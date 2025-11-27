Listen Closely: Off-Duty It Girls Are Trading Their Sweatshirts for This Jacket Trend Instead

While out promoting her new album Lux, Rosalía has been leaning into the divine, not only in her lyrics but in her style. She has said her fourth album was about exploring female mysticism and religion, with each song pulling inspiration from a different saint from different faiths. She's dyed a blonde halo in her hair and has been exclusively wearing black and white in a way that feels extremely apt and obviously celestial.
In New York last week, she wore a long white dress that entirely covered her shoes and pulled a black workwear jacket on top, covering her hair halo and the entire upper half of her look.
She's always dressed with intentionality but this look felt exceptionally so. It was a ying-yang of a fit with the hardness of the workwear coat contrasting with the softness of the dress. In that sense it's the perfect Lux look with it's darkness and lightness working together to create something contrarily beautiful. It also was just a great off-duty fit.
Rosalía reminded us that you don't always need to throw on a hoodie or a sweatshirt while in a rush. A workwear jacket still has the same casualness and comfort but with a utilitarian vibe that can feel more put-together. Just make sure to wear it with a long white dress to look like a real life angel.