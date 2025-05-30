According to Celebrity Manicurists (and Hailey Bieber), “Soft Serve” Nails Are Taking Over Summer 2025

To me, nothing screams "summer" more than indulging in a melty ice cream cone on a sunny boardwalk. The scorching season is just around the corner—so close I can almost taste that vanilla-chocolate swirl!—and I can't get the image out of my head. So maybe I'm projecting *just* a bit, but I've been seeing a whole lot of "soft serve" nails popping up on my Instagram feed as of late, from celebrity manicurists to beauty moguls (ahem, Hailey Bieber). Could this delightfully creamy look become the number one nail trend of the summer? See below for all the yummy details.

What Are Soft Serve Nails?

Imagine the whipped, smooth, glossy consistency of a soft serve swirl (aka, two different flavors mixed). Note how the colors churn together with no clear beginning or end—now imagine that effect on your nail plate. Similar to the frozen treat, the aesthetic involves two, creamy colors blended into a soft-ombré look. Pale pink and milky white tend to be the most popular shades, resembling strawberry-vanilla sherbet topped with fresh whipped cream. Is it essentially a French ombré (or frombé ) mani? Yes, yes it is. But "soft serve" makes it sound deliciously summer-coded, wouldn't you say?

It's also a fabulous way to elevate a classic French manicure while keeping the overall look minimal and chic. Just take it from celebrity nail tech Harriet Westmoreland, who has been sporting the soft serve look for ages (and somehow manages to make it look even more elegant every single time). Her recent Instagram post is especially yummy, paired with an extra-glossy top coat. When I spotted a similar mani on Hailey Bieber in an IG photo dump on May 19, I officially knew the trend had legs. Get ready—soft serve nails are poised to dominate the season. See below for our favorite flavors.

More Soft Serve Nail Inspo

Pro manicurist Julia Diogo chose elegant almond tips for her soft serve mani.

Another stunning look from Westmoreland.

Celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen displays the perfect peach sorbet moment. Simply reverse the direction of the ombré and choose a warmer hue!

Squoval tips will always look classy.

Look how creamy!

How to Get the Look

"Makeup sponges (wedges) will be your best tool when it comes to achieving ombré nails. Nail art brushes are great too, but I find them harder to work with when blending," nail technician Zelda Valenza previously told Who What Wear about creating a soft-ombré look . Simply choose a creamy base color—powder pink, white, nude, etc.—and apply two coats, wait for them to dry, then add a dollop of white polish to a makeup sponge. Tap the sponge to the tips of your nails until you reach your desired intensity (either keep it hazy or keep going until it turns opaque), then seal everything in with a glossy top coat. It really is that easy.

Of course, the polishes you choose can make all the difference. If you're hoping to upgrade your collection of sheer, sherbet shades, scroll ahead for the best picks of the summer.