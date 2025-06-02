People often ask me where I manage to find the latest nail trends. You see, I write about nail looks on a daily basis, so I'm always researching the trendiest manicures. While TikTok is a great source of inspiration, I actually love looking at the Instagram accounts of my favourite nail artists to see which nail colours and nail art designs they are favouring.

I'm a huge fan of the milky nail trend, but when scrolling Instagram the other day, I came across a "cookie cream" manicure by none other than Harriet Westmoreland. After poring over this trend for a good few hours, I'm pretty sure it's going to be giving milky nails a run for their money this summer.

What Are Cookie Cream Nails?

So, what actually are cookie cream nails? Although similar to the milky nail trend, this particular look takes on a slightly creamier hue. The warm, neutral shade is incredibly chic and will see you through the entire summer thanks to its timeless appeal.

I'm a big fan of Harriet Westmoreland's "cookie cream" nail shade from Glitterbels.

Westmoreland created the look using the Cookie Cream Brush on Builder Gel nail polish from Glitterbels. Although this polish is currently sold out, below I've rounded up lots of similar cookie cream nail inspiration and a range of similar nail polishes to help get the look at home. If you plan on going to the salon, don't forget to screenshot your favourite looks to show your nail technician.

If you want to elevate your nail game this season, I highly recommend that you keep on scrolling...

Cookie Cream Nail Inspiration

Such a delicious creamy hue.

This colour looks great on all nail shapes, from almond to square.

Oh, and it looks super chic on short nails too.

I love this high-shine finish.

Yep, a cookie cream French tip is going straight on my mood board.

If you don't fancy a sheer finish, why not try an opaque polish like the manicure above?

However, one coat of sheer cookie cream nail polish does look incredibly elegant.

So simple yet so striking.