You Heard It Here First—These Are the 6 Biggest Summer Nail Colour Trends of 2025

I've written extensively about 2025 summer nail trends, and there are plenty of fun nail designs to try out this season, from floral nail art to pastel chrome finishes. While I'm all for these bright, bold manicure looks, if you prefer a simple coat of colour, then you've come to the right place.

Yep, I've been busy researching the biggest and most popular nail colour trends of the season, and there are plenty of summery shades to choose from. Although I write about manicures on a daily basis, I thought I would consult an expert on the subject matter, so I reached out to session manicurist, Ami Streets, to get her thoughts on the nail colours that will be everywhere in the upcoming months.

Intrigued to know more? Below, I've rounded up all of Streets's recommendations, from bright blue hues to more pared-back neutrals. Yep, we've included something for everyone, so keep on scrolling to find out more about the biggest summer nail colour trends of 2025...

The 6 Biggest Summer Nail Colour Trends of 2025

1. Citrus Shades

First up is citrus shades. "Juicy citrus colours will be heavily trending this SS25," says Streets. "Bold orange and energising yellow colours will liven up your manicure in the warmer months and add a vibrancy to your look, whether you choose softer sorbet shades or keep it tropical with bright pops of colour."

I'm all about a bright pop of colour this season, which is why I'll be opting for this zesty orange hue.

Shop the Trend:

H&M Nail Polish in Need Lemons? £4 £2 SHOP NOW This shade would look so good with a tan. OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like Orange Nail Polish in Bright on Top of It £18 SHOP NOW Anyone else craving an Aperol Spritz after seeing this nail polish?

2. Fresh Mint

According to Streets, pastel colours are also big news this season. While butter yellow nails were all the rage for spring, Streets tells me that fresh mint hues will be popular this summer.

Yep, the mint green nail trend is back with a bang for 2025, so it might be time to dust off that old Essie nail polish that we all know and love...

Shop the Trend:

Essie Nail Polish in 99 Mint Candy Apple £9 SHOP NOW The Essie nail polish in question. H&M Nail Polish in Want a Mint? £4 £2 SHOP NOW Another great option from H&M.

3. Aqua Blue

"Aqua blue will also bring a pop of colour to nail products," says Streets. "Inspired by the ocean, it’s the perfect holiday look. Extra trend points for using a polish with a beautiful opalescent or shimmering finish to tie in the ethereal iridescent trend that’s also huge for S/S 2025."

If this doesn't make you want to book a summer getaway ASAP, then I don't know what will.

Shop the Trend:

Essie Original Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat in Frosted Fantasy £9 SHOP NOW Add a little bit of shimmer to your summer mani. Manucurist Nail Polish in Riviera £14 SHOP NOW The perfect pop of blue.

4. Brown Hues

If bright colours aren't your thing, then not to fear, as this summer we will also see lots of neutral nails, especially in chic shades of brown. "Paler skin tones look great with cool taupe shades, whilst darker complexions complement rich milk or dark chocolate colours," says Streets.

The great thing about this particular nail colour is that it will go with your entire summer wardrobe.

Shop the Trend:

Kure Bazaar Nail Polish in Moka £16 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous chocolate brown shade. H&M Nail Polish in Bitter Chocolate £4 £2 SHOP NOW This deeper hue is so chic.

5. Sheer Pink

Another pared-back nail colour trend for summer 2025 is sheer pink. "Simple and barely there, the perfect pale pink polish always looks well groomed and expensive, whilst the hint of pink enhances the natural undertone of nails and camouflages any imperfections, resulting in brighter, healthy-looking nails," explains Streets.

Yep, this is the ultimate 'your nails, but better' nail polish shade.

Shop the Trend:

Nailberry Elegance Oxygenated Nail Lacquer £17 SHOP NOW A breathable, semi-sheer nail colour that will make your manicure look so elegant. Essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in Sheer Fantasy £11 SHOP NOW Offering a gel-like finish, this Essie nail polish will make your manicure look super expensive.

6. Deep Navy

Last but by no means least, if you're a fan of a chic black manicure but want something a little softer for summer, why not try the navy blue nail trend? "Navy will continue to be a stand-out colour for the upcoming seasons," says Streets. "This deep hue looks great as an edgier manicure colour whilst still being softer and more elegant than black, especially in spring and summer."

There really is nothing chicer than a glossy navy nail polish shade.

