If your TikTok FYP or Instagram feed is anything like mine, then it seems like every day there’s a new nail colour trend to try out. But as someone with more pared-back taste, I find myself skipping out on them more often than not. However, every so often, a trending nail colour pops up that's equal parts chic nail shadeand wearable, and instantly makes me want to book an appointment at the salon to try it out for myself. This season? Enter: marshmallow nails.
What Are Marshmallow Nails?
Much like the sweet treat, marshmallow nails are inspired by the foamy white or light pink hues of the dessert—think OPI’s cult favourite, Funny Bunny, for reference. It feels fresh, yet still manages to be understated and polished for us manicure minimalists. Not to mention the brighter hue of a marshmallow manicure makes a nice contrast against the deeper shades we usually opt for throughout the chillier months. Whether you prefer a sheer white or more pigment, a milky mani or a more natural pale-pink hue, there are plenty of ways that you can make this elegant nail colour trend your own.
To help you decide, below, I’ve rounded up my favourite marshmallow nail ideas to try out this season.
Marshmallow Nail Inspiration
Essie's nail polish in the shade Marshmallow (£9) is the easiest way to hop on the trend.
I love the pinker undertone to this marshmallow manicure.
I'm obsessed with how neat and polished this mani looks.
This sheer marshmallow nail colour will look neat even when it grows out.
Marshmallow nail polish and long almond nails are a perfect match.
Proof that the nail trend looks just as great on short nails as it does on long.
This light, pinky-white colour is so universally flattering.
Shop the Trend
Essie
Nail Polish in Marshmallow
This shade is literally called Marshmallow. Enough said.
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny
All of our editors love this iconic shade.
Chanel
Le Vernis in 173 Glaciale
Chanel's nail polishes also come editor-approved.
Manucurist
Green Flash Nail Polish in Creme
I love Manucurist's formulas, which are the closest you can get to a gel mani without an actual in-salon session. You can buy the full kit, to get a salon-level mani at home.
H&M
Nail Polish in Ice Cold Milk
For a budget-friendly marshmallow mani, try H&M's 'Ice Cold Milk'.
Dior
Vernis in 108 Muget
Dior's nail polishes always tempt me due to the packaging alone, but I've heard great things about them.
Nailberry
L'oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Flocon
The perfect classic white hue that can be layered for more intensity.
As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.