"Frombré" is the Classy New Nail Trend I'm Asking for at My Next Mani Appointment

As a beauty editor, I'm always on the lookout for the next big nail trend. During my morning Instagram scroll, I came across one of my favourite accounts for manicure inspiration—celebrity manicurist Harriet Westmoreland—and her latest post has given me some some serious thought for my next manicure. Enter "frombré" nails: the French manicure and ombre hybrid that's here to cement itself as the next big nail trend.

French Ombré Nails

So what exactly is the frombré mani? As Westmoreland shares on her post, it's "A mix between French and ombré - a blended French tip finished with a super gloss top coat." It's a softer take on the classic French manicure which sees a precise line at the tip of the nails. With French ombré, you'll typically see a soft, sheer creamy white hue on the tips blended into a pink or peach base to create an ombré look. It's elevated and timeless while being a little bit different from the minimal nail designs we've seen lately. If you loved last year's milky nails, you'll want to get on board with the frombré trend at your next appointment.



Scroll ahead for more French ombre nail ideas we've saved.

The great benefit of this trend is that it works on any nail length and shape. This rounded square design is so chic.

Long almond nails + French ombré? A match made in heaven.

I love the soft gradient from pink to white on this oval shaped manicure.

Mark my words: I'm tipping this to be a huge pedicure trend for summer this year.

Experiment with neutral tones on your tips for another twist on the frombré.

Get the Look

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in 111 Ballerina £29 SHOP NOW Apply a sheer pink polish as a base. Chanel's Ballerina is a beauty-editor favourite.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny £15 SHOP NOW For the tips of your nails, choose a sheer white hue—OPI's Funny Bunny is a classic.

H&M 2-Pack Nail Art Brushes £4 SHOP NOW Using a nail brush, blend the two colours together to achieve an ombre effecté