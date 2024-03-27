Butter Nails Is the Chic Manicure Trend Everyone’s Suddenly Searching for

It feels like spring has finally, finally arrived. And with the shift in seasons, we're bidding farewell to winter nail colours and welcoming in all the spring nail trends. There might still be a chilly nip in the air, but we're so ready for pastel nails, Easter nail designs and colourful French tips again.

One colour that we're seeing everywhere right now is butter yellow. It started trickling into the fashion set's wardrobes this year, and we're starting to see it crop back up on our nails too. This week, searches for "butter nails" were up 130%, which makes sense as we're starting to see brighter days on the regular.

From creamy whipped butter tones to golden ghee, buttery hues are taking over our feeds right now, and we can't wait to try it out for ourselves. Scroll ahead for the chicest butter yellow nail colours to try for your next salon appointment—we cannot believe these aren't butter.

Ways to Try the Butter Yellow Nail Trend This Season

1. Creamy Pastel Butter Yellow Nails

The creamy tones of this nail polish feel so elevated, especially on short nails.

2. Buttercup Yellow Nails

We've seen Hailey Bieber wear a few tones of yellow nails, but we've booked marked this sunny hue for spring if you're after something more vibrant.

OPI Nature Strong Nail Lacquer, Make My Daisy £18 £15 SHOP NOW

3. Butter Yellow French Tips

If you want a hint of yellow, a French manicure is a good way to go.

Manucurist Manucurist Nail Art Brush £16 SHOP NOW

4. Squoval Butter Yellow Nails

Selena Gomez's nail tech has co-signed the butter yellow trend for spring, too.

Nailberry L’oxygéné Nail Lacquer, Folie Douce £17 SHOP NOW

5. Short Pastel Butter Yellow Nails

Buttery tones work beautifully on short nails, too.

Nails Inc Plant Power Vegan Nail Polish £9 SHOP NOW

6. Whipped Butter Yellow Nails

Creamier, sheer tones are a great way to tip a toe into the trend if you don't want to go too bright.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour, White Silk £29 SHOP NOW

7. Ghee Yellow Nails

Golden butter hues are perfect for Spring/Summer, and are almost good enough to eat.

Hermès Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel, 79 Jaune Impérial £45 SHOP NOW

8. Butter Yellow Negative-Space Nails

Butter yellow and white make a chic combination for negative space nail art.