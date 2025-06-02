Trust Me—Cookie Cream Nails Are Giving Milky Manis a Run for Their Money This Summer
This creamy nail design is a chic option for the season ahead.
People often ask me where I manage to find the latest nail trends. You see, I write about nail looks on a daily basis, so I'm always researching the trendiest manicures. While TikTok is a great source of inspiration, I actually love looking at the Instagram accounts of my favourite nail artists to see which nail colours and nail art designs they are favouring.
I'm a huge fan of the milky nail trend, but when scrolling Instagram the other day, I came across a "cookie cream" manicure by none other than Harriet Westmoreland. After poring over this trend for a good few hours, I'm pretty sure it's going to be giving milky nails a run for their money this summer.
What Are Cookie Cream Nails?
So, what actually are cookie cream nails? Although similar to the milky nail trend, this particular look takes on a slightly creamier hue. The warm, neutral shade is incredibly chic and will see you through the entire summer thanks to its timeless appeal.
I'm a big fan of Harriet Westmoreland's "cookie cream" nail shade from Glitterbels.
Westmoreland created the look using the Cookie Cream Brush on Builder Gel nail polish from Glitterbels. Although this polish is currently sold out, below I've rounded up lots of similar cookie cream nail inspiration and a range of similar nail polishes to help get the look at home. If you plan on going to the salon, don't forget to screenshot your favourite looks to show your nail technician.
If you want to elevate your nail game this season, I highly recommend that you keep on scrolling...
Cookie Cream Nail Inspiration
Such a delicious creamy hue.
This colour looks great on all nail shapes, from almond to square.
Oh, and it looks super chic on short nails too.
I love this high-shine finish.
Yep, a cookie cream French tip is going straight on my mood board.
If you don't fancy a sheer finish, why not try an opaque polish like the manicure above?
However, one coat of sheer cookie cream nail polish does look incredibly elegant.
So simple yet so striking.
Best Products for Cookie Cream Nails
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
Charli XCX Wore This $13 Anti-Brat Nail Polish on the Cannes Red Carpet
It's a classic choice.
-
According to Celebrity Manicurists (and Hailey Bieber), "Soft Serve" Nails Are Taking Over Summer 2025
So yummy.
-
This Is Going to Be *the* Biggest (and Most Elegant) Pedicure Trend of the Summer, According to My Nail Artist
Got milk?
-
Dua Lipa's Grand Prix Manicure Combines Two of the Chicest Nail Trends of the Summer
Swooning!
-
Remember Jelly Shoes? This Juicy Manicure Is the '90s-Inspired Nail Equivalent
Ooey-gooey and oh so fabulous.
-
Lisa's and Jisoo's Manicurists Just Told Me These 9 K-Pop-Coded Nail Trends Will Define 2025
Invisible art, omakase nails, and more that are years ahead of the trend cycle.
-
I'm a Warm Autumn, so These Makeup and Nail Looks Are Basically My Neutrals
Are you color analysis–curious?
-
I Thought I Was Over This "Juvenile" Nail Color, But Rihanna Just Convinced Me Otherwise
Perfect for summer.