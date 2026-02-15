Welcome to Drugstore Heroes, a monthly series in which we spotlight the often-overlooked and under-hyped drugstore beauty products that industry experts count on. From editors to content creators and even celebs, we’re asking tastemakers to share their top recommendations for affordable yet effective products. Get ready to see the best of drugstore beauty, period.
Lindsey Zubritsky, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of DermClick. However, you might know her by her Instagram handle, @dermguru. If so, you're likely one of the 1.6 million(!) people who follow her for in-depth advice, myth-busting skincare science, and expert-vetted product recs.
How does a dermatologist rack up a celebrity-size social media following, you ask? It's simple. Zubritsky's Instagram and TikTok are full of actionable, insider info that's guaranteed to level up your beauty routine. While there's no shortage of content to reference, I've recently been loving her hair-removal tips, retinol how-to, and hot-girl beauty hacks. (I instantly saved the last one and ordered Rogaine for my eyebrows. IYKYK.)
As a beauty editor, I follow a lot (and I mean a lot) of dermatologists and other skin, hair, and nail experts. My feed is full of them. However, Zubritsky's content is some of my favorite. (Am I allowed to say that?) I've long admired her helpful, no-nonsense POV, and the high-performing drugstore products she recommends. I am, after all, Who What Wear's self-appointed drugstore beauty specialist, and I know that price doesn't equal performance. Zubritsky obviously agrees, saying, "There’s a common misconception that a higher price automatically means better quality or results, especially in skincare," she says. "Often, marketing and packaging drive the splurge, even when affordable products can be just as effective." Ahead, see Zubritsky's six desert-island drugstore products. This is proof that "skincare" and "splurge" need not go hand in hand.
Zubritsky's All-Time Favorite Drugstore Products
Gold Bond
Plumping Collagen Body & Face Serum
"This is my go-to for restoring visible hydration and bounce to the skin, and I wish more people knew about it! The formula contains collagen-supporting ingredients that help the skin appear firmer, smoother, and deeply moisturized at an affordable price. It has a luxurious yet non-greasy texture that absorbs easily and leaves the skin looking refreshed, hydrated, and more resilient. I love it on the arms, chest, and legs."
Gold Bond
Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion
"A gentle, effective retinol designed specifically for the body but can also be used for the face! I have been recommending this for years! This product delivers noticeable smoothing and brightening benefits while supporting skin renewal overnight. It’s formulated to minimize irritation, making it suitable for consistent use."
Garnier
Micellar Water
"A reliable, no-rinse cleanser that simplifies any routine. Double cleansing is a must as a dermatologist, and micellar water is a great first step. This micellar water effectively removes makeup, sunscreen, and daily buildup without stripping the skin. It even works for waterproof mascara!"
OGX
Extra Strength Damage Remedy + Coconut Miracle Oil
"A strengthening treatment for dry, fragile, or overprocessed hair. I love to use this prior to shampooing on my hair strands. It helps minimize hygral fatigue, which is the repeated swelling and contraction of the hair fiber that can lead to weakness and breakage over time. It conditions, softens, and protects the hair, leaving it smoother and more equipped to withstand routine washing."
Sally Hansen
Instant Cuticle Remover
"A quick and effective solution for maintaining well-groomed nails at home. I never recommend going to a nail salon to remove cuticles, as this can lead to injuries, damage, and nail exposure. Instead, try a product like this that gently dissolves excess cuticle in seconds. It delivers a cleaner, more polished look without the need for frequent salon visits."
L'Oréal Paris
Everpure Sulfate Free Bond Repair Shampoo
"A gentle, bond-supporting shampoo that promotes both scalp and hair health. This feels like a high-end shampoo but with drugstore pricing. This formula cleanses without stripping while helping reinforce the internal structure of the hair. This is particularly good for those dealing with damage from coloring, heat, or environmental stressors. My hair always feels so much smoother, stronger, and more resilient when I use it consistently."
Zubritsky's six desert-island drugstore products clock in at just $56. A luxury shopping haul could never.
