Pinterest Has Spoken—Spring 2026 Is All About the Soft and Whimsical Cherubic Beauty Aesthetic

In case you missed it, angels, cherubs, Cupid, and other whimsical fairylike creatures have be on the rise lately. Perhaps its our shared desire to bury ourselves deep in the nostalgia of our childhoods, or frequently associate images of these winged figures with art museums and history books, but I'm all for taking cues from their unique aesthetics. So, what better way to look at the trend than through beauty-centered lenses? Edwardian and Victorian-inspired beauty may currently be taking over Instagram feeds as movies set in those time periods take to the screen, but cherubs (and other similar angelic beings) have been lingering in our psyche longer than we may realize.
As Who What Wear's resident art history obsessed beauty editor, I've challenged myself to take a closer look at the influence of these figures in modern-day beauty, and how to interpret they're most recognizable features and overall angelic aesthetic through fragrance, makeup, skincare, and more.
Delicate Dewiness
Dieux
Instant Angel Lipid Rich Facial Moisturizer
Dieux describes their deeply moisturizing, nourishing face cream as, "your skin barrier's protector," and I would have to agree that it comes in handy when my skin needs extra support. Designed with dehydrated skin and compromised skin barriers in mind, the bestselling product uses a blend of nourishing ingredients for instant hydration and an ethereal glow. Your skin will feel revitalized with no residue left behind.
Customer Review: "As someone with dry skin, I’m always on the hunt for truly hydrating facial moisturizer! Dieux Instant Angel Facial Moisturizer is my new go-to! I love this for so many reasons! It’s instantly highly moisturizing, and is ultra nourishing on my skin. It’s loaded with lipids, ceramides, and other skin loving ingredients which my skin seems to drink up!"
Chantecaille
Rose de Mai Cream
I began incorporated rose water-based products into my skincare routine following my cross-country move from New York City back to Seattle, and I swear by using skin revitalizing products like this moisturizer to ensure my skin stays dewy year-round. Chantecaille's Rose de Mai Cream uses a modern, gel cream texture infused with skin smoothing botanicals (such as sweet pea stem cell extract, wild pansy extract, and raspberry stem cells extract) combines with an essence extracted from the world's rarest roses.
Customer Review: "The Rose de Mai Cream is a lightweight cream with a lovely texture. Your skin will feel hydrated. The barely perceptible scent is a delight. It is suitable for day or night, although some might want a heavier cream at night. Perfect for summer."
Mara
Pearl Peptide Glaze Hydrating Facial Essence
As a beauty editor, I'm introduced to hundreds of products. While I do love having the opportunity to test them as standalone finds, I always pay extra attention to the ones that elevate my routine. Mara's Pearl Peptide Glaze Hydrating Facial Essence has a unique, three-in-one essence-toner-serum formula with pearl powder, algae, and collagen peptides that deeply hydrates your skin while balancing redness, pH levels, and restore natural luminosity.
Customer Review: "I really love this product. I feel like I’m giving a drink to thirsty skin when I use it. It feels like water going on but leaves the skin feeling very moisturized. I usually use it around the house and let it dry for a while before putting on anything else to go out. My skin feels a little tacky for a short bit, in a good way. I love it so much."
Oak Essentials
Balancing Mist
Facial mists have only just received viral recognition over the last couple of years (perhaps due to a veil of mystery over their many benefits). Recently, I've fallen in love with Oak Essentials' Balancing Mist, which boasts a blend of antioxidant-rich rose water and aloe juice to instantly hydrate and soothe irritated skin. While I use this one morning and night, I'm drawn to using it in the A.M. the most to wake up my skin and energize my body.
Customer Review: "Absolute must have! Wakes me up in the morning, calms me midday, and gently eases me into sleep come bedtime. Leaves my skin refreshed, beyond soft, and lightly-scented with the most heavenly fragrance."
Cherubic Makeup
Westman Atelier
Lit Up Glassy Gel Highlighter Stick in Nectar
Cherubs are frequently depicted with mischievous smiles, bright eyes, and flushed cheeks on some skin tones that helped establish the playful, winged guardians in European artwork through the Italian Renaissance Baroque period, and beyond. To adorn my cheeks with an artistic flush of color similar that would make artists like Raphael or Rubens proud, I reach for this glow-boosting highlighter stick. My skin is always left looking dewy with a stunning glassy finish.
Customer Review: "It has the perfect balance between color and glow, giving the skin a very subtle, natural-looking radiance. The shine is refined and smooth—there’s no chunky glitter or sparkly particles at all, just a soft luminosity that melts into the skin. I would definitely repurchase it."
Isamaya
Skin Enhancing Duo in Marta
Designed for cheeks, lips, and eyes, Isamaya's Skin Enhancing Duo offers a multi-use blush and highlighter pair for the most natural-looking flush of color. It has a nourishing formula with a unique solid-to-cream texture to leave the skin glowy, hydrated, and radiant with skin-loving ingredients to lock in hydration levels and brighten skin all while fighting hyperpigmentation.
Customer Review: "I like this blusher and highlighter it’s great for shine and adding highlight. I use this on eyes, cheek and forehead and nose. I like the pink on my cheek and I apply a little on my eyelids. I like the highlight on my Cupid bow as I have thin lips."
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Glidr Shadow Stick in Dusty Rose
Anastasia Beverly Hills' Glidr Shadow Stick glides on effortlessly, delivering 12-hour wear that's smudge-proof, water-resistant and non-flaking with a blendable, creamy formula. This multipurpose product can be used as an eyeshadow, eyeliner and eye highlighter for mess-free makeup in a matte, shimmer, and metallic finish with 12-hour wear. I can't think of an easier way to cut down the time you spend on your eyeshadow.
Customer Review: "The glider stick is exactly how its named and designed! It’s easy to apply on your eyes, you can even brush it on your higher cheek bone to give yourself some color. It’s super pretty and shimmery. Easy to build on and apply other colors!"
Dior
Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss in Rose Nude
This luxurious lip plumper is crafted with volumizing hyaluronic spheres and nourishing oil to create an instant plumping effect with 90% natural ingredients. Lips are left looking smooth and shiny for up to 24 hours of hydration in 47 shades in three eye-catching finishes: Glittery, holographic, and iridescent. I'm the most drawn to this one in the shade Rose Nude: a brownish, pink shade that looks like my natural lip color but better.
Customer Review: "I have a handful of these little beauties and they are great to wear alone or on top of your favorite lipsticks. Many hours of wear without having to touch up. Love the wide variety of colors and finishes!"
Ethereal Glow
Brunel
Golden Hour Glow Body Oil
If I had to name one of the most angelic-looking human beings, it would be model Jasmine Tookes. From the moment she opened the show in a "Mother of Pearl" ensemble with a pearl-adorned outfit and glowing skin, I knew I needed to begin using Brunel's Hour Glow Body Oil to give my skin a similar, sun-kissed glow. The fast-absorbing, antioxidant-rich body oil includes golden shimmer enhanced with the delicate scent of jasmine petals and sandalwood.
Customer Review: "I absolutely love this body oil! It absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving a greasy residue, and it leaves my skin feeling incredibly soft and hydrated all day. The scent is light and luxurious—not overpowering, just enough to feel fresh and pampered. I’ve noticed a visible glow to my skin since using it regularly. Perfect for after a shower or before bed. Definitely a staple in my self-care routine!"
Tom Ford
Soleil Neige Shimmering Body Oil
Here's. silky, lightweight oil that illuminates the skin with platinum leaf to recreate the sultry effect of a light-reflective, glowy complexion. While this one offers deep hydration for the skin, it also possesses a citrus floral scent with juicy bergamot, grounding carrot seed and powdery fresh jasmine grandiflorum with a warm, benzoin base set alight by cistus. It's silky, lightweight, and layers beautifully with other skin-conditioning favorites.
Customer Review: "From the moment I see the stunning, heavy glass bottle, i know i’m in for a treat. The scent is absolutely breathtaking – it’s like a mix of cold air, white florals, and a hint of vanilla; it’s both uplifting and sophisticated. The oil itself has a beautiful, lightweight texture that absorbs surprisingly quickly without feeling greasy. The shimmer it leaves behind is very fine and elegant, giving just a subtle, radiant glow to the skin."
Osea
Undaria Algae Body Lotion
My skin may not be naturally hydrated and dewy (it certainly takes some smart layering of skin barrier-supporting products), but the Undaria Algae Body Lotion by Osea almost single-handedly restored my New York City-era dry skin to it's healthiest state with a lightweight body lotion formula powered by clinically tested ingredients including Undaria seaweed and hyaluronic acid, to deliver lasting hydration for radiant skin.
Customer Review: "Finally, a body lotion that delivers. My crepey skin looks so much smoother and feels wonderful. The lotion absorbs quickly and I could actually watch these ingredients smooth the skin. It was that quick! Love this product."