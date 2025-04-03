Expensive-Looking Nail Colours Are My Speciality—This £9 Polish Is As Good As They Come

Despite being one of the year's biggest nail trends, sheer nails have been my go-to for some time now. In fact, in the past year, I’ve found myself requesting them on repeat. Rather than thumbing my way through the nail wheel in a sense of panic, I have found myself skipping the more opaque shades altogether, and instead, opting for the sheer nail colours that offered a delicate veil of coverage. Sheer polishes are a surefire way to ensure your manicures look expensive yet understated at the same time.

One such polish that has come to my attention relatively recently is Essie Mademoiselle nail polish. Since discovering it, I have found out that it is many beauty editors' best-kept secret for achieving a subtle, sheer pink, somewhat milky nail look. It is described by the brand as the most classic, grown-up pink polish, and as a shade that’s eternally trendy and beloved by all. These may seem like big claims, however, since testing it myself and speaking to others about the ultra-sheer soft pink polish, I’m inclined to agree.

Essie’s Mademoiselle is a pink that’s warm yet wearable, sheer yet buildable and classic yet in no way boring. It’s a true crowd-pleasing shade, so it’s no surprise to hear it’s the brand's second best-selling shade (after the royal-approved polish, Ballet Slippers ). I love that it improves the look of my nails while still allowing my natural nails to show through, so it’s become my go-to for when I’m taking a break from gel and BIAB nails, as well as for wearing on my toes for a simple, chic pedicure colour.

Essie Nail Polish in Mademoiselle £9 £7 SHOP NOW

While you can most definitely wear Essie’s Mademoiselle on its own like I do, it isn’t the only way to wear the sheer shade. Essie also dubs Mademoiselle as the most perfect shade for pairing with French tips. Just take a look at this nail look created by celebrity nail artist, Betina Goldstein, for inspiration.

As I mentioned earlier, I’ve made it my mission to find the best sheer nail polishes over the past year. While I can strongly say, there’s nothing quite like Essie’s Mademoiselle, if you’re looking for a sheer pink polish with cooler undertones, more opacity or you want a more long-wearing gel finish, there are some great alternatives.

And, if you're new to sheer polishes, don't be afraid to layer these up until to achieve your desired finish. The great thing about this look is you can tailor it to your style—trust me, there's a sheer pink polish for everyone...

Shop More Polishes Like Essie Mademoiselle:

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Ballerina £26 SHOP NOW Chanel Ballerina nail polish is a luxe sheer pink nail polish that we love.

Leighton Denny High Performance Nail Polish in 3 Times a Lady £13 SHOP NOW This is the prettiest warm toned pink.

Barry M Sheer Strength Nail Paint in Sheer Grace £5 SHOP NOW Barry M's formula is designed to strengthen nails as it colours.

OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish in Bubble Bath £18 £14 SHOP NOW OPI's Bubble Bath is another sheer polish with endless fans.

Mylee Gel Polish in XOXO £9 SHOP NOW A great sheer pink gel formula.