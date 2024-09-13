Sorry, Neutral Nails—I'll Be Opting for These Expensive-Looking Nail Designs This Month
I love neutral nails, but if there's one nail polish that I know I can rely on to make my manicure look ultra expensive, it's burgundy. There is something so elegant about this deep purplish red hue, and much like glossy black and deep chocolate brown shades, this colour always comes back into style every autumn. In fact, this year we are also seeing burgundy take over the fashion world, with everyone opting for chic burgundy handbags, ballet flats and knitwear.
Although I love a simple burgundy manicure, after having a look on Google Trends, I've noticed more and more people searching for burgundy nail designs this season. We've definitely become more experimental with our manicures over the past few months, so I totally understand why everyone is looking for a new, fun way to wear the burgundy nail trend.
Luckily for you, I've found lots of amazing burgundy nail designs that are bound to earn you endless compliments. From chic French tips to abstract nail art, I've included something for everyone, so if you're looking for a new way to wear this expensive-looking nail colour, keep on scrolling for all the inspo you could ever need...
8 Burgundy Nail Designs to Try This Autumn
1. Burgundy French Tips
French tips are trending, and you can easily transition this nail art into autumn by using a burgundy nail polish.
2. Matte and Glossy Finishes
I love mixing matte and glossy shades for a unique finish, which is why I'll be taking this picture straight to the salon.
3. Short Burgundy Nails
This chic nail colour looks so elegant paired with a shorter nail shape.
4. Abstract Nail Art
For something a little different, why not try some abstract nail art like the design above?
5. Burgundy Hearts
So cute!
6. Burgundy Shimmer
Shimmery finishes will be big this season, and I'm obsessed with this shiny burgundy manicure.
7. Double French
Why have one French tip when you can have two?
8. Almond Burgundy Nails
This nail colour also looks incredible with longer, almond nail shapes.
Products You Need for Burgundy Nail Designs
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
Selena Gomez Just Cosigned Fall's Trendiest New Manicure—Meet Coffee Chrome
We're obsessed.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Top Manicurists Say These Bridesmaid Nail Designs Are the Epitome of Elegance
You may be surprised.
By Maya Thomas
-
Nail Artists Say This Type of Manicure Lasts Longer—Here's How to Do It at Home
It's so easy to do yourself.
By Shawna Hudson
-
23 Luxe Nail Polishes to Buy When Your Vibe Says "Chanel" But Your Budget Says "Nope"
This is how I shop designer without breaking the bank.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
According to Nail Experts (and Kylie Jenner), This Will Be Fall's Most Fashion-Forward Manicure
Watch this space.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Nail Trends Come and Go, But Experts Say This Design Always Looks Chic
Classy and timeless.
By Jamie Schneider
-
These 10 Elegant Nail Designs Are Perfect for Any Wedding Guest
A celebrity nail artist weighs in.
By Shawna Hudson
-
The Classiest Manicures Always Have This Simple Element (I Asked the Pros)
It's universally flattering.
By Jamie Schneider