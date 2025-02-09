If You’re Stuck for Expensive-Looking Manicure Inspiration, Follow These 11 Nail Artists Immediately

Is it just me, or are more people getting their nails done than ever before? As a society we seem to have become more fascinated than ever with nail trends, popular nail colours and unusual nail art. A striking manicure has become just as important as a new hair colour or stylish handbag, and social media is awash with nail inspiration, tutorials and ideas.

The thing is, a lot of people think that the secret to a good manicure is choosing the right nail polish, but it actually has a lot to do with the nail artists themselves. Yep, technique is everything, so finding a nail artist you love is just as important as deciding on a colour at your next salon appointment.

As a beauty editor, I have spent years researching some of the best nail artists out there, and I'd like to think that I have a pretty good idea of who to go to when you want chic manicure inspiration. In fact, I also know which nail artists top celebrities and beauty insiders rely on when they need their manicure to be on top form. Above all, having spent most of my career predicting nail trends, I also know which nail artists set the trends—and there are 11 in particular that really run the game. Below, I've rounded up the nail artists to know about in 2025, and if you're into your manicures, then you're definitely going to want to keep on scrolling...

The 11 Best Nail Artists to Follow, Loved By Celebs and Beauty Insiders

1. Harriet Westmoreland

First up is Harriet Westmoreland. Boasting a cool 372k followers on Instagram, Westmoreland is known for her chic French tip designs and milky white manicures. With an impressive client roster including Rochelle Humes, Lily Allen, Rita Ora and Molly-Mae, you know that you're in good hands (pardon the pun). If classic, simple designs are your thing, then I highly recommend giving Westmoreland a follow.

Shop Harriet Westmoreland's Go-To Nail Polishes:

OPI Nail Lacquer White Nail Polish in Funny Bunny £16 SHOP NOW Funny Bunny is a classic milky white shade from OPI, and I've spotted Westmoreland using this on clients countless times.

Chanel La Base Camélia £29 SHOP NOW Although this is a strengthening base coat, Westmoreland applies a few coats of this for the perfect rosy pink hue.

2. Julia Diogo

Another nail artist best known for her simple yet striking manicures is Julia Diogo. The international nail artist is famed for her Bio Sculpture manicures, and has worked with the likes of Maya Jama and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Her online portfolio is nothing short of flawless. If you're looking for chic, short nail inspo in a range of showstopping shades, be sure to check out her Instagram account.

Shop Julia Diogo's Go-To Nail Polishes:

Dior Vernis 999 Rouge £29 SHOP NOW I spoke to Diogo and asked her what some of her favourite nail polishes were, and this was top of the list. "[It's the] most perfect and punchy true red colour. It looks great on all skin tones and is super easy to paint due to the shape of the brush and pigmentation of the polish."

Essie To The Rescue UV Gel Damage Repair Nail Treatment £11 SHOP NOW "I love this polish as it’s a great treatment to help restore nails if you’re taking a short break from gel polish, but still want that gel-inspired glossy finish," says Diogo. "There is no need for a base or top coat which save times and also reduces drying time! The shade is a great nude colour which again works well on all skin tones."

3. Zola Ganzorigt

You didn't think I'd do this roundup and not include Hailey Bieber's nail artist, did you? Yep Zola Ganzorigt is the nail artist behind Bieber's famous "glazed donut" manicure, and is always sharing so many fun glazed nail looks on Instagram. Her other clients include none other than Sabrina Carpenter, Kylie Jenner and Lily-Rose Depp, so she's definitely the person to follow if you want a look into what manicure trends the A-listers are wearing.

Shop Zola Ganzorigt's Go-To Nail Polishes:

OPI Put It in Neutral Nail Polish £16 SHOP NOW As an OPI ambassador, Ganzorigt is always using the brand's polishes on clients, including this classic neutral shade—OPI Put It in Neutral.

OPI Nail Lacquer Red Nail Polish in Big Apple Red £16 SHOP NOW For a more statement look, Ganzorigt is also a fan of Big Apple Red.

4. Iram Shelton

With a regular residency at the Bulgari Hotel in London, you know that Iram Shelton is the nail artist to go to for an expensive-looking manicure. Her celebrity clients include Heidi Klum and Cara Delevingne, and her ability to fuse intricate nail art with clean, simplistic manicures is nothing short of spectacular.

Shop Iram Shelton's Go-To Nail Polishes:

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in 03 Rose Coquille £46 SHOP NOW Shelton shared some of her favourite nail polishes with me, including this shade from Hermès. "Hermès Rose Coquille is the perfect shade for minimalists," she says. "This soft, rosy pink is all about sweetness and femininity. It’s perfect for those days when I want to feel pretty and understated. It also makes a great bridal shade."

Essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish-Sheer Fantasy £11 £9 SHOP NOW "Essie Sheer Fantasy is my everyday elegance," says Shelton. "This sheer, milky pink gives my nails a natural, glossy finish. It’s understated but stunning, perfect for any occasion. It looks great alone and even better as a base for a French manicure."

5. Betina Goldstein

If nail art is your thing, then you need to know about Betina Goldstein. The Chanel nail artist is known for creating some of the most incredible nail art designs, from 3D animals and 3D food to intricate floral designs and chrome finishes. Oh, and she also boasts some pretty famous celebrity clients, including Zoë Kravitz and Margot Robbie.

Shop Betina Goldstein's Go-To Nail Polishes:

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in 183 Reveuse £29 SHOP NOW A gorgeous green shade that I've spotted on Goldstein's Instagram.

CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour Spirituelle £29 SHOP NOW If you prefer something more subtle, I've also spotted Goldstein using this chic Chanel shade.

6. Queenie Nguyen

Another nail artist who boasts an impressive portfolio of nail art is Queenie Nguyen. The nail expert has done manicures for the likes of Kristen Bell and Jessica Alba, but for me it's her incredible nail designs that really steal the show. If you want inspo on trending looks such as ombré nails or tortoiseshell patterns, Nguyen is the nail artist to know about.

Shop Queenie Nguyen's Go-To Nail Polishes:

Orly Nail Polish in Liquid Vinyl £13 £10 SHOP NOW "Orly is one of the leading brands in the builder gel department and I always love using their builder gel on so many projects and clients," Nguyen tells me. I've spotted this shade on her Instagram account before and I love the glossy black hue.

Le Mini Macaron Gel Polish Pink Orchid £13 SHOP NOW If you want something a bit brighter, Nguyen also likes this shade from Le Mini Macaron. "The gel polishes from this brand are 3-in-1 which includes a base coat, gel color and top coat," she tells me. "They save so much time and are great for travelling."

7. Georgia Rae

The nail artist behind Sofia Richie's wedding nails, Georgia Rae is in high demand. One look on her Instagram account and you'll be sure to figure out why. I like to think of her as the best "quiet luxury" manicurist out there, as all of her nail looks are both sophisticated and subtle.

Shop Georgia Rae's Go-To Nail Polishes:

OPI Baby, Take a Vow Nail Polish £16 SHOP NOW A soft pink shade that I've spotted on Georgia Rae's Instagram.

Bio Sculpture Sweet Candy Breath Polish £12 SHOP NOW This is the nail polish Sofia Richie famously wore on her wedding day.

8. Mateja Novakovic

Another nail artist who prefers a more subtle, sophisticated approach is Mateja Novakovic. The London-based content creator and nail expert has one of the most aesthetically-pleasing nail Instagram accounts out there and a cool 271k followers to go with it. Her short, simple nail looks and micro nail art designs are right up my street, and she's the one account I always go to when I'm lacking inspiration ahead of my next salon visit.

Shop Mateja Novakovic's Go-To Nail Polishes:

Manucurist Active Glow Polish in Raspberry £16 £13 SHOP NOW Novakovic works closely with chic nail polish brand, Manucurist, and she told me that the Active Glow Polish in the shade Raspberry is one of her favourites. "These polishes have natural active ingredients that improve nail health," she says. Not only that, but they look beautifully sheer and juicy once applied to the nail.

Manucurist Active Glow Polish in Blueberry £16 £13 SHOP NOW She also loves the shade Blueberry, which is a more vibrant pink hue.

9. Sabrina Gayle

A nail artist that I have followed for a while now is Sabrina Gayle. She has worked on countless fashion campaigns and has done manicures for the likes of Keira Knightly and Lashana Lynch. If a classic yet striking manicure is what you're after, I suggest checking out her work immediately.

Shop Sabrina Gayle's Go-To Nail Polishes:

Chanel Le Vernis in 111 Ballerina £29 SHOP NOW Gayle recently used this popular Chanel Ballerina nail polish shade on Keira Knightly, and it's safe to say that I'm obsessed.

Dior Vernis 853 Rouge Trafalgar £29 SHOP NOW A classic red from Dior that Gayle recently used on Lashana Lynch.

10. Elle Gerstein

Celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein knows a thing or two when it comes to A-lister manicures. She counts Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicole Kidman as clients, and if that doesn't convince you to check out her nail looks on Instagram, then I don't know what will.

Shop Elle Gerstein's Go-To Nail Polishes:

Dior Vernis in 108 Muguet £29 SHOP NOW I'm adding this to my basket ASAP after seeing this exact nail polish on Gerstein's Instagram.

OPI Nail Polish in Alpine Snow £15 SHOP NOW Gerstein used this nail polish on none other than Blake Lively.

11. Brittney Boyce

Last but by no means least, let me introduce you to Brittney Boyce. The nail artist behind the Instagram account @nails_of_la, Brittney has done manicures for the likes of Kim Kardashian and Megan Fox. Her nail designs definitely aren't for the faint hearted, but if you like a statement manicure, then this is the account to follow.

Shop Brittney Boyce's Go-To Nail Polishes:

CND Shellac Gel Polish in Bordeaux Babe £19 SHOP NOW Boyce used this polish on Megan Fox for a vampy nail look.