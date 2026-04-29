Welcome to Beauty's Night Out, a series dedicated to the need-to-know beauty conversations dominating the nightlife scene. Expect a first look at the latest trends, behind-the-scenes tutorials, and loads of going-out inspiration as you get all dolled up—all you need is your favorite playlist. This time around, we're getting a glimpse into a night out with Laura Harrier, actress, model, and U.S. ambassador for YSL Beauty.
During a red carpet interview, entertainment-industry legend Suzanne de Passe reflects on the moment she knew Laura Harrier should portray her in Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic that officially hit theaters on April 24. "I saw her sitting across [from me], and she reminded me of me," she tells Entertainment Tonight. "It wasn't intellectual. It was energetic." I won't pretend to have even a shred of de Passe's gift for recognizing talent (she discovered the Jackson 5 back in 1968 and played an integral role in shaping Diana Ross's solo career in the '70s), but I can confirm that the actress's energy is downright magnetic—even on Zoom nearly 3000 miles away.
Harrier is warm and witty from the jump as we gush over getting-ready moments complete with a plate of chicken tenders ("My go-to glam order," she tells me) washed down with a glass of champagne. "I love having a girl team. It works out like that a lot with my glam. We're playing music, spilling tea, laughing. … It's always a fun vibe," she says. As we continue to chat about her day leading up to the film's L.A. premiere, including her event beauty staples and funniest going-out memory (spoiler: it involves a tiny bag and a man diving into the pool on her behalf), I can't help but think I'd fit right in. Scroll ahead, and you, too, will feel immersed in Harrier's inner circle.
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Since the theater wasn't too far from her home, Harrier invited the girls over to get ready—celebrity makeup artist Nina Park and hairstylist Irinel de León, who also served as DJ. "She was playing a lot of fun Afrobeats, which I really love. Burna Boy, Wizkid, stuff like that," Harrier shares.
A Nina Park glam session is my number one beauty-editor dream, so of course, I had to follow up with all my burning makeup questions. What was the inspiration? Any references they loved? What was Park's process? "With Nina, we rarely do inspos, as crazy as that sounds," Harrier reveals. "Sometimes before a big event, she'll map out a face chart of what she wants to do. She physically paints my face on pieces of paper. We just discuss it over more as opposed to looking at a specific reference of other people's work." This makes sense. After all, Park's signature work is the ultimate reference, inspiring an entire movement of lived-in, toasted complexions and blurry, cool-toned lips.
For the Michael premiere, the muse was none other than Harrier herself, as Park took inspiration from the actress's everyday glam. "She was looking at the photo from my fitting with my stylist, Danielle Goldberg, and was like, 'I love this lip that you had on here. What makeup were you wearing?'" Harrier recounts. "She takes these really natural moments and amps them up, which I think is the genius of her talent. She'll make you look like the best version of yourself, but it never feels heavy or costumey."
She doesn't keep a travel-size fragrance on her at all times ("I'm always impressed with those people," she quips), though she does apply a generous amount of Coqui Coqui's Coco Coco Eau de Parfum before hitting the road. "I went to their shop when I was in the Yucatán, this tiny little town outside of Merida," she shares. "I douse myself before I leave the house [and] just let it dissipate throughout the day."
It's a smart technique for perfume longevity considering there's not much else Harrier can fit into her beloved mini bags—not even a one-milliliter sample. "I didn't take any photos in it, but [at the premiere], I had this little vintage gold mesh bag that felt on-brand for Michael. It was sparkly and gold," she tells me. Her usual bag of choice, Saint Laurent's Mini Le 5 à 7, is just as petite. "I just love a tiny bag, to the point of annoyance where my phone never fits," she laughs. "I actually wore it to a party the other day. I hugged somebody, and my phone fell in the pool because it was sticking out of the bag. This man had to go and fish out my phone from the pool for me, all because I chose to wear a bag that my phone doesn't fit in. It's not practical, but it's really cute." Sigh. Stars, they're just like us.