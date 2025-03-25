Blackpink's Jennie Stars in the New Chanel 25 Handbag Campaign—See All the Photos
What's better than one world-famous pop star? How about two? Dua Lipa was previously announced as the face of the Chanel 25 handbag campaign, and now another one of music's biggest names is joining her: Jennie. The Blackpink star, now embarking on a successful solo career, fronts Chanel's newest campaign for the iconic 25 handbag, and the photos immediately earned a place on my spring mood board.
"The Chanel 25 handbag symbolizes freedom of movement," Jennie explained in a statement. "It adapts to my various situations and lifestyles, offering flexibility and comfort while allowing me to express my unique style in a different way. It's the perfect bag to carry comfortably and effortlessly on a daily basis, anytime and anywhere. It's so practical and essential for traveling abroad and for work."
Scroll down to see Jennie's new campaign and shop the handbags.
