Butter Nails Is the Chic Manicure Trend Everyone's Suddenly Searching for

By Eleanor Vousden
published

It feels like spring has finally, finally arrived. And with the shift in seasons, we're bidding farewell to winter nail colours and welcoming in all the spring nail trends. There might still be a chilly nip in the air, but we're so ready for pastel nails, Easter nail designs and colourful French tips again.

One colour that we're seeing everywhere right now is butter yellow. It started trickling into the fashion set's wardrobes this year, and we're starting to see it crop back up on our nails too. This week, searches for "butter nails" were up 130%, which makes sense as we're starting to see brighter days on the regular.

From creamy whipped butter tones to golden ghee, buttery hues are taking over our feeds right now, and we can't wait to try it out for ourselves. Scroll ahead for the chicest butter yellow nail colours to try for your next salon appointment—we cannot believe these aren't butter.

Ways to Try the Butter Yellow Nail Trend This Season

1. Creamy Pastel Butter Yellow Nails

Short oval nails with pastel yellow nail polish

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

The creamy tones of this nail polish feel so elevated, especially on short nails.

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish

2. Buttercup Yellow Nails

Hailey Bieber with butter yellow long almond shaped nails

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

We've seen Hailey Bieber wear a few tones of yellow nails, but we've booked marked this sunny hue for spring if you're after something more vibrant.

OPI, Nature Strong Nail Lacquer, Make My Daisy
OPI
Nature Strong Nail Lacquer, Make My Daisy

3. Butter Yellow French Tips

Oval nails with pastel yellow French tips

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

If you want a hint of yellow, a French manicure is a good way to go.

Manucurist Nail Art Brush
Manucurist
Manucurist Nail Art Brush

4. Squoval Butter Yellow Nails

Selena Gomez with butter yellow nails

(Image credit: @tombachik)

Selena Gomez's nail tech has co-signed the butter yellow trend for spring, too.

L’oxygéné - Folie Douce
Nailberry
L’oxygéné Nail Lacquer, Folie Douce

5. Short Pastel Butter Yellow Nails

Butter yellow nail polish on short nails

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Buttery tones work beautifully on short nails, too.

Planet Perfect Plant Power Vegan Nail Polish
Nails Inc
Plant Power Vegan Nail Polish

6. Whipped Butter Yellow Nails

Light sheer yellow nail polish on squoval nails

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Creamier, sheer tones are a great way to tip a toe into the trend if you don't want to go too bright.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour
Chanel
Le Vernis Nail Colour, White Silk

7. Ghee Yellow Nails

Butter yellow nail polish on short square nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Golden butter hues are perfect for Spring/Summer, and are almost good enough to eat.

Hermès, Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel, 79 Jaune Impérial
Hermès
Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel, 79 Jaune Impérial

8. Butter Yellow Negative-Space Nails

pastel yellow and white abstract negative space nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Butter yellow and white make a chic combination for negative space nail art.

Mylee Maestro Kit
Mylee
Maestro Nail Art Brush Kit

Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor of Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.

Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards and also contributed to Powder, winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards for her work in beauty journalism.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.

When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner.

