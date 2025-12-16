Among the celeb set, there are a few familiar faces who lead the way when it comes to creating and confirming many of the biggest nail trends. Of course, first and foremost is Hailey Bieber (and her nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt), who we can credit with an endless list of nail trends, from the glazed manicure to playful polka-dot looks. Similarly, Selena Gomez and her nail artist, Tom Bahkik, singlehandedly sparked our love for butter yellow nails and continue to turn out looks that have us all rushing to the nail salon as soon as we see them.
Hot on their tails, however, is Dua Lipa, who has taken to social media recently showcasing so many great nail looks I’ve struggled to save them to my inspo board fast enough. There was summer’s floral manicure, followed by her autumnal tortoiseshell set and, most recently, a nail look that’s now taken off into a viral trend—the red halo manicure.
You see, since the team here at Who What Wear spotted the singer with her red and white version of the graphic look earlier this month, I’ve seen it crop up all over my TikTok and Instagram feeds. Whether it’s a case of where Dua leads, we quickly follow, or simply her star power drawing my attention to an already growing trend, it can be argued both ways; however, one thing's for sure: halo nails are now the cool-girl winter manicure of choice.
So, what exactly is the halo manicure? Well, it’s a nail art look that’s actually relatively simple to execute. Just take your favourite nail colour or design, and once applied, follow it up by applying a ring, or halo as we’ve artfully dubbed it, of a contrasting colour around the edge. The effect is subtle from far away but striking up close and has quickly become one of my favourite nail art trends of 2025.
To take a look at Dua’s halo manicure and all my other favourite halo nail looks, just keep scrolling, but be prepared, now you’ve seen them, you’ll be spotting these artsy nails everywhere, too…
The Best Halo Nail Inspiration
1. Do It Like Dua
Let’s start with the blueprint for the trend, Dua Lipa’s red and white halo nails.
2. Golden Halos
This set features a metallic trim that looks almost molten.
3. Nearly Nude
Looking for something more subtle? Try metallic halos paired with a nude base coat.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.