NYFW Is in T-Minus 9 Days—9 Beauty Trends Editors Predict Will Dominate the Runways

We beauty editors pride ourselves on being trend savants. (Forecasters, if we’re feeling fancy.) New York Fashion Week is one of our favorite places to track existing trends and spot those emerging, which happens to kick off in just 9 days on September 11. By the power vested in us by our backstage passes, we’re often the first to see what’s going down the runway—hair, makeup, collections, and all—giving us an early look at the finished ensembles before even the star-studded crowds can catch a glimpse.
Though the mazes of runway shows and traffic-stopping street style fashion are undoubtedly the main event, the backstage flurry of powder, hair spray, and glitter eye shadow is an opulent feast for the eyes that we can’t digest fast enough. But before we enter a week of subhuman show-hopping, we peered into our collective crystal ball (ahem, the beauty Slack channel) to guesstimate which makeup, hair, and nail trends we predict will take over the fashion scene this September—and consequently influence how beauty will evolve for S/S 26.
Below, 9 beauty trends we’ll be pleased, but not surprised, to see sweeping the fashionable faces of NYFW in a little over a week.
Modern Grunge Makeup
“Autumn is synonymous with darker, more matte-ified makeup looks in the same way it's synonymous with falling leaves and pumpkin spice lattes. It's the natural way. After a summer spent focusing on sheer, bright, and glowing looks, the pendulum is sure to swing the opposite way—espresso brown eye shadow, burgundy nails, crimson lips...you name it. However, unlike the "quiet luxury" looks that have ruled the runways in recent years (and focused on a polished and perfected aesthetic), I think we'll see a return to grunge makeup at NYFW.
“I'm not talking about the bold grunge makeup of the '90s, though. I'm talking about a softer, smokier, and more modern take on it. Think a color palette that emphasizes soft gray, cool plum, and neutral brown shades rather than straight-up nobsidian and onyx. This 'grown-up grunge' aesthetic, as I'm calling it, is no doubt right in line with Jenna Ortega'sincredible Wednesday press tour looks.” – Kaitlyn McLintock, beauty editor
Get the Look
CHANEL
Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Cream Eyeshadow
MAKEUP BY MARIO
Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: the Neutrals
My Hair’s The Outfit
"There's no debate that hair jewelry has been around for quite some time, but I'm expecting a creative reinvention of runway hairstyles involving fashion elements. With the rise of maximalist, hyperpersonal RTW style, we've seen more fashionable liberties taken with hair in general—like cuffs decorating ponytails and gold-buttoned bubble braids à la Blazé Milano's F/W 25 show. Take the comb necklace trend popularized by The Row, for example: Hair is taking center stage, and I'm not mad about it. I hope to see embroidery thread woven into braids, belted ponytails, and so many more 'clothing' details that truly do make the hair the outfit." – Alyssa Brascia, associate beauty editor
Get the Look
J.Crew
Dimensional Oval Metallic Hair Clip
Ettika
Noble Nugget Hair Pin
Free People
Careless Whisper Hair Pin
The Return to "Real" Lipstick
“So far, 2025 has been all about sheer, glossy, and glow-boosting lip colors. I've been thinking a lot about where we go from here. What's next? No lip color at all? I'm betting my bottom dollar that we'll see a return to ‘real’ lipstick. In other words, we'll see more full-coverage formulas in either matte or satin finishes (AKA the formulas many of us left behind pre-2020). Perhaps it will encourage the fashion crowd to dust off their old, tried-and-true bullets of MAC, Revlon, and Charlotte Tilbury. I can't help but think this is the way forward, especially after Louis Vuitton just launched luxe, pigmented lipsticks, and Kylie Jenner recently resurrected her iconic Lip Kits. I'm not mad about it. I have a whole bag of full-coverage formulas on standby.” – McLintock
Get the Look
CHANEL
Rouge Allure Velvet
MERIT Beauty
Signature Lip
Revlon
Super Lustrous Lipstick
Spider Lashes
“I think the pendulum is going to swing from barely there 'ghost” lashes' to spiky, sky-high, intentionally clumpy mascara. I can’t stop thinking about the clustered lash looks from Cucculelli Shaheen and Thom Browne last season, and I expect to see some fun iterations for S/S 26. Bring on the doe-eyed drama.” – Jamie Schneider, senior beauty editor
Get the Look
MAC Cosmetics
Macstack Mascara
Tower 28 Beauty
Makewaves Lengthening + Volumizing Mascara
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Vast Lash Mascara
Anti-Neutral Nails
“With the chokehold that butter yellow and then limoncello had on the internet this year, I'm guessing designers will continue to embrace and experiment with monochromatic color themes in their NYFW collections. I think those colors will trickle down to the beauty accompaniments—specifically the manicures. I expect to see non-neutral colors like mustard yellow, blood orange, and deep aubergine come down the runway. Maybe even overtly '90s and Y2K references, like 'deep '90s' French tips ' or snakeskin print. As a nail maximalist, I certainly hope my prediction is correct; I'm dying to embrace these trends myself.” – McLintock
Get the Look
Essie
Expressie Nail Polish
OPI
Fall Nail Lacquer Collection
Zoya
Nail Lacquer
Subversive Blush
"Blush has continued to be a buzzy category this year, but a few reimagined approaches have my trend radar alight. Seemingly every brand has launched new iterations of blushes this year, from liquids to creams and (gasp!) powders, so I think makeup artists will put these formulas to good use backstage. Inspired by 'exhaustion blush' at last season's Meruert Tolegen show, the pigment is strategically (and very non-traditionally) placed, making it look very 'tired girl' cool while still keeping one foot in the future. For the more mainstream, I expect ultra-shimmery 'disco blush' to be the talk of the town." – Brascia
Get the Look
PATRICK TA
Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo
Ilia
Soft Focus Blurring Blush
Rhode
Pocket Blush Sun Soak
Woven Details
“All the woven details at Copenhagen Fashion Week are also currently living rent-free in my brain, and I hope we see some similar beauty takes here in NYC—whether it’s intricate braids, textured appliqués, or even a basket weave-inspired nail look.” – Schneider
Get the Look
Moroccanoil
Curl Defining Cream
PATTERN
Deep Scalp Detox 2-In-1 Hair Serum Cleanser
Rahua
Control Curl Cream Styler
Playing Favorites
“I’m not saying ‘pretty’ makeup is out… I’m just saying that designers (and their beauty partners) have no interest in it. Lip overlining tutorials and liner-gloss lip combos still snake onto my TikTok FYP, but I predict the fashion scene will dial up one of the face’s most prominent features and wash away the rest when creating looks that sate their latest collections. With the extremes of eye and lip trends taking off this year—ghost lashes and subversive grunge, concealer lips and peptide treatments—there seems to be a civil unrest within beauty. To glam or not glam is the question.
“I believe that many key makeup artists will play favorites, accentuating the eyes with bold pigment, distinctive eyeliner, and absolutely no lip products at all (perhaps even a quick powder to give them a skin-like effect), or go the no-mascara route before painting the pout in an ultra-pigmented lacquer or an intrepid lipstick—extra points for bleached brows.” – Brascia
Get the Look
Gucci
Velvet Matte Lipstick
Danessa Myricks Beauty
Colorfix Liquid Pigment
NYX Professional Makeup
Epic Ink Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Wild Card
“This might be a cop out, but there's always at least one unexpected beauty trend at NYFW that truly demands attention. Last season, it was Thom Browne's delightfully extra ‘feather lashes’ and Collina Strada's ‘cheetah makeup’. I can't wait to see what conversation-starting looks this season brings. – Emma Hughes, beauty social editor
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).