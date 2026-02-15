I'm a Derm Who Shares Skincare Advice With My 1.6 Million IG Followers—Here Are My 6 Desert-Island Drugstore Recs

From a collagen-boosting cream to a sulfate-free shampoo

Welcome to Drugstore Heroes, a monthly series in which we spotlight the often-overlooked and under-hyped drugstore beauty products that industry experts count on. From editors to content creators and even celebs, we’re asking tastemakers to share their top recommendations for affordable yet effective products. Get ready to see the best of drugstore beauty, period.

Lindsey Zubritsky, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of DermClick. However, you might know her by her Instagram handle, @dermguru. If so, you're likely one of the 1.6 million(!) people who follow her for in-depth advice, myth-busting skincare science, and expert-vetted product recs.

How does a dermatologist rack up a celebrity-size social media following, you ask? It's simple. Zubritsky's Instagram and TikTok are full of actionable, insider info that's guaranteed to level up your beauty routine. While there's no shortage of content to reference, I've recently been loving her hair-removal tips, retinol how-to, and hot-girl beauty hacks. (I instantly saved the last one and ordered Rogaine for my eyebrows. IYKYK.)

Lindsey Zubritsky, MD, FAAD, Board-Certified Dermatologist

As a beauty editor, I follow a lot (and I mean a lot) of dermatologists and other skin, hair, and nail experts. My feed is full of them. However, Zubritsky's content is some of my favorite. (Am I allowed to say that?) I've long admired her helpful, no-nonsense POV, and the high-performing drugstore products she recommends. I am, after all, Who What Wear's self-appointed drugstore beauty specialist, and I know that price doesn't equal performance. Zubritsky obviously agrees, saying, "There’s a common misconception that a higher price automatically means better quality or results, especially in skincare," she says. "Often, marketing and packaging drive the splurge, even when affordable products can be just as effective." Ahead, see Zubritsky's six desert-island drugstore products. This is proof that "skincare" and "splurge" need not go hand in hand.

Zubritsky's All-Time Favorite Drugstore Products

Zubritsky's six desert-island drugstore products clock in at just $56. A luxury shopping haul could never.

