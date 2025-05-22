Celebrities Are Quietly Turning to This Luxe-Looking Hair Colour for Summer
From Hailey Bieber and Kate Middleton to Jourdan Dunn and Lily Rose Depp, mocha bronde is the chic, low-key hair colour of choice for summer.
If you, like me, have been mentally preparing your beauty mood board for the new season by scrolling through summer hair trends for your next salon visit, then allow me to introduce you to the luxe summer hair colour that’s quietly appearing on multiple celebrities right now: mocha bronde.
What Is Mocha Bronde?
Much like the caffeinated drink it's named after, this luxe hair colour combines the smoothness of cool brunette with muted blonde tones. "This monochromatic and muted neutral bronde is very different to the intense caramel brondes we saw last year," says Tom Smith, hairstylist and hair trend forecaster. "Mocha Mousse (Pantone's Colour of the Year) has clearly influenced this one. Neutral cool-coffee tones blend beautifully through the hair, but look special and not too natural," he says.
Depending on your current base colour, there are a few ways to achieve the mocha bronde hair colour. "[Mocha bronde] is harder to achieve on very dark natural bases, but not impossible," says Smith. "Pre-bleaching would be required, and the hair releases these neutral mushroom tones quite quickly, so a blue or purple shampoo will help keep the result neutral and clean looking if you want to stay away from the traditional caramel bronde," he says. "Pre-lightening and toning the hair will give the best, most predictable results while utilising blue or purple shampoo and having regular salon toners."
Ready to try out mocha bronde? Scroll ahead for all the inspiration to take to the salon, as well as the best products to maintain the look at home.
Mocha Bronde Inspiration
Jourdan Dunn recently changed her hair colour to this muted bronde.
Hailey Bieber has even dabbled with a golden mocha bronde hue.
Even Kate Middleton has opted for creamier bronde tones for summer.
The great thing about mocha bronde is that is works as an all-over hair colour, or as a great base for blonde highlights or balayage like Lisa has.
Rita Ora has also stepped out with a coffee-blonde hair colour.
Shop The Trend:
If you have a blonde hair colour, then try this colour-depositing hair mask which will give your some bronde tones to your lengths.
This hair gloss will give a more muted tone to current light-to-medium blondes while leaving an amazing gloss.
Add extra lustre to your lengths with this shine-enhancing hair oil.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.
-
Dakota Johnson Uses This Growth-Boosting Serum for Her Iconic Liquid Hair—I'm Buying 3
Sofia Richie Grainge trusts this brand for healthy locks, too.
-
Bella Hadid Said She Almost Texted Rihanna to Tell Her How Good *This* Fenty Beauty Product Is
And the $18 moisturizer she buys "like eight times a month."
-
Bella Hadid Is Honey Blonde! See the Hair Color Set to Inspire 1000 Salon Appointments
It's giving summer in the South of France.
-
TBH, I Forgot About My Flat Iron Until I Discovered These 11 Sleek, Straight Styles
Warning: Envy-inducing hairspo inside.
-
Taylor Russell Is the Epitome of Baby-Doll Beauty—6 of Her Best Moments I'm Copying RN
She's taking over my makeup and hair inspo boards.
-
Artist Pass: Your Exclusive Guide to the Highly Requested Bobs Defining 2025
Justine Marjan walks us through two celeb-loved looks.
-
Elsa Hosk Is My Hair Muse—I Just Discovered the Secret Weapon for Her Shiny, Old-Money Bob
All the exclusive details.
-
Forget Pinterest—the Met Gala Red Carpet Is My New Source of Nail Inspo
I ran out of storage screenshotting these must-have manis.