seaside. Little did I know that day over 7 years ago, Mik would propose to me in the same exact spot."
The two didn’t officially start dating until December of that year, due to distance and Winnikoff's family loss, but they spoke almost every day, continuing to connect over their shared love of film. "Mik persisted with understanding and patience—a true mark of his personality," Winnikoff says. When it was time to propose, Nguyen brought Winnikoff back to their first date spot. "I was incredibly nervous, as it was a bit of a spur-of-the-moment decision," Nguyen shares. "There was a special moon that night, a super blue moon, also called a sturgeon blue moon. I had Sophia go ahead with Kato to the beach as I collected myself. Upon catching up with Sophia, I found that they had slipped down the incredibly smooth, slippery Malibu stairs and gotten a little bruised. Between the slip and running into other dogs who kept wanting to say hi to Kato, I wasn't sure it was going to happen, but the people cleared away, and the sun began setting, creating the perfect runway to propose."
The location they chose for their wedding was equally sentimental. The two decided on Winnikoff's childhood home. "It felt extraordinarily special to commit to one another in a place that has held so much love," Winnikoff shares. "A vital part for me was to honor my mother and have her presence felt, and we decided there was no better place to get married than at the home she built from the ground up with my father. I’m so grateful to my dad for opening up his home and for his patience and generosity." Read on to admire Winnikoff's three dresses, including the wedding look that was in their closet all along, the ways the couple honored Vietnamese and Jewish traditions, and the handful of other special details that made this wedding uniquely theirs.
Sophia Winnikoff: "Getting ready was always a portion of the day I felt nervous about. The lack of my mother’s physical presence loomed especially large, and I wasn’t certain how I might feel leading into the evening. We chose not to have wedding parties, but I wanted a few of my close circle to be present with me in this special, albeit bittersweet moment."
SW: "I wore my mother’s nightgown—I didn’t give too much thought as to the old, new, blue, but it didn’t hurt that it is my favorite sky blue."
SW: "I am so grateful for Chanel’s [my hair and makeup artist] guidance and calming energy. Day of, we decided to change up my hair and makeup look to a slicked back bun and slightly darker makeup to match the rainy energy."
SW: "Anyone who spoke to me about my wedding unfortunately learned about my frustration in finding 'the right' look—probably because, in true form, one look wasn’t going to cut it for me. The funny thing is, my wedding look was in my closet all along. I found my ceremony dress on Ruby Lane two years prior. I had been on the hunt for a 1930’s silk nightgown, and the $80 non-returnable risk felt relatively small. No measurements, two mannequin photographs, and somehow it fit perfectly. I tried on a few other dresses, but none of them felt right. I wore the piece backwards with the lace in the back. One of the few references I had was Martha Plimpton at the 1989 Academy Awards, and the gorgeous, aligned draping of the ivory silk really sealed the deal. I felt a veil would overcomplicate the look, and I paired the dress with simple white Maison Margiela Tabi shoes to modernize it. For jewelry, I wore my mother’s pearl and diamond earrings, paired with a simple diamond stud—a gift from my mother-in-law."
Mikayel Nguyen: "I used to work in costumes for film and television, so my wedding suit was very important. I knew I wanted a bespoke suit but was unsure of the specifics. I am a huge admirer of my now-tailor High Society. I hit it off with David, the owner and designer, and he guided me through the process. We initially started with the fabric, considering black, white, and possibly green. After consulting Sophia, we settled on a lovely brown. From there, we talked, cut, and settled on a double-breasted jacket that was slightly cropped and straight-legged pants with a slight flare and a half break. After two fittings, it was and is the best suit I've ever tried on and owned. For shoes, I wanted to move away from wingtips or loafers, but still wanted something with a heel. I had been fixated on the Bode Opera pumps for a minute and ultimately pulled the trigger on them."
WWW Weddings Tip: "Always bring your dog!"
SW: "Megan’s vision [our florist] with the florals went far beyond anything I could have ever hoped for. I knew I wanted to lean more towards produce over traditional florals, focusing on sculptural elements and prioritizing edible arrangements. I had a pretty set color palette of white, green, and almost-black purple. Megan even grew special dragon tongue beans, the ones that were in my bouquet, because otherwise they are extremely hard, if not impossible, to come by."
WWW Weddings Tip: "I’m stealing this tip from my friend Rachel, but have a first look with your father! It’s such a tender moment and really nice to have that little bit of time just the two of you before the day races away."
The couple's first look.
The bride and groom pose with their friends.
SW: "Before the ceremony, we signed our Ketubah. My brother’s fiancée was kind enough to officiate, and it was signed by my mother’s best friend, Suzi, and mine, Molly. It took a long while to find a modernized Ketubah that properly honored our promises to each other, as well as our identities and personal views."
SW: "Once we decided to have a formal wedding, it felt as though there was really only one venue that would work—my childhood home. It felt extraordinarily special to commit to one another in a place that has held so much love. A vital part for me was to honor my mother, and have her presence felt, and we decided there was no better place to get married than at the home she built from the ground up with my father. I’m so grateful to my dad for opening up his home and his patience and generosity."
Details of Winnikoff's childhood home.
WWW Weddings Tip: "Do not take the weather for granted. You can get married in the ‘most beautiful time of year’ in The American Riviera, and it can still rain! Shouts out to Katie [our wedding planner] for her quick thinking, and thank you to our guests for rolling with the weather."
SW: "My father, brother, and (dog) son Kato walked me down the aisle. Mik’s parents walked him. Four of our closest friends held the chuppah."
SM: "As a homage to my mother, Megan crafted the most beautiful bouquet of lilies and sweet peas, two of my mother’s favorites, in a vintage silver champagne ice bucket. It was an unspoken but tender gift for my family."
SW: "Our chuppah was crafted from my father’s tallit—one of our most prized possessions. It still has my mother’s lipstick on the corner, so it felt like she was blessing our union."
SW: "One of my closest (and most talented) friends, Siobhan, was kind enough to act as our videographer and film the day on a mini DV cam. To be seen by someone we love and have them capture our day with such care and vision was such a gift."
SW: "Our wedding bands were matching organic matte white gold bands from Marisa Mason. We love being able to engage locally with artists and craftspeople, and they were the perfect weight and finish."
The couple says 'I do.'
SW: "I wanted to honor my partner’s heritage with my second look. In Vietnam, brides often wear red. I had always been taken with Shereen Mohammad’s work since I came across her Ishq set. She was kind enough to work with me on a custom neckline, an off-the-shoulder scoop neck, in homage to my own mother’s wedding dress. The ruby set and scarf truly exceeded my wildest dreams."
Guests making their way to the cocktail hour.
SW: "I wanted to ensure every guest felt seen and taken care of. For the tablecards, I sourced vintage photographs that Mik and I paired with each guest. For favors, I sourced vintage handkerchiefs with each guest's initials. I wanted our loved ones to have a physical token to take home, but one that would be of use and provide an intimate memory."
SW: "Because we had to push our ceremony a half hour (hello rain!), speeches were made in cocktail hour rather than at dinner. And it worked out, as many surprises do, for the best."
MN: "My sister originally was not going to make a speech, but was inspired during the lead-up speeches. I have to say, for a last-minute speech, they killed it. I’ll never forget it."
Champagne being served during cocktail hour.
Friends of the couple enjoying cocktails.
WWW Weddings Tip: "Some people dream about being a bride—and some don’t! The planning process became much more comfortable when I accepted that I didn’t want to have all the traditional bells and whistles. Your wedding is you and your partner’s best day, so don’t pressure yourself to make it someone else’s dream."
SM: "In planning, I kept referring to the event as a big sexy dinner party, rather than a wedding. Katie was pivotal in guiding us and seeing the vision through. I wanted it to feel like a '90s Oscars after party and an al-fresco night in Tuscany had a baby."
WWW Weddings Tip: "Prioritize having solo moments with your partner, and ideally a sweetheart table. Give yourself time to actually eat and bask in the presence of the people you love and the energy of the evening. You will be able to connect with folks after, but you will never get this moment back."