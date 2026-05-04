Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, and Anne Hathaway: Here's What Celebs Would Buy From Credo's Sneaky Sale

Celebs have no shortage of beauty products they can use, so when they stick to one (or publicly express their love for it), I take note. Why? Well, I'm a beauty editor, so it's my job. Beyond that, though, I'm always down for new beauty recs, especially if they're high-performance enough for celebrities to swear by.
Recently, I learned about 13 skincare, makeup, and haircare products that are beloved by A-listers like Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, Anne Hathaway, Bella Hadid...I could go on. And they're all available at one of the most underrated retailers IMO: Credo Beauty. Right now, Credo Beauty is offering 20% off its vast selection of clean and sustainable products, as part of the Friends of Credo Sale. However, the clock is ticking, and the deals will be done by the time the day is over. The good news is I'm sharing a celeb-inspired shopping guide, so you don't have to miss out. Keep scrolling!
Hailey Bieber is known to use this hypochlorous acid spray (ICYMI: hypochlorous acid is the ultimate anti-inflammatory ingredient, soothing irritation, calming redness, and even helping fight acne-causing bacteria). It's both a gym bag essential and a carry-on companion for Who What Wear editors.
Saie
Dew Blush
Bieber has also been known to use Saie's Dew Blush...when she's not reaching for her Rhode Pocket Blushes, of course. These liquid-cream blushes are ultra-blendable and offer a dewy wash of stay-put color.