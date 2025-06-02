Trust Me—Cookie Cream Nails Are Giving Milky Manis a Run for Their Money This Summer

This creamy nail design is a chic option for the season ahead.

Cookie cream nails
(Image credit: @matejanova, @harrietwestmoreland, @paintedbyjools)
People often ask me where I manage to find the latest nail trends. You see, I write about nail looks on a daily basis, so I'm always researching the trendiest manicures. While TikTok is a great source of inspiration, I actually love looking at the Instagram accounts of my favourite nail artists to see which nail colours and nail art designs they are favouring.

I'm a huge fan of the milky nail trend, but when scrolling Instagram the other day, I came across a "cookie cream" manicure by none other than Harriet Westmoreland. After poring over this trend for a good few hours, I'm pretty sure it's going to be giving milky nails a run for their money this summer.

What Are Cookie Cream Nails?

So, what actually are cookie cream nails? Although similar to the milky nail trend, this particular look takes on a slightly creamier hue. The warm, neutral shade is incredibly chic and will see you through the entire summer thanks to its timeless appeal.

A creamy manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

I'm a big fan of Harriet Westmoreland's "cookie cream" nail shade from Glitterbels.

Westmoreland created the look using the Cookie Cream Brush on Builder Gel nail polish from Glitterbels. Although this polish is currently sold out, below I've rounded up lots of similar cookie cream nail inspiration and a range of similar nail polishes to help get the look at home. If you plan on going to the salon, don't forget to screenshot your favourite looks to show your nail technician.

If you want to elevate your nail game this season, I highly recommend that you keep on scrolling...

Cookie Cream Nail Inspiration

A creamy, square-shaped manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Such a delicious creamy hue.

A creamy white manicure

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

This colour looks great on all nail shapes, from almond to square.

A creamy manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Oh, and it looks super chic on short nails too.

A creamy square-shaped manicure

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

I love this high-shine finish.

A creamy French tip manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Yep, a cookie cream French tip is going straight on my mood board.

A creamy, glossy manicure

(Image credit: @matejanova)

If you don't fancy a sheer finish, why not try an opaque polish like the manicure above?

A sheer creamy manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

However, one coat of sheer cookie cream nail polish does look incredibly elegant.

A short, creamy manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

So simple yet so striking.

Best Products for Cookie Cream Nails

Pleasing Nail Polish in Brides Buttercream
PLEASING
Nail Polish in Brides Buttercream

This creamy nail polish from Pleasing is going straight in my basket.

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish in Oh my Vanilla!

A great affordable option is this H&M nail polish.

Essie Nail Polish 8 Limo Scene Warm White Cream Nude Colour, Original High Shine and High Coverage Nail Polish 13.5 Ml
Essie
Nail Polish in Limo Scene

Essie always delivers.

Crème
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Crème

This nail polish is actually called Crème. Pretty fitting if you ask me.

World's Your Oyster Babe Iridescent Nail Polish
Nails Inc
Iridescent Nail Polish in World's Your Oyster Babe

If you want a shiny, chrome look, this Nails Inc shade has you covered.

Rimmel Nail Care Ultrashine Top Coat 12ml
Rimmel
Nail Care Ultrashine Top Coat

Add a shiny top coat if you want a glossy effect.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

