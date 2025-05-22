If you, like me, have been mentally preparing your beauty mood board for the new season by scrolling through summer hair trends for your next salon visit, then allow me to introduce you to the luxe summer hair colour that’s quietly appearing on multiple celebrities right now: mocha bronde.

What Is Mocha Bronde?

Much like the caffeinated drink it's named after, this luxe hair colour combines the smoothness of cool brunette with muted blonde tones. "This monochromatic and muted neutral bronde is very different to the intense caramel brondes we saw last year," says Tom Smith, hairstylist and hair trend forecaster. "Mocha Mousse (Pantone's Colour of the Year) has clearly influenced this one. Neutral cool-coffee tones blend beautifully through the hair, but look special and not too natural," he says.

Depending on your current base colour, there are a few ways to achieve the mocha bronde hair colour. "[Mocha bronde] is harder to achieve on very dark natural bases, but not impossible," says Smith. "Pre-bleaching would be required, and the hair releases these neutral mushroom tones quite quickly, so a blue or purple shampoo will help keep the result neutral and clean looking if you want to stay away from the traditional caramel bronde," he says. "Pre-lightening and toning the hair will give the best, most predictable results while utilising blue or purple shampoo and having regular salon toners."



Ready to try out mocha bronde? Scroll ahead for all the inspiration to take to the salon, as well as the best products to maintain the look at home.

Mocha Bronde Inspiration

Jourdan Dunn recently changed her hair colour to this muted bronde.

Hailey Bieber has even dabbled with a golden mocha bronde hue.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even Kate Middleton has opted for creamier bronde tones for summer.

The great thing about mocha bronde is that is works as an all-over hair colour, or as a great base for blonde highlights or balayage like Lisa has.

Rita Ora has also stepped out with a coffee-blonde hair colour.

Shop The Trend: