The Best Met Gala After-Party Outfits in History

(Image credit: Backgrid)

You've probably seen plenty of Met Gala fashion retrospectives, but most of them focus on red carpet looks. Yes, that's where some of the most well-known outfits were worn, but we shouldn't overlook the after-parties. Away from the formality of the Metropolitan Museum and its hundreds of photographers, reporters, agents, and PR people, celebrities can really let their hair down at the post-event soirées. And that's the perfect recipe for some amazing fashion moments.

Sartorially speaking, the Met Gala after-parties are a bit of a free-for-all. Some people go the ultra-sexy route, opting for sheer naked dresses, miniskirts, or backless numbers. Some stars choose looks with whimsical, quirky details—see Janelle Monáe's googly eyes and Kendall Jenner's angel wings. Still, others show up to party in tank tops or sweatpants. In other words, you can never know what to expect. Scroll down to see my favorite Met Gala after-party outfits of all time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How low can you go? Rihanna went backless in 2014 after the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mary-Kate Olsen changed into a vintage beaded jacket for the 2015 soirées.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Cardi B wore this vintage Versace dress in 2022.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Bridgerton co-stars Jonathan Bailey and Phoebe Dynevor left The Mark Hotel together en route to post-Met celebrations.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

In 2024, Kendall Jenner wore this Givenchy S/S 97 by Alexander McQueen dress.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Yes, Jenner had two different after-party looks in 2024. The second one was this Vivienne Westwood lace number.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Zendaya changed into this slinky Loewe gown after the 2024 Met Gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I love how Kate Bosworth's lipstick matched her dress in 2012.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bad Bunny gave off Western vibes at the 2023 Met Gala after-party.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Irina Shayk wore a tongue-in-cheek nod to Karl Lagerfeld in 2023, the year he was the subject of the Met's exhibition. Her outfit referenced one of Lagerfeld's most famous quotes: "Sweatpants are a sign of defeat. You lost control of your life so you bought some sweatpants."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe wore a googly-eyed number by Area in 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a rare candid moment, Anna Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld partied it up after the 2008 event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, Emily Ratajkowski wore a Givenchy S/S 98 by Alexander McQueen dress sourced from Tab Vintage along with a custom Victoria's Secret bra and underwear.