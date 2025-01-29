This OPI Nail Polish Gets Overlooked, But It's the Best Expensive-Looking Neutral I've Ever Used

OPI is one of the best nail polish brands out there. In fact, this brand is loved by nail experts and I often see it sitting in some of the best nail salons, too. I've used it for years, and it's always my go-to brand for a neutral shade.

Yep, when it comes to the best OPI nail colours, the brand has an incredible selection of nude hues. From Bubble Bath to Funny Bunny and even the lesser-known It Never Ends, the brand has so many iconic shades that are perfect for everyday wear. However, there's one neutral nail polish that I personally don't hear everyone talk about as much, and I think it deserves way more hype. Not sure which shade I'm referencing? Let me introduce you to OPI Put It In Neutral.

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

Junior beauty editor, Grace Lindsay, testing OPI's Put It In Neutral nail polish.

This nail polish is a beautiful soft pink shade that has slight undertones of beige throughout—making it the perfect minimalist look, a huge upcoming 2025 nail trend. It's part of OPI's Nail Lacquer collection, which promises up to seven days of wear. After using it myself, I can confirm that it follows through on this promise.

The thing I love about this shade is that you can achieve lots of different results. If you want more of a pink nail polish, two coats of this will be sure to do the trick. However, if you want more of a neutral, sheer, almost milky look, I recommend applying one coat and finishing things off with a shiny top coat. Trust me, this will make your manicure look really expensive.

Expert nail artist, Iram Shelton, wearing a mix of OPI Put It In Neutral and OPI Funny Bunny.

As you can see above, some nail artists also mix this shade with other OPI polishes for a more subtle finish. Nail expert Iram Shelton has combined OPI's Put It In Neutral with OPI's Funny Bunny for a super fresh, sheer nail look.

I personally love doing two coats of this polish for a glossy, pink finish, and I always get compliments on how chic this colour is whenever I wear it. Keen to know more? Keep on scrolling for my full review.

My Review of the OPI Put It In Neutral Nail Polish

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

These are my nails after applying two coats of OPI's Put It In Neutral. As you can see, it's quite pink on me, and this is what originally sold me on this nail polish. I've never suited those true nude shades, and prefer something with a slight hint of colour, and to me this is the perfect mix.

Not only that, but I love how glossy and healthy it makes my nails look whenever I wear it. It has a naturally shiny finish that makes my mani look salon-worthy (if I do say so myself). Of course, it's not going to last you as long as a gel mani would, but I've been wearing the nail polish for almost a week now and it looks pretty much the same as when I first applied it. Consider me impressed.

Pros:

Customisable finish

Shiny appearance

Long-wearing formula

Cons:

Slightly more pink compared to other neutral shades

Needs two coats if you don't like a sheer finish

Shop the OPI Put It In Neutral Nail Polish

OPI Put It in Neutral Nail Polish £16 SHOP NOW

Shop OPI Put It In Neutral Nail Polish Alternatives

If you're looking for something similar, I've rounded up some alternative shades that nail artists can't get enough of.

1. Chanel Ballerina

Chanel's Ballerina nail polish also comes in this beautiful soft pink hue, and gives a sheer, healthy flush of colour to the nails.

Shop the Polish:

Chanel Le Vernis in 111 Ballerina £29 SHOP NOW

2. Hermès Rose Coquille

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Another gorgeous sheer pink shade from Hermès. Nail polishes really don't get much chicer than this.

Shop the Polish:

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Polish in 03 Rose Coquille £46 SHOP NOW

3. Biosculpture Anthea

If you're a fan of Bio Sculpture nails, then you'll be pleased to know that there are some stunning options for those of you who prefer a pink-toned nude. This mani is a mix of Luka and Anthea. I personally love Anthea, a barely-there polish with pink undertones.

Shop the Polish:

Bio Sculpture No 168 Anthea £12 SHOP NOW

4. The Gel Bottle Dolly

Last but by no means least, I love this pink-toned nude from The Gel Bottle. This is a BIAB nail polish so it will help to strengthen and protect your nails.

Shop the Polish: