Butter Nails Is the Chic Manicure Trend Everyone’s Suddenly Searching for
It feels like spring has finally, finally arrived. And with the shift in seasons, we're bidding farewell to winter nail colours and welcoming in all the spring nail trends. There might still be a chilly nip in the air, but we're so ready for pastel nails, Easter nail designs and colourful French tips again.
One colour that we're seeing everywhere right now is butter yellow. It started trickling into the fashion set's wardrobes this year, and we're starting to see it crop back up on our nails too. This week, searches for "butter nails" were up 130%, which makes sense as we're starting to see brighter days on the regular.
From creamy whipped butter tones to golden ghee, buttery hues are taking over our feeds right now, and we can't wait to try it out for ourselves. Scroll ahead for the chicest butter yellow nail colours to try for your next salon appointment—we cannot believe these aren't butter.
Ways to Try the Butter Yellow Nail Trend This Season
1. Creamy Pastel Butter Yellow Nails
The creamy tones of this nail polish feel so elevated, especially on short nails.
2. Buttercup Yellow Nails
We've seen Hailey Bieber wear a few tones of yellow nails, but we've booked marked this sunny hue for spring if you're after something more vibrant.
3. Butter Yellow French Tips
If you want a hint of yellow, a French manicure is a good way to go.
4. Squoval Butter Yellow Nails
Selena Gomez's nail tech has co-signed the butter yellow trend for spring, too.
5. Short Pastel Butter Yellow Nails
Buttery tones work beautifully on short nails, too.
6. Whipped Butter Yellow Nails
Creamier, sheer tones are a great way to tip a toe into the trend if you don't want to go too bright.
7. Ghee Yellow Nails
Golden butter hues are perfect for Spring/Summer, and are almost good enough to eat.
8. Butter Yellow Negative-Space Nails
Butter yellow and white make a chic combination for negative space nail art.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor of Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.
Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards and also contributed to Powder, winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards for her work in beauty journalism.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.
When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner.
