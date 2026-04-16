Simone Ashley's Most Memorable Beauty Looks Are Always Bronzed, Ethereal, and Chic—9 I'm Itching to Copy

If you've been keeping up with Simone Ashley, then you know she'll be taking over out screens all year. In February, audiences were reintroduced to her role as Kathani (Kate) Bridgerton in the long-awaited fourth season of Netflix's hit series Bridgerton, and weeks from now, she'll be appearing in The Devil Wears Prada 2as the fashionable new assistant to Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly. Apart from her acting chops, Ashley has made a name for herself as a beauty icon on red carpets, often in partnership with celebrity makeup artist Alex Babsky and L'Oréal Paris as an ambassador.
Below, I'm taking a deep dive into nine of my favorite beauty moments from her appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, Vanity Fair Oscar Party, The Met Gala, and beyond with exact product details and details on how they were created. Get ready to screenshot! You'll want to have them within reach for beauty inspo. at the touch of a button.
Minimalist Glow
Time and Place: Attending the 31st annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 2026
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In case you missed it this year's Academy Awards was practically dripping with celebrity beauty inspiration, but the looks spotted on the silver carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscar Party set a new standard for star-studded annual events. The Bridgerton actress posed for eager cameras in a breathtaking Tamara Ralph column dress with eye-catching peacock feather details. The Buccellati diamond drop earrings were understated and elegant, just like her luminous makeup by Babsky. The berry-toned lips and blush created a pared-back, effortless glow.
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L'Oréal
Colour Riche Original Satin Lipstick in Worth It Intense
L'Oréal
Infallible Up to 24H Fresh Wear Blush Powder in Legendary Berry
While attending the Burberry fashion show during London Fashion Week, Ashley was photographed wearing this bronzed makeup look that paired perfectly with an elegant mid-length trend coat and clutch by the brand. Here, her bronzed, sky-high cheekbones took center stage, but a dusting of highlighter across the nose bridge and on the other high points of her face deliver the intrigue. This time around, her wide, almond-shaped eyes were given sensuality with a matte, brown shadow and smoky wing.