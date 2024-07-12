The Anti-Neutral Nail Colour I Keep Seeing on Stylish People This Summer

When it comes to summer nail trends, there are lots of colours to choose from. From classic bright whites to neon shades and pastel hues, it's definitely the right time of year to have fun with your manicure. That being said, as someone who wears a neutral wardrobe all year round, I tend to keep my nails pretty minimal and opt for soft nude hues and baby pink shades in summer, before transitioning to deep chocolate browns and chic black polishes for autumn and winter.

However, if you've read our guide to the most popular nail colours of 2024, then you'll know that a certain anti-neutral nail colour is having a moment this season. That's right, I'm talking about "black cherry" nails. Not only is this nail trend proving popular on Pinterest, but I've spotted the deep, purply red shade all over Instagram. In fact, just the other day I saw Lily Allen opt for an elegant black cherry manicure, meaning that this trend even comes celeb-approved. After doing some research, there really is no denying how stylish this nail colour looks for summer and beyond.

Don't believe me? Below, I've rounded up some of the most elegant black cherry manicures for you to recreate this season, including some black cherry nail art that looks seriously chic. I've also included some of my favourite black cherry nail polishes so that you can try the look at home. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling to see the anti-neutral nail colour that stylish people will be wearing all summer long...

Black Cherry Nail Inspiration

This shade beautifully compliments gold jewellery.

Lily Allen's short, square "black cherry" manicure looks so classy.

This colour also works really well with longer nail shapes.

Opt for a shiny top coat for an elegant finish.

How cool is this black cherry nail art?

I'm taking this picture to the salon.

Perfection.

Another example of how a shiny top coat can make all the difference.

Black cherry French tips? Yes please!

Manicure goals.

Products You Need For Black Cherry Nails

OPI Black Cherry Chutney Nail Polish £15 SHOP NOW The perfect shade from OPI.

Beauty Pie Wondercolour™ Nail Polish (Black Cherry Bomb) £7 SHOP NOW Price shown is members' price. Another chic option from Beauty Pie.

Studio London Black Cherry Nail Polish £5 SHOP NOW Superdrug has a great affordable black cherry nail polish.