I'm Still Thinking About Altuzarra's "Cowlick Fringe," so Here's Every Chic, Low-Effort Detail

I have a furiously stubborn cowlick on the right side of my hairline. No matter how hard I try to clip or blow-dry it into submission, it bounces right back to a funky-looking swirl. Because I must be some sort of masochist, I also have curtain bangs, so despite meticulous styling, the pieces never lay quite as feathery as my '70s references. "Wow, this side really wants to do what she wants!" is a comment I've heard time and again from hairstylists as they attempt to sweep my front pieces into a wispy triangle shape.

I'm sure many of you share my frustration. Over 95% of the population has at least one cowlick, after all. You can likely imagine my surprise and delight when I saw models on Altuzarra's F/W 25 runway playing up those natural patterns with voluminous face-framing pieces—a concept otherwise known as the "cowlick fringe." Below, find every single detail from my backstage sleuthing.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Rather than forcing strands into a uniform style, the cowlick fringe embraces the natural swirl, even if the strands flow in opposite directions. The look recently gained traction on TikTok, where the Hair Bros, a UK-based styling duo, explained how to work with cowlicks for a voluminous '80s feel. "In the past where fringes and bangs were perfect, straight and very blunt, it is true [that] a cowlick would cause chaos," the video caption reads. "But these days where everything is softer, hair moves more, then a cowlick can actually work beautifully with your fringe if it's cut in the right way."

Cut to the six-day whirlwind of New York Fashion Week, where I noticed multiple models at Altuzarra sporting sky-high, swirly bangs and swooped side parts. "It's all about just being effortless," key stylist Mandee Tauber says backstage. "It feels like they literally [styled] it themselves." Altuzarra wasn't the only show to embrace the funky bends this season. At Collina Strada, celebrity hairstylist Mustafa Yanaz fashioned crimped "devil horns" on models' crowns. "You know that Instagram filter? I wanted that in real life," he tells me backstage. Celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway even incorporated "intentional static" to the side-parted looks at Prabal Gurung. "I'm bringing bedhead back," she shares.

"Devil horn" hair at Collina Strada (Image credit: @jamieeschneider

To style a cowlick fringe, the Hair Bros recommend rolling the bangs with a round brush for 20 seconds under a blow-dryer, then raking the strands backward with your fingertips. "The aim is to look like an '80s librarian," they say in the video. (Personally, I can totally get behind the shift from '70s-inspired curtain bangs to chic, '80s librarian hair.) Of course, the products you use matter too. Scroll ahead to shop everything you need to enhance—not tame—the natural lift.

Shop the Trend

Oribe Crème for Style $44 SHOP NOW Backstage at Altuzarra, Tauber used this cream on models' ends for a natural velvet finish.

Oribe Free Styler Working Hairspray $24 SHOP NOW She also enhanced the hair's natural texture with a generous spritz of this ultra-dry mist.

Bumble and bumble Spray de Mode Flexible Hold Hairspray $37 SHOP NOW Yanaz is a fan of this flexible-hold hair spray, which he used at Collina Strada to lock in the aforementioned devil horn shapes.

Tresemmé Bonding Oil $12 SHOP NOW This finishing oil, which Redway used backstage, piles on shine yet never makes your ends look greasy.

Oribe Airstyle Flexible Finish Cream $80 SHOP NOW This finishing cream gives bangs that perfectly tousled, piecey touch.

Bumble and bumble Brilliantine Styling Cream $31 SHOP NOW This shine-inducing styling cream is a one-way ticket to that lived-in, third-day hair look.

Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat Protectant Leave In Conditioner Primer $16 SHOP NOW Before even thinking of using a hot tool, grab the heat protectant. It's nonnegotiable!

Odele Volumizing Foam $15 SHOP NOW I'm legitimately fearful of the quintessential crunch that comes with mousse, but this volumizing foam only delivers airy, fluffy lengths. No crispy strands here.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long in Strawberry Bronze $599 $499 SHOP NOW For perfect round-brush bangs, I can't recommend the Dyson Airwrap enough. It's worth the investment (and it's $100 off right now).

Briogeo Style + Treat Hair Styling Sculpting Cream $26 SHOP NOW I love this sculpting cream for my 2c waves. It helps secure the effortless style without weighing down the wisps.