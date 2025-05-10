I'm a Dress-Obsessed Fashion Editor—This Stylish Brand Always Makes Me Feel Confident and Beautiful

If there's one thing about me, it's that I love a great dress. No matter the occasion or season, there's always an opportunity to shine and feel my best self in one. The real power of a great dress is how it makes you feel, and as someone who tries and tests a lot of dresses for my job, when I come across a brand or style that makes me feel confident, beautiful, and comfortable and—simply put—is a downright delight to wear, it's hard to contain my joy and excitement. That brings me to my recent discovery of the womenswear brand Sau Lee. If you're dress-obsessed like I am, you may have already seen its stunning and unique silhouettes on Revolve, but if you haven't already experienced the quality, beauty, and rich cultural essence of its dresses, then today you'll get a deeper glimpse into what makes them so special—which no doubt will have you wanting to try the brand for yourself.

The brand blends Eastern flair, inspired by its proud Hong Kong roots, with modern silhouettes—creating contemporary and sensual dresses that celebrate Chinese craftsmanship and bridge the East and West. I was lucky enough to experience Sau Lee's summer and pre-fall collections firsthand on a recent trip with the brand to the Riviera Maya Edition in Mexico—a trip inspired by the intersection of Sau Lee's spirited Hong Kong roots with the enchanting Mexican Caribbean.

After wearing the brand's dresses both day and night, I noticed a couple of things in particular really stood out: the incredible quality and exceptional design. At the heart of Sau Lee’s aesthetic is an appreciation for the quiet seduction found in Chinese tailoring—the dresses have an ability to flatter and define the body while blending modesty with sensuality. Think high collars, fluid lines, and precision tailoring. I chatted with founder and Creative Director Cheryl Leung, who shared her vision behind the brand.

(Image credit: @levefrediary; @gabbiesul; @summermarshall; @cherylsleung; @maya_henry; @joiedejude; @jamiejchung)

What is the idea and inspiration behind Sau Lee?

I started Sau Lee in 2014 with the vision of blending modern silhouettes with traditional Chinese elements—creating garments that celebrate my heritage so that Chinese craftsmanship [could] be enjoyed by women all around the world. The brand reflects my Hong Kong roots, blending contemporary Eastern flair with the city's rich culture and vibrant energy. Over the past decade, seeing the brand grow and the designs worn by so many women has been incredibly rewarding. Sau Lee was always meant for women who embrace their strength and sensuality, turning everyday moments into opportunities to express their individuality.

What makes the dresses stand out?

Sau Lee dresses are made to be noticed. Sau Lee is easily recognized by its signature interpretation of modernizing classic Chinese design, especially the Cheongsam, through incorporating quintessential elements of an iconic aesthetic into universally coveted creations.

What are some of your favorite styles and details of your dresses?

The pipa knot is especially close to our identity as a brand. It holds special meaning for me, as it is my way of paying homage to my heritage and the artistry of Chinese craftsmanship. Each pipa knot is hand tied, hand placed, and hand sewn onto the garments with precision and care. I like to draw from traditional elements of Chinese craftsmanship and translate them through a distinctly modern perspective to create pieces that feel fresh and wearable in everyday life.

(Image credit: Sau Lee)

What's the inspiration behind the new collection?

Sau Lee Artemis Pre-Fall 2025 celebrates the spirit of our modern-day muse—elegant, effortless, and unapologetically her natural self. Named after the Greek goddess, the collection introduces a fresh palette of coastal tones with a mix of textures that feel rich yet light. Each piece is designed to move with her—taking her seamlessly through the sun-drenched days, spontaneous escapes, and evenings that linger just a little longer.

In parallel, the Nereides summer capsule draws inspiration from mythical sea nymphs—symbols of grace, beauty, and freedom. Designed for sun, salty air, and warm coastal evenings, the collection captures the ease of summertime luxury with fluid fabrics, polished silhouettes, and a color story that evokes the seaside.

What's next for Sau Lee?

Sau Lee is continuing to evolve beyond occasion wear, introducing more versatile pieces designed for everyday wear. For our upcoming pre-fall collection, we’re excited to introduce Sau Lee denim, bringing a more casual dimension to the brand’s repertoire alongside the summer capsule, which includes coordinated sets and relaxed silhouettes that balance ease with elegance. The pieces are designed to transition effortlessly from day to night.

The brand is also launching its first pair of sandals and expanding its bag range beyond the signature Mini Sau. This shift reflects Sau Lee’s broader vision of offering a complete, head-to-toe wardrobe while maintaining its focus on elevated design and purpose-driven dressing.

Keep scrolling to see some of my favorite Sau Lee dresses I wore and loved in Riviera Maya, Mexico:

If there were ever a dress that will induce all the compliments, it's this one. The chiffon Cheongsam dress features Sau Lee's signature hand-tied pipa-knot button detail. The floral print is beautiful and the silhouette is stunning—making it the perfect dress for a wedding, bridal shower, or any summer soirée.

Gillian Floral Dress in Lavender $550 SHOP NOW

This soft crochet maxi sundress feels so incredible to wear—it's comfortable, flattering, soft, and perfect for any daytime occasion—from a fancy boat excursion to a summer brunch.

Amare Crochet Dress in Vanilla Cream $595 SHOP NOW

My obsession with this dress knows no bounds! This is an absolute dream to wear—the fabric is soft and sensual, featuring a high neckline and backless silhouette. The bold peony print is perfection. I'm already planning to wear this to an upcoming late-summer wedding.

Gwyneth Maxi Dress in Mocha Multi $510 SHOP NOW

This silky jacquard minidress features a very flattering fit-and flare silhouette with a fully boned corset. The spaghetti straps are sleek and sensual, plus the subtle pale-pink print feels fresh and on-trend. No doubt I'll be wearing this to my birthday bash this month.

Mari Jacquard Mini Dress in Pale Pink $480 SHOP NOW

The quality of this lace midi halterneck dress is incredible. You can easily dress this down with flat sandals and raffia accessories for a day at the beach or dress it up with heels and bold earrings. The pipa-knot detail is exquisite.

Rava Lace Midi Dress in White $650 SHOP NOW

Shop More Sau Lee Dresses I Love

(Image credit: Sau Lee; @gabbiesul; @summermarshall; @joiedejude; @jamiejchung)

Silba Lace Mini Dress $550 SHOP NOW Gorgeous for day or night.

Selma Knit Cut-Out Dress $400 SHOP NOW For your next resort vacation.

Ora Mini Dress $595 SHOP NOW The intricate beaded detail here is simply stunning.

Elba Mini Dress $575 SHOP NOW A satin slip you won't regret.

Frankie Amare Crochet Dress $650 SHOP NOW As seen on @lefevrediary.

Betty Mini Dress $450 SHOP NOW The crystal trim flower motif is everything!

Gabi Dress $500 SHOP NOW So pretty.

Calista Maxi Dress $750 SHOP NOW Best dressed guest goes to you.

Sara Embellished Mini Dress $500 SHOP NOW Your birthday dress, found.

Olympia Dress $710 SHOP NOW A fully beaded backless maxi dress for that special soirée.