While I'm partial to a new nail trend now and then (I'm currently obsessed with a mocha manicure), when it comes to winter nail ideas and Christmas nail art, I tend to steer clear of these looks altogether. It's not that I don't love them on other people, it's just that I never seem to suit those over-glittery or statement manicures that we tend to gravitate towards at this time of year. However, after scrolling through Instagram, I came across a somewhat festive, shimmery nail look that literally took my breath away. Say hello to "cinnamon sugar" nails.
As the name suggests, this nail look features a warm, cosy, cinnamon-toned hue, with a shimmery, sometimes glittery finish. Whilst this would never usually be up my street, there's something about the brown shade and orange undertones that looks incredibly chic. I also love the fact that you can make your manicure as sparkly (or as subtle) as you'd like, depending on your desired look.
So, if you're looking for an elegant, sophisticated way to do festive nails this season, keep on scrolling for some of my favourite cinnamon sugar nail designs.
Cinnamon Sugar Nail Inspiration
This is the manicure that started it all. After spotting the Olive & June Cinnamon Sugar Nail Polish on Instagram, I knew this trend would be here to stay this winter.
I'm a big fan of this shorter, more subtle take on the trend.
Cinnamon sugar dusted tips? Yes please.
The chicest way to do glitter this season. Who knew a cinnamon sugar French tip could look so good?
Opt for a warm, cinnamon sugar base with gold detailing to make a statement with your manicure.
The Best Products for Cinnamon Sugar Nails
Manucurist
Utopia
Nail artist Mateja Novakovic used this exact nail polish to create her cinnamon sugar manicure above.
Beauty Pie
Wondercolour Nail Polish Bright Bronze
Price shown is members' price.
Such a chic option from Beauty Pie.
Rimmel
60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish 834 Fab!
Rimmel's affordable nail polish will make it look as if you've spent hours at the salon.
OPI
Ginger Snapped Nail Polish
How stunning!
Essie
Expressie Nail Polish 270 Misfit Right In
A quick-drying formula that will elevate your nails in seconds.
