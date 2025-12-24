Whilst bolder hues or trending nail shades come and go, I’d always recommend sticking to those chic yet easy-to-wear tones that will never look dated and keep you looking put-together anytime of the year. And as someone who works in beauty (and loves getting my nails done at the salon), I’ve tried out hundreds of different nail polish colours in my time. Of course, I’m all for everyone opting for whichever nail shade they’d like. However, after my many years of testing out different manicures, I have noticed that there are just some hues that complement darker skin tones better than others. I’m talking about those slightly more classic colours that are timeless, versatile, and effortlessly elegant.
After multiple friends and family members asked me which manicure shade they should opt for ahead of the new year, I decided to compile a definitive list of the seven best nail colours for those of us with darker skin tones. And there’s something for everyone, from classic neutrals for my manicure-minimalists to bold red hues for those who prefer a standout set.
Whether you’re refreshing your nails at home or planning your next salon appointment, keep scrolling for the seven best nail colours for dark skin tones.
The 7 Best Nail Colour for Dark Skin Tones
1. Classic Nude
It should come as no surprise that the most flattering polish colour is one that mimics your natural nails. Classic neutrals will not only help to cancel out any discolouration in your nails, giving them a fresh, healthy appearance, but also look eminently elegant and put-together. Not to mention, this is the best way to keep grown-out nails looking clean and polished for as long as possible.
Much like the power of the LBD, a polish in this same inky-black hue will give your nails a sophisticated, sleek look. An onyx manicure is classic enough to complement everything you wear, while also adding an elevated edge that feels modern. And the best part? Its versatility means it will suit everyone, including those of us with darker skin tones.
Shop the Nail Colour:
Essie
Nail Polish in 88 Licorice
The perfect balance between timeless and elevated.
Mylee
Gel Nail Polish in Witching Hour
If you prefer a gel mani, Mylee has a great shade range.
3. Cherry Red
I’ve long been a believer that a red nail is one of the chicest manicures you can opt for. And the brighter cherry hues lend themselves particularly well to dark skin tones. The perfect way to add a pop of colour to a neutral outfit or complement a bold look, this is a nail colour that I turn back to whenever the temperature drops.
Shop the Nail Colour:
Nailberry
Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Rouge
French-girl approved.
Manucurist
Green Flash gel polish in Red Cherry
Manucurist has some of the best at-home gel polishes on the market,
4. Milky White
I must admit, I’ve been a little bit obsessed with milky white manicures lately, from frosty marshmallow nails to warmer cookie cream polishes. There’s something so elegant about the paler nail colour contrasting with my deeper skin tone. And with Pantone announcing ‘Cloud Dancer” as their colour of the year, there’s no better time to opt for this hue.
Mocha hues have been trending in the form of clothing, shoes, and accessories for a few years, so it feels natural that stylish people have turned their attention to manicures in this chic colour. If onyx feels too harsh, but milky white feels too harsh, chocolate brown is a nice alternative that’s no less flattering.
Shop the Nail Colour:
Nails Inc.
Caught in the Nude Nail Polish in Tulum Beach
It feels like you've unlocked a new level of sophistication with this hue.
Hermès
Les Mains Nail Enamel in 95 Brun Bistre
This deeper brown hue is calling to me.
6. Black Cherry
A deep burgundy nail is every bit as sophisticated as black or nude, especially throughout the colder months. Whether you opt for a classic block-coloured mani with a glossy top coat or a nail design, this elegant hue is universally flattering. In fact, I opted for a black cherry French tip for my Christmas manicure when I visited the salon last week.
Shop the Nail Colour:
Dior
Vernis in 047 Nuit 1947
If you haven’t got this colour in your polish collection, I'd remedy that ASAP!
Essie
Nail Varnish in Odd Squad
Essie's polishes are affordable without compromising on quality.
7. Powder Pink
Less like the bubblegum Barbie-era hues we saw back in 2024 and the paler baby shades we saw dominate earlier this year, powdery, sheer pink manicures are the forefront of stylish people’s minds for 2026. The best thing about this pretty shade is that it's muted enough to pair with any outfit, but it still adds a slight hint of colour that feels just that little bit more fun than a nude tone.
Shop the Nail Colour:
h&m
Nail Polish in Me and My Sis
Don't sleep on H&M's gel-finish (but not UV-needed) polish collection.