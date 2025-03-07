Minimalism Is My Forte—These Are the Subtle, Luxe and Chic Nail Looks I'm Referencing for Spring

Grace Lindsay
I'm a minimalist through and through. I have spent years building a capsule wardrobe and even a capsule makeup bag to make sure that I'm not hoarding things that I don't use. In fact, when it comes to beauty, I like to take a totally minimalist approach and keep things as clean and simple as possible—particularly when it comes to my go-to nail trends.

Sure, I love writing about the coolest nail art looks, but it's rare that you'll find me sporting anything other than a milky manicure or a classic white French tip. Don't get me wrong, I think bright nail colour trends look incredible on other people, but these manicures don't really fit with my own aesthetic. Plus, whenever I've experimented before, I've always regretted my decision.

That's why I've spent ages researching some of the best minimalist nail ideas out there, and have found some super-chic, pared-back manicures to try this spring. There is so much inspiration for those of you who like a more subtle finish, so keep on scrolling for my favourite minimalist nail ideas to try this season...

17 Minimalist Nail Ideas to Try This Spring

@harrietwestmoreland vanilla manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

This "vanilla" manicure by Harriet Westmoreland is so subtle yet so chic.

@harrietwestmoreland glossy milky nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Milky nail designs are perfect for minimalists.

@paintedbyjools French tip nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

You simply can't go wrong with a classic French tip.

@matejanova beige and brown swirl nail design

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Match your mani to your iced latte this season.

@paintedbyjools ombre nail design

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

This seamless ombré design is totally timeless.

@paintedbyjools glazed nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

If you don't like bold nail art, why not go for a glazed effect?

@matejanova embellished nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Nail embellishments don't have to be loud in order to make a statement. In my opinion, the more minimal the better.

@raelondonnails black French tip nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

I love this subtle twist on a French tip mani.

@paintedbyjools baby pink manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Baby pink nails will never go out of style.

@raelondonnails glass nail design

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

"Glass" nails are easily one of the chicest nail trends to try this spring.

@raelondonnails milky manicure

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

The shape, the shade...everything about this manicure screams perfection.

@paintedbyjools grey nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

This creamy grey nail polish will compliment everything in your wardrobe.

@matejanova green heart nail art

(Image credit: @matejanova)

If you do want to try something fun this season, this micro nail art heart design is both simple yet fun. Plus, the green shade is bang on trend for spring.

@paintedbyjools sheer pink nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Strawberry milk nails are seriously popular right now.

@paintedbyjools black manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Pair a shorter nail shape with a glossy black nail polish for a minimalist look.

@harrietwestmoreland pink glow French manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

A pink glow Frenchie? Yes please.

@matejanova butter yellow nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

I don't wear bright colours in spring and summer, but I can get on board with this soft butter yellow.

The Best Products for Minimalist Nail Looks

Nailberry Almond Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Nailberry
Almond Oxygenated Nail Lacquer

This is my go-to milky nail shade.

Manucurist Active Glow Polish 15ml - Raspberry
Manucurist
Active Glow Polish in Raspberry

This clever nail polish adds a sheer, juicy glow to your nails for a simple yet chic finish.

Essie Nail Polish - 1 Blanc
Essie
Nail Polish in 1 Blanc

You can't go wrong with a creamy white nail polish, especially when doing French tips.

Manucurist Nail Art Brush
Manucurist
Nail Art Brush

A thin nail art brush is also essential for French tips and micro nail art.

H&M Nail Polish Pudding Cup
H&M
Nail Polish Pudding Cup

The most colour you'll ever see me sporting.

