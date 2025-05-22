Celebrities Are Quietly Turning to This Luxe-Looking Hair Colour for Summer

From Hailey Bieber and Kate Middleton to Jourdan Dunn and Lily Rose Depp, mocha bronde is the chic, low-key hair colour of choice for summer.

Mocha bronde hair colour on Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Jourdan Dunn
(Image credit: @haileybieber, @rosiehw, @jourdandunn)
If you, like me, have been mentally preparing your beauty mood board for the new season by scrolling through summer hair trends for your next salon visit, then allow me to introduce you to the luxe summer hair colour that’s quietly appearing on multiple celebrities right now: mocha bronde.

What Is Mocha Bronde?

Rosie Huntington-Whitely with mocha bronde hair colour

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Much like the caffeinated drink it's named after, this luxe hair colour combines the smoothness of cool brunette with muted blonde tones. "This monochromatic and muted neutral bronde is very different to the intense caramel brondes we saw last year," says Tom Smith, hairstylist and hair trend forecaster. "Mocha Mousse (Pantone's Colour of the Year) has clearly influenced this one. Neutral cool-coffee tones blend beautifully through the hair, but look special and not too natural," he says.

Lily Rose Depp with mocha bronde hair colour

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

Depending on your current base colour, there are a few ways to achieve the mocha bronde hair colour. "[Mocha bronde] is harder to achieve on very dark natural bases, but not impossible," says Smith. "Pre-bleaching would be required, and the hair releases these neutral mushroom tones quite quickly, so a blue or purple shampoo will help keep the result neutral and clean looking if you want to stay away from the traditional caramel bronde," he says. "Pre-lightening and toning the hair will give the best, most predictable results while utilising blue or purple shampoo and having regular salon toners."

Ready to try out mocha bronde? Scroll ahead for all the inspiration to take to the salon, as well as the best products to maintain the look at home.

Mocha Bronde Inspiration

Jourdan Dunn with mocha bronde hair colour

(Image credit: @jourdandunn)

Jourdan Dunn recently changed her hair colour to this muted bronde.

Hailey Bieber with mocha bronde hair colour

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber has even dabbled with a golden mocha bronde hue.

Kate Middleton with mocha bronde hair colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even Kate Middleton has opted for creamier bronde tones for summer.

Lisa Manobal with mocha bronde hair colour

(Image credit: @lalalalisa_m)

The great thing about mocha bronde is that is works as an all-over hair colour, or as a great base for blonde highlights or balayage like Lisa has.

Rita Ora with mocha bronde hair colour

(Image credit: @ritaora)

Rita Ora has also stepped out with a coffee-blonde hair colour.

Shop The Trend:

Wella Professionals Care Color Fresh Semi-Permanent Colour Mask - Caramel Glaze 150ml
WELLA PROFESSIONALS
Color Fresh Semi-Permanent Colour Mask in Caramel Glaze

If you have a blonde hair colour, then try this colour-depositing hair mask which will give your some bronde tones to your lengths.

Glaze Super Colour Conditioning Gloss 190ml (2-3 Hair Treatments) Award Winning Treatment & Semi-Permanent Dye. No Mix/mess Hair Mask Colourant - Guaranteed Results in 10 Minutes
GLAZE
Super Colour Conditioning Gloss in Honey Blonde

This hair gloss will give a more muted tone to current light-to-medium blondes while leaving an amazing gloss.

Amika Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Repair Shampoo 275ml
AMIKA
Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Repair Shampoo

Blue or purple shampoos are great to counter brassy tones that can sometimes appear. This one keeps mocha bronde looking fresh and cool-toned in between salon visits.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day High-Shine Gloss
LIVING PROOF
Perfect Hair Day High-Shine Gloss

The shinier the hair, the better your hair colour looks (regardless of your shade!) This hair gloss from Living Proof gives hair a mirror-like shine.

Kérastase Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops Hair Oil With Wild Rose 45ml
KÉRASTASE
Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops Hair OiL

Add extra lustre to your lengths with this shine-enhancing hair oil.

