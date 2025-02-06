Only the Most Stylish of People Have a Year-Round Pedicure—5 Colours They're Choosing in 2025

I know what you're thinking, why are we talking about pedicures in February? Surely it's too cold for any of us to be getting our toes out, right? The thing is, when it comes to this year's biggest nail trends, a polished pedicure is high up on the list.

Yep, people are taking their beauty routines very seriously in 2025, and the most stylish of individuals are ensuring that their toes are on trend no matter what the weather. One look on Instagram and you'll notice that lots of nail experts are also sharing a range of polished pedicure colours that work all year round, so there really is no excuse. And 2025 is set to bring a whole bunch of fresh pedicure colour trends.

I've definitely not been taking care of my feet this winter, but after chatting to the experts about what pedicure trends will be everywhere this year, even I'm inspired to book an appointment to get my toes looking as good as new. So, what nail colour should I go for? I recently spoke to nail expert and brand founder, Leighton Denny MBE, and he shared so many stylish pedicure shades that he predicts will be huge in 2025. I've already chosen my favourite, so now it's over to you to decide...

The 5 Biggest Pedicure Colours to Try in 2025

1. Cherry Red

First up is cherry red. "A forever favourite, cherry red is once again back in the spotlight and better than ever," says Denny. "This delicious shade is incredibly versatile, offering so many ways to bring that juicy hue to your feet. From the vibrant red cherry to the sultry, deep black cherry and even the playful fizz of Cherry Cola, these tones are perfect for a pedicure."

I don't know about you, but I happen to think that this deep cherry red shade looks super sophisticated. "It’s not just about standing out—it’s about elevating your whole pedicure look with a touch of elegance and bold confidence," adds Denny. "Cherry red pedicures have always been a classic, but in 2025, they’re refined, chic and more irresistible than ever."

This is the kind of pedicure that will make your nails look so expensive, and will see you through the month of February and beyond.

Get the Look:

Essie Nail Polish in 50 Bordeaux £9 SHOP NOW This deep cherry red shade is impossibly chic.

Leighton Denny Vamp Nail Polish £13 SHOP NOW As explained by Denny, this colour perfectly captures that balance of modern glamour with rich chocolate cherry undertones.

2. Colourful French Tips

For something a little different, why not opt for a colourful French tip? This is the perfect pedicure for spring and summer, and to take things up a notch, Denny recommends going for neon shades.

"Neon colours are making a bold statement this summer (as they do every summer) with the electric pinks, purples, oranges, and corals," he tells me. "For a more subtle take, neon French tips are the perfect twist on the classic French pedicure, adding a pop of bright colour for a fresh, fun look. If you like micro tips, neon French tips are the ultimate way to stay on trend without full commitment."

Get the Look:

Manucurist Nail Art Brush £16 SHOP NOW This thin nail art brush will make doing French tips much easier.

Nails Inc. Neon Lite Pastel Neon Nail Polish £22 SHOP NOW This set has all the shades you need for a statement look.

3. Soap Nails

Soap nails are everywhere right now, but this chic, sheer pink hue also works really well on your toes.

"Soap nails continue to be a top trend, offering the perfect balance between natural beauty and an effortlessly chic look," explains Denny. "This clean, barely-there look is all about creating a fresh, polished pedicure that enhances the natural glow of your nails. Whether it’s for casual days or more refined moments, this subtle, sophisticated style is here to stay, especially as the 'clean-girl' aesthetic is still taking over.”

What I love about this pedicure trend is that it works all year round, and will compliment any outfit (and shoe) in your wardrobe.

Get the Look:

Leighton Denny Nail Illuminator Blush £14 £12 SHOP NOW "For the ultimate soap look, try my Nail Illuminator in Blush," says Denny. "This 2-in-1 blush polish and brightening treatment instantly revives dull nails, leaving them brighter and healthier with a soft, luminous pink finish."

Nailberry Elegance Oxygenated Nail Lacquer £17 SHOP NOW Another gorgeous option from Nailberry.

4. Mocha Mousse

"It’s safe to say that brown is having its moment—and it’s here to stay, especially with the rise of 'Mocha Mousse', named Pantone’s Colour of the Year for 2025," says Denny. "This warm, creamy brown is a game-changer, offering the perfect balance of sophistication and simplicity. Brown nails have been taking over, from the latte trend to the deeper, espresso-inspired shades that kept the colour on the map throughout last year. For SS25, we’ll see even more of this rich, beautiful hue, with lighter taupe and fawn tones for the summer months, and deeper, richer shades for what feels like longer nights."

Denny tells me that this shade is super versatile and works with all skin tones. "Whether you’re going for a chic everyday pedi or something a little more special, 'Mocha Mousse' adds that effortless touch of luxury. It’s warm, timeless and definitely a pedicure must-have for the year ahead." I'm sold.

Get the Look:

H&M Nail Polish in Pudding Cup £4 SHOP NOW A chic yet affordable option from H&M.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Varnish in Slick Slate £5 SHOP NOW This creamy brown colour is completely timeless.

5. Milky Nails

If you prefer something more subtle, then a milky pedicure might be the way to go. "Milky white nails have always been a summer staple—almost everyone has had white toes at least once in their lives. However, while white has been the go-to for so long, it’s starting to feel a bit too bold as we transition to a more neutral nail look," says Denny. "Now, softer, more transparent milky shades are taking over, offering a timeless, understated elegance that’s perfect for summer."

This can be a harder look to achieve, so I asked Denny for his nail polish recommendations. "For a flawless milky finish, my original Nail Illuminator is the go-to," he says. "It brings iridescent, silky nails to life with an elegant, semi-opaque finish that’s universally flattering and effortlessly chic."

Get the Look:

Leighton Denny Nail Illuminator Milky £14 SHOP NOW As recommended by the expert himself.