Minimalism Is My Forte—These Are the Subtle, Luxe and Chic Nail Looks I'm Referencing for Spring
I'm a minimalist through and through. I have spent years building a capsule wardrobe and even a capsule makeup bag to make sure that I'm not hoarding things that I don't use. In fact, when it comes to beauty, I like to take a totally minimalist approach and keep things as clean and simple as possible—particularly when it comes to my go-to nail trends.
Sure, I love writing about the coolest nail art looks, but it's rare that you'll find me sporting anything other than a milky manicure or a classic white French tip. Don't get me wrong, I think bright nail colour trends look incredible on other people, but these manicures don't really fit with my own aesthetic. Plus, whenever I've experimented before, I've always regretted my decision.
That's why I've spent ages researching some of the best minimalist nail ideas out there, and have found some super-chic, pared-back manicures to try this spring. There is so much inspiration for those of you who like a more subtle finish, so keep on scrolling for my favourite minimalist nail ideas to try this season...
17 Minimalist Nail Ideas to Try This Spring
This "vanilla" manicure by Harriet Westmoreland is so subtle yet so chic.
Milky nail designs are perfect for minimalists.
You simply can't go wrong with a classic French tip.
Match your mani to your iced latte this season.
This seamless ombré design is totally timeless.
If you don't like bold nail art, why not go for a glazed effect?
Nail embellishments don't have to be loud in order to make a statement. In my opinion, the more minimal the better.
I love this subtle twist on a French tip mani.
Baby pink nails will never go out of style.
"Glass" nails are easily one of the chicest nail trends to try this spring.
The shape, the shade...everything about this manicure screams perfection.
This creamy grey nail polish will compliment everything in your wardrobe.
If you do want to try something fun this season, this micro nail art heart design is both simple yet fun. Plus, the green shade is bang on trend for spring.
Strawberry milk nails are seriously popular right now.
Pair a shorter nail shape with a glossy black nail polish for a minimalist look.
A pink glow Frenchie? Yes please.
I don't wear bright colours in spring and summer, but I can get on board with this soft butter yellow.
The Best Products for Minimalist Nail Looks
This clever nail polish adds a sheer, juicy glow to your nails for a simple yet chic finish.
You can't go wrong with a creamy white nail polish, especially when doing French tips.
A thin nail art brush is also essential for French tips and micro nail art.
