Pinterest Has Spoken—Spring 2026 Is All About the Soft and Whimsical Cherubic Beauty Aesthetic

Everything you need apart from wings and a harp.

Gabriella, Emma Horeau, and Emma Leger
(Image credit: @fridacashlow; @emmahoreau; @emmaleger)
Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion-and-beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.

In case you missed it, angels, cherubs, Cupid, and other whimsical fairylike creatures have be on the rise lately. Perhaps its our shared desire to bury ourselves deep in the nostalgia of our childhoods, or frequently associate images of these winged figures with art museums and history books, but I'm all for taking cues from their unique aesthetics. So, what better way to look at the trend than through beauty-centered lenses? Edwardian and Victorian-inspired beauty may currently be taking over Instagram feeds as movies set in those time periods take to the screen, but cherubs (and other similar angelic beings) have been lingering in our psyche longer than we may realize.

As Who What Wear's resident art history obsessed beauty editor, I've challenged myself to take a closer look at the influence of these figures in modern-day beauty, and how to interpret they're most recognizable features and overall angelic aesthetic through fragrance, makeup, skincare, and more.

Gabrielle poses for a photographer with glowing skin, knotless braids, and berry-toned cheeks

(Image credit: @frida.cashflow)

Delicate Dewiness

Cherubic Makeup

Emma Horeau with pink lips, flushed skin, and wavy hair

(Image credit: @emmahoreau)

Ethereal Glow