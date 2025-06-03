You Heard It Here First—These Are the 6 Biggest Summer Nail Colour Trends of 2025

From bold hues to pared-back neutrals, these summer nail colours will be everywhere this season.

Summer nail colour trends
(Image credit: @themaniclub, @paintedbyjools, @matejanova)
I've written extensively about 2025 summer nail trends, and there are plenty of fun nail designs to try out this season, from floral nail art to pastel chrome finishes. While I'm all for these bright, bold manicure looks, if you prefer a simple coat of colour, then you've come to the right place.

Yep, I've been busy researching the biggest and most popular nail colour trends of the season, and there are plenty of summery shades to choose from. Although I write about manicures on a daily basis, I thought I would consult an expert on the subject matter, so I reached out to session manicurist, Ami Streets, to get her thoughts on the nail colours that will be everywhere in the upcoming months.

Intrigued to know more? Below, I've rounded up all of Streets's recommendations, from bright blue hues to more pared-back neutrals. Yep, we've included something for everyone, so keep on scrolling to find out more about the biggest summer nail colour trends of 2025...

The 6 Biggest Summer Nail Colour Trends of 2025

1. Citrus Shades

@matejanova wearing a bold yellow nail polish

(Image credit: @matejanova)

First up is citrus shades. "Juicy citrus colours will be heavily trending this SS25," says Streets. "Bold orange and energising yellow colours will liven up your manicure in the warmer months and add a vibrancy to your look, whether you choose softer sorbet shades or keep it tropical with bright pops of colour."

@themaniclub wearing a bold orange nail polish and a striped shirt

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

I'm all about a bright pop of colour this season, which is why I'll be opting for this zesty orange hue.

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish in Need Lemons?

This shade would look so good with a tan.

Opi Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like Orange Nail Polish - Bright on Top of It 15ml
OPI
Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like Orange Nail Polish in Bright on Top of It

Anyone else craving an Aperol Spritz after seeing this nail polish?

2. Fresh Mint

@themaniclub wearing a mint green nail polish and silver and gold rings

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

According to Streets, pastel colours are also big news this season. While butter yellow nails were all the rage for spring, Streets tells me that fresh mint hues will be popular this summer.

@iramshelton with short, square nails wearing a mint green nail polish

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Yep, the mint green nail trend is back with a bang for 2025, so it might be time to dust off that old Essie nail polish that we all know and love...

Essie Nail Polish - 99 Mint Candy Apple 13.5ml
Essie
Nail Polish in 99 Mint Candy Apple

The Essie nail polish in question.

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish in Want a Mint?

Another great option from H&M.

3. Aqua Blue

@paintedbyjools wearing a beige jumper showcasing her aqua blue nail polish

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

"Aqua blue will also bring a pop of colour to nail products," says Streets. "Inspired by the ocean, it’s the perfect holiday look. Extra trend points for using a polish with a beautiful opalescent or shimmering finish to tie in the ethereal iridescent trend that’s also huge for S/S 2025."

@themaniclub wearing an aqua blue nail polish

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

If this doesn't make you want to book a summer getaway ASAP, then I don't know what will.

Essie Original Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat - Frosted Fantasy
Essie
Original Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat in Frosted Fantasy

Add a little bit of shimmer to your summer mani.

Riviera
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Riviera

The perfect pop of blue.

4. Brown Hues

@iramshelton holding a brown lip balm wearing brown nail polish

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

If bright colours aren't your thing, then not to fear, as this summer we will also see lots of neutral nails, especially in chic shades of brown. "Paler skin tones look great with cool taupe shades, whilst darker complexions complement rich milk or dark chocolate colours," says Streets.

A picture of a chocolate brown manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

The great thing about this particular nail colour is that it will go with your entire summer wardrobe.

Kure Bazaar Moka
Kure Bazaar
Nail Polish in Moka

Such a gorgeous chocolate brown shade.

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish in Bitter Chocolate

This deeper hue is so chic.

5. Sheer Pink

A picture of a woman's hand with a sheer pink manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

Another pared-back nail colour trend for summer 2025 is sheer pink. "Simple and barely there, the perfect pale pink polish always looks well groomed and expensive, whilst the hint of pink enhances the natural undertone of nails and camouflages any imperfections, resulting in brighter, healthy-looking nails," explains Streets.

A picture of a woman's hand with a sheer pink manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Yep, this is the ultimate 'your nails, but better' nail polish shade.

Nailberry Elegance Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Nailberry
Elegance Oxygenated Nail Lacquer

A breathable, semi-sheer nail colour that will make your manicure look so elegant.

Essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish-Sheer Fantasy
Essie
Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in Sheer Fantasy

Offering a gel-like finish, this Essie nail polish will make your manicure look super expensive.

6. Deep Navy

A woman holding an Augustinus Bader moisturiser with navy nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Last but by no means least, if you're a fan of a chic black manicure but want something a little softer for summer, why not try the navy blue nail trend? "Navy will continue to be a stand-out colour for the upcoming seasons," says Streets. "This deep hue looks great as an edgier manicure colour whilst still being softer and more elegant than black, especially in spring and summer."

A picture of a woman's hand with short, navy nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

There really is nothing chicer than a glossy navy nail polish shade.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri 1 Stroke-1 Coat-Done! Nail Varnish - Midnight Drive
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri 1 Stroke-1 Coat-Done! Nail Varnish in Midnight Drive

This nail polish has a subtle shimmer throughout to add a glossy, high-shine finish.

Kure Bazaar Navy Nail Colour 10ml
Kure Bazaar
Nail Polish in Navy

Such a striking shade.

