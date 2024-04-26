"Frombré" is the Classy New Nail Trend I'm Asking for at My Next Mani Appointment
As a beauty editor, I'm always on the lookout for the next big nail trend. During my morning Instagram scroll, I came across one of my favourite accounts for manicure inspiration—celebrity manicurist Harriet Westmoreland—and her latest post has given me some some serious thought for my next manicure. Enter "frombré" nails: the French manicure and ombre hybrid that's here to cement itself as the next big nail trend.
French Ombré Nails
So what exactly is the frombré mani? As Westmoreland shares on her post, it's "A mix between French and ombré - a blended French tip finished with a super gloss top coat." It's a softer take on the classic French manicure which sees a precise line at the tip of the nails. With French ombré, you'll typically see a soft, sheer creamy white hue on the tips blended into a pink or peach base to create an ombré look. It's elevated and timeless while being a little bit different from the minimal nail designs we've seen lately. If you loved last year's milky nails, you'll want to get on board with the frombré trend at your next appointment.
Scroll ahead for more French ombre nail ideas we've saved.
The great benefit of this trend is that it works on any nail length and shape. This rounded square design is so chic.
Long almond nails + French ombré? A match made in heaven.
I love the soft gradient from pink to white on this oval shaped manicure.
Mark my words: I'm tipping this to be a huge pedicure trend for summer this year.
Experiment with neutral tones on your tips for another twist on the frombré.
Get the Look
Apply a sheer pink polish as a base. Chanel's Ballerina is a beauty-editor favourite.
For the tips of your nails, choose a sheer white hue—OPI's Funny Bunny is a classic.
Using a nail brush, blend the two colours together to achieve an ombre effecté
Lock your manicure in place with a high-shine top coat. This one makes my nail polish last all week with zero chipping—trust me.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
