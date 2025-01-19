Heads Up! These 9 Fashion-Forward Nail Trends Are About to Dominate Your FYP in 2025
With a new year comes endless inspiration for beauty. For us, at least where nail trends are concerned, that means spending countless hours saving, screenshotting, and re-creating the buzziest nail looks of 2025 at home and at the salon. We're just a few weeks into the new year, and we beauty editors are seeing an avalanche of major manicure trends popping up on our FYPs from star-studded red carpet events (the 82nd Golden Globe Awards offered a gold mine of looks to copy) and nail-savvy fashion people.
To get a better idea of which nail trends will be dominating this year, we tapped Thea Green, celebrity manicurist and founder of Nails Inc., for her biggest predictions about the looks we'll be seeing nonstop and the best products to help us wear them. If you're itching to find out what trends this year has in store for us, then keep scrolling. Get ready to screenshot for your next nail appointment.
Micro French Tips
If you've been loving the triumphant return of French tips in the past few years, you'll be happy to know that the trend will be going strong in 2025—with a minimalistic twist. "This trend is a modern take on the French manicure with ultra-thin, delicate tips in classic white or trendy neon shades," Green explains. "The simple nail art trend is set to continue, as many people are prioritizing low-maintenance beauty, and this requires less upkeep. This trend has a timeless appeal that is adaptable to different colors and finishes."
Shop the Trend
Mirror Chrome
You may have predicted this, but chrome nails will also be sticking with us well into the year, and we've already begun to spot them on and off the red carpet. We're expecting to see a more futuristic take on the trend with silver. "The mirror-chrome nail trend features a highly reflective, metallic finish that gives a mirror-like shine. The colors typically include a classic silver, gold, and pearlescent chrome," Green says. "This trend is likely to continue [this] year due to its modern edge that is versatile for any style or occasion."
Shop the Trend
Rhinestone Nail Charms
Three-dimensional nail art is sticking around with the help of eye-catching nail gems and long-lasting nail glue to hold the stunning designs in place. We're taking notes from London-based nail artist Imarni of @ImarniNails—who's known for championing eye-catching designs—and copying these gem-encrusted nails. We foresee bright-colored nail gems paired with nostalgic, Y2K-inspired shapes like hearts and starbursts.
Shop the Trend
Opal Nails
Nail artists everywhere have begun to see their clientele requesting opalescent nail colors that sparkle when they catch the light. Above, a Paragon Nails artist shows us how it's done with this pink manicure that features hints of gold. You can re-create this same look with medium-length, almond-shaped press-on nails and opalescent nail polish that captures the same ethereal effect.
Shop the Trend
Shades of Brown
Take this as a sign to experiment with Pantone's Color of the Year: Mocha Mousse. In 2025, we'll be seeing the warming brown popping up all across the fashion and beauty spaces. Looking for inspiration? Check out how Hannah Harris, the founder of Brown Girl Hands, combined the color with another shade of brown to create a playful design. To pull this look off, try combining your favorite browns and playing around with placement.
Shop the Trend
Short and Clean
While we'll be seeing our fair share of bold, maximalist designs, don't say goodbye to short, natural-looking nails just yet. We wouldn't call this a new trend (if anything, these effortless manicures are the definition of timeless), but it's certainly a fashion-forward nail look we've been seeing among the fashion crowd. You may want to keep an eye on this one as we hit spring for the kickoff of wedding season.
Shop the Trend
Jelly Nails
Jelly nails are making a comeback, and Green is all for it. "Jelly nails are characterized by their translucent, glass-like appearance. The upcoming year's nail trends emphasize glossy-like finishes and textures, and jelly nails fit seamlessly into this aesthetic," she explains. For an extra-glossy look, make sure your nail beds are buffed and cuticles are well-oiled before you begin applying polish.
Shop the Trend
Cinnamon Glaze
When Hailey Bieber showcased her "cinnamon glaze" manicure created by manicurist Zola Ganzorigt a few months ago, it set the internet ablaze. This year, there's a good chance we'll be seeing more glazed nail looks worn by celebrities and fashion people. (Hailey Bieber, we're looking at you.) To re-create this during your home manicure sessions, opt for a chrome polish with copper or pink undertones and a hint of gold shimmer.
Shop the Trend
Minimalistic Movement
Remember the minimalistic negative-space nails that dominated so many of our Pinterest boards last summer and fall? They're here to stay! This nail trend is all about playing with unique shapes and creative moments on the nails, and you can bet Who What Wear beauty editors will be the first to give it a go this year. For a flawless finish, we recommend using a slim nail art brush and taking your time with your design.
Shop the Trend
Maya Thomas is Who What Wear's Associate Beauty Editor based in New York City. Her strong love for all things beauty and fashion stems from a strong childhood interest in the fine arts. During a gap year spent in Paris studying the history of French fashion, she shifted her focus to English literature and journalism as a student at Loyola Marymount University with the goal of one day pursuing a career in fashion. After graduating in May 2021, Maya began freelancing for Parade.com as a contributing commerce writer while also building a following on her lifestyle blog, Itsmayalala.com. When she's not writing, Maya spends her free time catching up on reading, perusing art galleries, and enjoying a night out at the ballet every now and then.
