Blackpink's Jennie Stars in the New Chanel 25 Handbag Campaign—See All the Photos

By
published
in News

What's better than one world-famous pop star? How about two? Dua Lipa was previously announced as the face of the Chanel 25 handbag campaign, and now another one of music's biggest names is joining her: Jennie. The Blackpink star, now embarking on a successful solo career, fronts Chanel's newest campaign for the iconic 25 handbag, and the photos immediately earned a place on my spring mood board.

"The Chanel 25 handbag symbolizes freedom of movement," Jennie explained in a statement. "It adapts to my various situations and lifestyles, offering flexibility and comfort while allowing me to express my unique style in a different way. It's the perfect bag to carry comfortably and effortlessly on a daily basis, anytime and anywhere. It's so practical and essential for traveling abroad and for work."

Scroll down to see Jennie's new campaign and shop the handbags.

Jennie wears the Chanel 25 Handbag

(Image credit: Courtesy of Chanel/David Sims)

Jennie wears the Chanel 25 Handbag

(Image credit: Courtesy of Chanel/David Sims)

Jennie wears the Chanel 25 Handbag

(Image credit: Courtesy of Chanel/David Sims)

Jennie wears the Chanel 25 Handbag

(Image credit: Courtesy of Chanel/David Sims)

Chanel 25 Medium Handbag
CHANEL
Chanel 25 Medium Handbag

Chanel, CHANEL 25 Small Handbag
Chanel
Chanel 25 Small Handbag

Chanel 25 Small Handbag
CHANEL
Chanel 25 Small Handbag

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸