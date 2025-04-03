Expensive-Looking Nail Colours Are My Speciality—This £9 Polish Is As Good As They Come
Despite being one of the year's biggest nail trends, sheer nails have been my go-to for some time now. In fact, in the past year, I’ve found myself requesting them on repeat. Rather than thumbing my way through the nail wheel in a sense of panic, I have found myself skipping the more opaque shades altogether, and instead, opting for the sheer nail colours that offered a delicate veil of coverage. Sheer polishes are a surefire way to ensure your manicures look expensive yet understated at the same time.
One such polish that has come to my attention relatively recently is Essie Mademoiselle nail polish. Since discovering it, I have found out that it is many beauty editors' best-kept secret for achieving a subtle, sheer pink, somewhat milky nail look. It is described by the brand as the most classic, grown-up pink polish, and as a shade that’s eternally trendy and beloved by all. These may seem like big claims, however, since testing it myself and speaking to others about the ultra-sheer soft pink polish, I’m inclined to agree.
Essie’s Mademoiselle is a pink that’s warm yet wearable, sheer yet buildable and classic yet in no way boring. It’s a true crowd-pleasing shade, so it’s no surprise to hear it’s the brand's second best-selling shade (after the royal-approved polish, Ballet Slippers). I love that it improves the look of my nails while still allowing my natural nails to show through, so it’s become my go-to for when I’m taking a break from gel and BIAB nails, as well as for wearing on my toes for a simple, chic pedicure colour.
While you can most definitely wear Essie’s Mademoiselle on its own like I do, it isn’t the only way to wear the sheer shade. Essie also dubs Mademoiselle as the most perfect shade for pairing with French tips. Just take a look at this nail look created by celebrity nail artist, Betina Goldstein, for inspiration.
As I mentioned earlier, I’ve made it my mission to find the best sheer nail polishes over the past year. While I can strongly say, there’s nothing quite like Essie’s Mademoiselle, if you’re looking for a sheer pink polish with cooler undertones, more opacity or you want a more long-wearing gel finish, there are some great alternatives.
And, if you're new to sheer polishes, don't be afraid to layer these up until to achieve your desired finish. The great thing about this look is you can tailor it to your style—trust me, there's a sheer pink polish for everyone...
Shop More Polishes Like Essie Mademoiselle:
Chanel Ballerina nail polish is a luxe sheer pink nail polish that we love.
This is the prettiest warm toned pink.
Barry M's formula is designed to strengthen nails as it colours.
OPI's Bubble Bath is another sheer polish with endless fans.
Manucurist's Green polish is designed to be kinder to nails.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
